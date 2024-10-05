HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

5 days ago, I shed tears at losing two of our beloved chickens, Chocolate and Bo. I felt guilty for not closing the gate into their coop. Wasn’t it, after all, my responsibility to protect them?

Well, today, I shed tears again, this time at the loss of a fellow heretic doctor who took her life. Her name was Jackie Stone. And this time, I feel guilty for not keeping in touch with her. The last time she messaged me was back in May of this year. Somehow, I missed that message and her question, and I didn’t reply. Perhaps if we had kept in touch….No, I shouldn’t entertain such thoughts. What was going to be has passed.

Earlier today, I was notified of Jackie’s death just as I was about to set off in the car. I have the kids this weekend as the wife is working all weekend. As my eyes welled up and tears rolled down my cheeks, my kids asked out of concern why I was crying and if I was OK.

I told them a friend had died, and I was upset. But I wondered why I was crying. After all, I had only known Dr Jackie Stone since the 20th of April, 2023. Yes, I had been on a couple of Zoom calls with her, spoken to her a handful of times over the phone and sent WhatsApp messages back and forth, but I had never met her. Was she even a friend, a colleague, I don’t know. So why was I so upset about Jackie’s death?

Well, before I answer that question, let me tell you a little about Dr Jackie Stone.

I am writing this substack so that people will know of this hero and never forget who she was, what she stood for, and what she did for humanity.

I do not apologise for it being too long. I am providing just a glimpse into this person's life from my limited perspective. How can one measure a lifetime in a few thousand words? My simple way of honouring Jackie's memory is for you to see and know her like I did.

On the 20th of April, 2023, I called Jackie for the first time for what I thought would be a quick chat but ended up lasting over 30 minutes. I was still practising as a surgeon, but since my video five months prior, when I questioned the safety of the COVID-19 " vaccines,” I had become increasingly isolated, pressured, and disillusioned with my profession. As I was beginning to learn of awake doctors, I reached out to as many of them as I could for inspiration and hope.

That’s how I got to talk to Jackie. I was driving back home from my London clinic, and it only came to an end as I got closer to home, my reception started dropping, and Jackie had to jump on a Zoom call anyway.

In the call, Jackie explained that she was a primary care doctor, otherwise known as a general practitioner, who had trained at St Bartholomews in London but left the UK and the NHS in the nineties because she had become increasingly disillusioned with the direction of medicine. Jackie told me that she didn’t get on with any of the other partners and did not want to practice medicine in a way that she thought was unethical. I remember thinking how far ahead of the curve she must have been.

Jackie also told me how she had successfully treated covid cases in Zimbabwe (where she now lived and practised) with, amongst other things, Ivermectin and had not lost one patient to COVID. Jackie spoke to me about how she had been referred (by a Professor working in Zimbabwe who works for The London School Of Tropical Medicine) and investigated by her medical licensing board in Zimbabwe and how the authorities had punished her. I remember being shocked and feeling a chill going down my spine. After all, from what she told me, all she had done was save hundreds of lives with safe, tried and tested medications. Surely, this lady should be given a Damehood, not be dragged through the courts and have her license revoked. As I drove back from my private clinic, I contemplated that this may also be my fate if I continue to speak out against all the wrongs I could see in the medical profession and the wider world.

Jackie had a rich, gravelly voice and a way of talking that commanded respect. When she spoke, I listened. That first call made it clear that Jackie was passionate about patient autonomy and medical ethics. She dedicated her career to ensuring individuals had complete control over their healthcare decisions. She championed the idea that patients should be empowered to make informed choices about their health and pushed for open, transparent communication between doctors and patients, challenging many of the norms in modern healthcare.

Jackie was a fearless advocate for the restoration of medical ethics and did not shy away from calling out the failings of our profession or the establishment despite the risks and problems that come with that.

The more I listened to her, the more it became clear that Jackie was a fighter. She described herself as such. Just before she had to dash, I remember being encouraged to keep up the good fight and stay positive. Jackie was optimistic about her future despite her battle with the medical board. She talked about alternative health care systems, practising holistically in new innovative and integrated ways and that I should explore this.

