About this Episode -

I woke up this morning to a flood of texts and emails about a podcast featuring Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong on the Tucker Carlson Show titled You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused and How to Stop it. Descriptions ranged from "fascinating" and "brilliant" to "stunning" and "must-see." Naturally, I was curious. But here’s the thing: I’ve become far less excitable over the last five years, especially when it comes to anything COVID or vaccine-related.

So I listened. And these are my thoughts.

First: who exactly is Patrick Soon-Shiong? I hadn’t heard anything from him during the COVID years, no opposition to lockdowns, mandates, or vaccines. So I dug in.

Like Elon Musk, he’s South African-American. He’s a businessman, investor, medical researcher, transplant surgeon, and, most notably, the inventor of a chemotherapy drug called Abraxane. That alone made alarm bells ring for me. I mean, what is Abraxane? And what’s his net worth? I mean, he sounds like a wealthy dude.

I was shocked to discover that, according to Bloomberg, his net worth is $11.3 billion. He’s called the richest man in Los Angeles and one of the wealthiest doctors in the world. So far, nothing suggests he’s a dissident or a freedom fighter.

Along with his work in cancer drugs, he’s founded a network of healthcare, biotech, and AI startups. He’s the executive director of the Wireless Health Institute at the University of California and a visiting professor at Imperial College London. Long-time listeners will know I am no fan of Imperial College, which, as far as I can see, is one of the nexuses of academic evil.

So, back to Abraxane: it's a nanoparticle albumin-bound version of Paclitaxel, used to treat breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers. It's manufactured and sold in the U.S. by Celgene. You might recognise the name Celgene because Angus Dalglish has worked with them, too, repurposing drugs like thalidomide. Small world, isn’t it? Huh.

But let’s not get carried away. Some might say, "Hey, he developed a cancer drug. What’s the problem?"

Well, let’s look at Paclitaxel’s track record:

Breast cancer: median overall survival is 18–30 months

Progression-free survival: 6–12 months

Ovarian cancer (advanced): 5-year survival is 30–50%

Non-small cell lung cancer (advanced): median survival is 10–14 months

Pancreatic cancer with chemo: 8–11 months; without: 6–7 months

So, at best, you'll be buying for a few months. This drug isn’t a cure.

And how does it work? It disrupts cell division, all cell division. That includes every healthy cell in your body. This is why side effects include hair loss, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation, appetite loss, muscle and joint pain, peripheral neuropathy, low blood counts, immunosuppression, allergic reactions, heart and liver toxicity, lung issues, mouth sores, infertility, and increased risk of leukaemia.

As for his business background:

1991: Started VivoRx, focused on diabetes and Cancer

1997: Founded APP Pharmaceuticals (sold in 2008 for $4.6B)

Developed Abraxane under Abraxas Bioscience, sold to Celgene for $2.9B, earning him $533M

Founded NantHealth (2007) and NantWorks (2011)

Invested early in Zoom

Invested in biorenewables

Owns 28% of a European graphene-based company (yes, you read that correctly)

Bought the Los Angeles Times

And like many billionaires, he has his own foundation, the Soon-Shiong Research Foundation, which has partnered with those lovely people you know, Bill and Hilary, down at the Clinton Foundation and donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. Let's put that down to poor judgment. He also met with Donald Trump (twice) in an unsuccessful attempt to land a role in the administration.

So why am I focusing so much on this guy’s background?

Because it matters. It really matters who we’re being told to listen to. Who’s getting the airtime, and what might their agenda be? Soon-Shiong is clearly deeply entrenched in the establishment of Big Pharma, allopathic cancer medicine. He literally invented and marketed a chemotherapy drug and made billions out of it.

And now, suddenly, he’s on Tucker Carlson talking about COVID and Cancer?

Is this an insider billionaire, Big Pharma man, and philanthropist who’s suddenly seen the light and is going to put a wrecking ball on the evil deeds and expose what’s been taking place?

Is this why all my friends, listeners and supporters are getting so excited?

Is this what they’ve all been waiting for, someone from within the evil system breaking ranks and starting to demolish everything?