I didn’t get a chance to say much about myself, so I left her a quick voice note. You can listen to it in the video below.

So why was Jackie dragged to court 27 times, and what were the charges against her?

These are excerpts from a statement written by Jackie, the full version can be seen here.

“As you know I am NOT GUILTY of prescribing Ivermectin and silver as they are not illegal drugs under Section 29 of the Medicines and Allied Substance Control act.

I was found guilty on two charges – one of which does not exist.

The Medical Council have overstepped their mandate and as a result may face charges of Perjury, Theft and Criminal Abuse of office.

Charges were laid against Dr Stone by the Registrar of the Medical Council.

The following charges were laid against Dr Stone by the Registrar of the Medical Council:

1. Contravening section 135 2 (a) of the Health Professions Act. (Pertaining to Advertising)

2. Contravening section 92 of the Health Professions Act (Practising without a licence)

3. Contravening section 99 of the Health Professions Act (Practising from an Unlicensed Health Institution)

4. Contravening section 29 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (Use of specified (banned) substances.

On Friday, 23 September 2022, I was found not guilty of charges 1 and 4 as ivermectin and silver are not on the list of banned medications.

I was, however, found guilty of “practising” from an unlicensed health institution (which makes no sense as the church is not a health institution) and “practising” (sharing my opinion with a nurse) without paying my subsidiaries by 18 Jan 2021. The judge said the basis of his judgement was that “something was going on” but there was no proof beyond reasonable doubt that I was consulting, and it would appear the magistrate had not read the closing submissions which made it clear that a church is not a licensable “Health Institution”. Effectively, I have been convicted of a crime that does not exist.

Furthermore, I still do not have a copy of the Judge’s reasoning in passing the verdict as he has not completed his judgement which, allegedly, he will only be able to do once we have submitted mitigation and moved to sentencing.

I do not understand how I can mitigate if I do not have the Judge’s reasoning for finding me guilty. I am being forced to proceed to mitigation without having first read the Judges reasoning. This is bizarre.

If I do not appeal, I will have a criminal record and face deregistration. I have no choice but to appeal, which I am in the process of doing.

I am also deciding whether to lay charges against members of the Medical Council, however, which may assist in the appeal process.

I have been more than reasonable with the Council who have insisted on pursuing criminal charges. 20 months later, I have no option other than to press criminal charges against those members of this case who have abused their positions. Those involved in this investigation and inspection are expected to fulfil their duty of office and conduct themselves at all times in accordance with the governing legislation. If they do not do so, they are liable for damages that have arisen out of this inspection and this case.

The inspection was unlawful and, therefore, confiscation of phlebotomy equipment, including blood testing tubes that were the property of HumaCare, medical equipment that belonged to Rapha Clinic and myself, and confiscation of medication that was prescribed for my personal use (prednisolone and Ceftriaxone) fulfils the definition of theft, in that theft constitutes unlawfully depriving someone of their property without their consent. I did not obstruct you, but I did not consent to the actions of the Inspection committee. I was presented with an illegitimate document that I believed allowed the inspection team to ransack the gazebo at the church under duress, and without informed consent. This property that was illegally seized included medication that I needed for my own illness that I was not able to replace until the following day.”

On the 24th of April 2023 Jackie forwarded this message from a pastor who was head of the church from where she had been detained.

“Dear Medical Fraternity

So many of us owe you so much throughout our lives - thank you. It was predicted for millennia that we would face some global viral pandemic (was this one engineered by some in the Medical Profession)? And now we see how this world wide problem is polarizing us rather than bringing us together. And yes there are conspiracy theories from every side - but this is not an procedural, academic or political problem - this is a humanitarian crisis. And we do not live in your world, you live in ours. And to witness the Medical "profession" going to war against each other over Covid and treatments only makes us lose respect and trust in you and question your "professionalism". Your war is so obviously personal, driven by professional pride and who knows what else - well, we have a pretty good idea what else!? But your infighting makes no sense to us at all. And please remember, we the people are not stupid or ignorant in this new world of information and social media. When we lose faith in our Doctors we will find our own way. My life is my own - and I have the right to do at I see best, and I will, whether you like it or not.

I have personally witnessed how Ivermectin with Nano Silver Particulate Treatment have immediate effect on those with Covid 19. I have recorded many testimonies of those desperate and declining in health, some praying to die they are so sick, taking the above treatments and immediately turning the corner to full recovery.

Ivermectin does prevent and cure Covid! All the data accumulated by those brave enough to do what it takes, on the ground, proves this - many Doctors have this data and many of you will not even look at it - what does drive you? That Ivermectin works is so astoundingly obvious to all of us we can only think the worst of you when you will not see this for yourself - it shows us what does not drive you - my life, health and wellbeing. We are sorry if this does not fit into your perfect world of protocols, procedures, training and professional privilege and importance. This is not about you, it’s about me and the people I love - people, not statistics or test data, customers, political pawns, or bragging rights.... So while you delay in your academic debates and personal vendettas about process rather than lives, we the people will continue to run ahead of you - and any person you do not treat or allow treatment when you could have will be on you. Why you are not in full dialogue on every conceivable treatment for this killer is beyond us - maybe you should not be called a Fraternity at all. In the mean time, I for one will make sure I help as many as I can get Ivermectin in their hands to use as they see fit for themselves and those they love, as it their human right - because, in these times, it’s the right and moral thing to do.

Signed

A human being”

On 16th June 2023 Jackie sent me images of two documents (see below).

With the message “they’ve restricted my license again…..” “And my high court appeal from 2021 hasn't been heard”.

I replied, “So sorry”.

And to my surprise, she replied, “I’m not sorry”.

I expressed concerns about being referred to my own licensing board and about not having a plan B.

You can see our wee exchange below.

In November I invited Jackie on my podcast for February 2024.

Jackie told me she could and forwarded the following.

She clearly had a sense of humour. Sadly February came and went and Jackie was unable to come on my show. She was such a tireless fighter, busy on so many fronts, pinning her down was extremely difficult.

Months went by until I received a message from Jackies on 30 April 2024, after she watched me on Neil Olivers show. If you have missed it you can watch it here -

I thought it funny that she sent me a link for the podcast when I said I couldn’t remember what I had said (which was true). I immediately picked up the phone and called Jackie, and we had such a lovely chat. It was as if the intervening months had never existed, and we had only chatted the day before. Despite never meeting, we just had so much in common: our view on what medicine should be like, how we should treat patients, how we should practice it, and also our world view. We really were in synch. She was like a big sister. She was born in 65, while I am a 75 kid.

Jackie invited me to a Health Summit she was organising this summer, but I explained why I couldn’t make it this year. She then suggested I might be a speaker for 2025. I was thrilled at that prospect.

I found these messages particularly sad and reached out to her again.

In our chat Jackie expressed her disdain with fellow medics, who she said “70% know and are silent”.

The last message was Jackie posting a link to Starry Starry Night and asking me what I thought the most meaningful line was, Jackies being “perhaps they never will”.

The sad truth is I didn’t see this message until today. I never played the link or got to reply to her. And this made me cry again.

Here is the link she sent me -

And here are the lyrics -

Starry, starry night.

Paint your palette blue and grey,

Look out on a summer's day,

With eyes that know the darkness in my soul.

Shadows on the hills,

Sketch the trees and the daffodils,

Catch the breeze and the winter chills,

In colors on the snowy linen land.



Now I understand what you tried to say to me,

How you suffered for your sanity,

How you tried to set them free.

They would not listen, they did not know how.

Perhaps they'll listen now.



Starry, starry night.

Flaming flowers that brightly blaze,

Swirling clouds in violet haze,

Reflect in Vincent's eyes of china blue.

Colors changing hue, morning fields of amber grain,

Weathered faces lined in pain,

Are soothed beneath the artist's loving hand.



Now I understand what you tried to say to me,

How you suffered for your sanity,

How you tried to set them free.

They would not listen, they did not know how.