Or is it just another example of controlled opposition, limited hangout and/or more bullshit.

Let's get back to the podcast and find out.

Soon-Shiong recounts being invited to D.C. by the CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, where he gave a three-hour, no-slides talk to a room filled with top brass from BARDA, DOD, NIH, NIAID, the U.S. Army (Walter Reed), and more.

Folks, in case you missed this one, BARDA stands for = Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

(medicalcountermeasures.gov/BARDA)

Their mission is to develop medical countermeasures that address the public health and medical consequences of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

Walter Reed is one of the top US Army Hospitals. And remember, the DOD was at this meeting, too.

Who the hell gets invited to present to this kind of people? Remind me, did Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watts and Debbie Lehrman talk about the DOD involvement behind the plandemic?

I'm sure this is nothing to be concerned about.

And what did Patrick tell them? That COVID is "oncogenic."

He cited a study where they biopsied the colons of young people and allegedly found replicating COVID virus two years post-infection. Replicating. For two years.

Now, this isn’t a discussion about vaccine side effects. This is a continuation of the virus fear narrative. He’s not talking about vaccine spike protein or mRNA; he’s talking about the virus causing cancer.

Meanwhile, the same government agencies that pushed lockdowns and mandates are sitting there, listening.

No mention of the vaccine. No mention of the spike protein produced by the shots. Just a message: "Be afraid of COVID. It’s a cancer risk."

This isn’t truth-telling. This is narrative control.

Anyway… let’s listen to what else this guy Patrick has to say.

Now, if you go back to the opening line, you’ll hear Tucker saying: “You’ve spent 50 years working on cancer and treating cancer.”

Now folks, remember:

These people are part of the system, part of a failed system of surgery and chemotherapy drugs, when cancer can be prevented and treated.

But we’re not allowed to talk about those things.

We can only use their surgeries, their radiation therapy, and their chemotherapy drugs.

And this man is part of that system.

So right at the beginning of the podcast, at 1 minute and 21 seconds, Patrick recognises that the big problem is that not only is cancer going up, but there’s a marked increase in cancer in young people.

In one of my recent podcasts, Debbie Evans discussed the explosion of cancer and the sinister agenda. Rising cancer rates are a definite phenomenon.

And it’s only happened in the last five years. And there’s a big push now for cancer treatment in this group. Now, the question is: What’s driving this?

I think, and you probably agree, that the COVID mRNA shots have a big part to play in it.

The question is, does Patrick feel the same?

At 3 minutes and 55 seconds, Patrick mentions that there’s a non-infectious pandemic of cancer.

I think everybody and their dog can see that that’s the case. There’s no arguing with that.

But the question is: What is causing it?

At 5 minutes and 15 seconds, he accepts that there is such a thing as turbo cancer, people who were in remission suddenly get advanced recurrent cancer.

Well, that’s great; that’s nice that someone in mainstream medicine is acknowledging that turbo cancers are real.

But again, many of us have already been talking about this for quite a while. This isn’t anything new.

And again, the cause? He says it’s immune suppression from viral infections.

He doesn’t mention mRNA at this point in the podcast. Doesn’t mention the shot. Doesn’t mention known mechanisms of vaccine-induced immune dysregulation.

He pivots to his own solution: clinical trials enhancing natural killer cells, IL-15 superagonists, and proprietary therapies. It’s all immune-based. All biotech. All his.

He even says, "We need to clear the virus." Not the spike protein. Not the LNPs. The virus.

He conflates long COVID with vaccine injury. And still, no mention of SV40, DNA contamination, or immune escape.

The punchline? He says mRNA vaccines don’t work because they’re antibody-based.

So what do we need instead?

T-cell vaccines.

His vaccines.

At 6 minutes and 21 seconds, Tucker Carlson asks:

“What could possibly be causing this?”

And Patrick responds with this whole immunology breakdown, saying that anything related to infection, like TB, HIV, hepatitis, or COVID, can affect immune function.

He explains:

“These immune cells are there to recognise infected cells and kill them.”

As you and I are sitting here today, our stem cells are constantly growing to replenish your body, your heart, your tissues.