Perhaps they'll listen now.



For they could not love you,

But still your love was true.

And when no hope was left in sight

On that starry, starry night,

You took your life, as lovers often do.

But I could have told you, Vincent,

This world was never meant for one

As beautiful as you.



Starry, starry night.

Portraits hung in empty halls,

Frameless heads on nameless walls,

With eyes that watch the world and can't forget.

Like the strangers that you've met,

The ragged men in ragged clothes,

The silver thorn of bloody rose,

Lie crushed and broken on the virgin snow.



Now I think I know what you tried to say to me,

How you suffered for your sanity,

How you tried to set them free.

They would not listen, they're not listening still.

Perhaps they never will...

Jackie, whereever you are, if you can see me now, I’m sorry I never replied to your question. There is no one line I can single out. The whole song is applicable to our times and to you.

How you suffered for your sanity,

How you tried to set them free.

They would not listen, they did not know how

For they could not love you,

But still your love was true.

And when no hope was left in sight

On that starry, starry night,

You took your life, as lovers often do.

But I could have told you, Vincent,

This world was never meant for one

As beautiful as you.

At the end of the Health Summit Jackie gave her final interview. I thank Lisa Henry filmaker for recording these last words. Please watch the video below.

On 3rd October 2024, a few weeks after being let go by her clinic and unable to practice as a doctor, Jackie took her life. Everything she valued and found purpose in was taken from her. She was exhausted and had no fight left in her. She was only 59 years old.

I explained this to my children, and they didn’t understand. I explained that to become doctors; we study hard day and night in school, secondary school, making sure we are at the top of the class, add on top extracurricular activities so that we can be selected for an interview at a medical school. Once we past that hurdle and get accepted we then spend 5 to 6 gruelling years sitting hundreds of exams and memorising countless textbooks to pass the finals and graduate.

Then, one starts to climb the career ladder. Again fraught with pitfalls and challenges. Medicine isn’t just a job, it becomes a way of life, an identity, a Raison d'être. To have it taken away from you, especially when you are good at your job, or as often is the case, better than your peers, and be denied doing what you love most is sometimes too much to ask for most doctors. That's why so many doctors stay quiet.

At this point, my children understood and hugged me, and I cried again.

Dear Jackie, I cried for many reasons because the world lost a compassionate, caring, courageous, ethical doctor. Because you were a tough one, you told me so. It kills me that the bastards got to you, of all people, and broke your spirit and will to live because I know what you lost and how painful it was. Because I know how disappointed you are in your fellow doctors for not doing what is right. Because you reminded me of what I too have lost and reopened a wound that I thought had healed but clearly hasn’t. Because you leave three children behind who will no longer feel your love. Because you are another of so many millions of victims to the predator class. Because I doubt those responsible for your fate will ever see justice in this life. Because I never met you, I would have loved to have done so. God, would we have laughed and cried and swapped stories? Because the world is a poorer place without you.

Jackie you said it perfectly in your interview:

“The Doctor patient relationship was used to get the public to trust that these things were safe and that they worked”.

For the scam to work, all the doctors had to be onside. Any doctors critical of the narrative were and are censored, silenced, investigated, suspended, unregistered, unlicensed, and sacked.

Of the millions of doctors around the world, there is a reason why you know the names of a few in the so called “Freedom Movement”, it’s because there aren’t very many of us.

Awake doctors, critical of the Covid plandemic, vaccines, and all the other medical scams are an endangered species. Jackie's death brings us one step closer to extinction.

Jackie, wherever you are, I pray for your soul, and promise you that for as long as I breathe I will continue fighting for medical freedom.

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Working For The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% Supported By The People - Join The Clan Of Freedom Lovers And Critical Thinkers

Subscribe to my paid substack today - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes today - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For Regular coffee donations because you love me - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry out my work, speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliate

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Hunter & Gather

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan and thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Please make sure to check your emails for latest episodes and my writings, and don’t forget to download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Update: for now, I will not be using Spotify Ads to try and supplement my income. I will rely on listeners becoming supporters through my subscriptions to keep going.

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.