If you don’t have this, you won’t have a functioning body.

But — and here’s the key — some of those growing cells are also mutating, and the body’s natural killer cells are designed to recognise and destroy them."

He calls this:

"Nature’s responder" That’s your mechanism of protection. That’s how we stay in a state of equilibrium.

But…The moment either:

The tumour finds a way to hide, or The tumour suppresses the immune cells that would destroy it —

— Cancer grows.

He talks about T-regulatory cells and myeloid-derived suppressor cells — basically saying the immune system has suppressor cells, and cancer hijacks those.

So his 50-year challenge, he says, has been:

“How do we expose the tumour?

How do we decrease suppressor cells and increase killer cells?”

He believes cancer is, at its core, a problem of immune evasion.

That cancer is — to some extent — a problem with your immune system.

At 9 minutes and 57 seconds, Patrick finally states:

“Cancer is essentially a problem of the immune system.”

But at no point does he mention the metabolic origins of cancer. No mention of toxicity or environmental toxins. No talk of vitamin A, retinol, or nutrient deficiencies.

Not even a squeak about the mRNA jabs.

Nope — just:

“It’s an immune problem.”

Then at 11 minutes, he suddenly brings up toxins like PFAS and viral infections, which in particular is very important.

He finally mentions that inflammation is a problem — and that inflammation is suppressing the immune system.

Then, at 14 minutes, Patrick makes a big admission:

Everything they’ve been doing — including himself — for the last 50 years wasn’t necessarily “wrong,” but it “wasn’t enlightened.”

He says that they were actually suppressing the immune system — and now they realise that was a mistake.

Interesting.

At 14 minutes and 57 seconds, Tucker Carlson jumps in and says:

“Something is suppressing people’s immune systems. What is that?”

At 15 minutes and 18 seconds, Tucker makes it more direct:

“Could it be COVID? Or could it be the mRNA vaccines?”

And here comes the bombshell moment…

Tucker actually says:

“Do you think they are related?”

And Patrick?

He dodges.

He responds by going into historical examples — talking about viruses that cause cancer:

Hepatitis viruses → liver cancer

Human papillomavirus (HPV) → cervical cancer

HIV → Kaposi’s sarcoma

Epstein-Barr virus → certain lymphomas

So what’s he doing here?

He’s pivoting away from vaccines and framing the virus itself — COVID — as the problem.

Not the spike protein from the vaccine.

Not the mRNA.

Not LNPs.

Not SV40 promoters.

Just… “COVID is like other cancer-causing viruses.”

At this point, Patrick starts to say that COVID, the spike protein — whether from the virus or the vaccine — targets the ACE receptor, causing inflammation.

And then he makes a crucial admission:

He says that whether it’s the infection or the vaccine, it might be related to cancer.

He still doesn’t clarify which is worse.

He’s conflating them.

At 18 minutes and 8 seconds, Patrick claims:

“I think long COVID is the persistence of the COVID virus.”

Not the spike protein.

Not the mRNA.

Not the immune response.

The virus.

He believes long COVID is because of a replicating virus that stays in your body and causes suppression of the natural killer cells.

Then, at around 19 minutes and 21 seconds, Patrick says:

“The answer is: we need to clear the virus from the body.”

Note:

He didn’t say “clear the spike protein.”

He didn’t say “clear vaccine byproducts.”

He didn’t say “reverse mRNA expression.”

He said:

Clear the virus.

And in the minute prior, he and Tucker are conflating the spike protein from the virus and the spike protein from the vaccine, treating them as if they’re the same thing.

This is where I really, really differ.

You just need to listen to my podcast with Ignored Science, where we list 30 to 40 different mechanisms of cancer triggered by mRNA vaccines.

Even Angus Dalglish, who I’ve got issues with, admits there are at least 10 different ways cancer can develop from mRNA tech.

But our friend Patrick?

He doesn't talk about that.

He talks about viruses being oncogenic.

He talks about clearing the virus from the body.

He’s not talking about:

LNPs

SV40

DNA contamination

Or the long tail of vaccine-related immune suppression

He’s muddying the waters — conflating it all — and making it seem like the problem is COVID, and just the spike protein, not the delivery mechanism.

At 22 minutes, Patrick claims that 15 million people have long COVID.

But my question is:

Are they vaccine-injured?

Have they been vaccinated?

How do you know these people aren’t suffering from post-vaccine syndrome?

This whole idea that long COVID is a persistent viral infection — I’m tired of it.

We had ME/CFS before.

We had fibromyalgia.

Now, we’ve just renamed it to post-viral COVID.

Is that really the case?

Or are these people vaccine-injured?

Now, what’s interesting is that he goes back to that meeting with BARDA and the DOD, and he talks about how they published a paper showing a replicating virus in the colon two years out.

And that’s fascinating because…

I’m still on the fence as to whether there’s even such a thing as a COVID virus.

Has it actually been isolated?

What proof is there?

What mechanism have they shown that proves this virus is replicating in the body?

Patrick then talks about how he was scared of this virus, COVID.

He was studying it.

He was worried about it.

So what is this doing?

It’s just promoting the narrative that COVID is something to be feared and that something needs to be done about it.

At 27 minutes and 50 seconds, Patrick actually says:

“It’s a dangerous virus.”

And he said that during the pandemic, in March 2020, he got his entire team of hundreds of people to stop everything and focus solely on COVID — because they needed to develop a vaccine to clear the virus.

Now — this is very interesting…

Because vaccines have never been about clearing viruses from the body.

Vaccines have always been about supposedly "training your immune system" to recognise a virus before it infects you — so you can fight it off quickly.

They’re preventative.

I’ve never heard of a vaccine that’s meant to clear an existing infection.

So this is new to me.

Maybe we’re just dancing around semantics, maybe it’s a language thing.

But Patrick is making it clear:

“I believe in vaccines.”

Now, I don’t know about you folks…

But I don’t believe in vaccines anymore, okay?

I really don’t.

I think the whole science is flawed.

But this is a pharma guy.

A mainstream doctor.

A billionaire.

He believes in cancer vaccines and a vaccine to treat COVID, which he describes as a dangerous virus.

And we all know now —

If it did exist, it wasn’t lethal, and there was no increase in all-cause mortality.

So I’m having serious issues with this guy, I’ll be honest with you.

So now — here comes the treatment solution.

Patrick says he actually wrote a paper arguing that COVID is like cancer, and cancer is like COVID.

And guess what the treatment is?

A T-cell vaccine.

At 29 minutes and 20 seconds, Patrick drops the big bombshell:

“The fault with vaccines so far is that they’ve all been based on antibodies.”

So the problem with vaccines isn’t that they’re loaded with toxic junk, or that they’re causing immune suppression, or that they’re experimental gene therapy.

No.

The problem — according to Patrick — is that they’re just not the right kind.

“We need T-cell vaccines.

We need natural killer cell vaccines.

We need to augment the immune system.

Antibodies aren’t enough.”

Folks — do you see how nefarious this is?

He’s not challenging the vaccine paradigm.

He’s rebranding it.

He’s pivoting, not breaking ranks.

“Vaccines aren’t bad — they were just flawed.

We weren’t doing them properly.

Let’s try a new version.”

And then, what’s incredible is that he says:

“In March 2020, I developed a vaccine.”

For COVID.

Using the same cancer vaccine platform, the NCI had already tested for HPV and colon cancer.

And he thought this same platform could be used to treat COVID.

So again — here we are:

A cancer vaccine is being repurposed to treat a respiratory virus.

Sound familiar?

Yeah. Just like Angus Dalglish (a cancer vaccine researcher), who also tried to roll out his own COVID vaccine.

At 39 minutes and 16 seconds, Patrick says that antibody-based vaccines are “good” because they **may reduce the viral load” — and that’s something Trump did well.

But then he pivots again:

“You need a next-generation vaccine to clear the virus.”

So what’s he really arguing?

That we need two types of vaccines — neither of which are really traditional vaccines:

mRNA tech that’s antibody-based A T-cell vaccine — which is his product

Then he admits what we all know:

“The mRNA vaccines don’t clear the virus.”

Of course, they don’t.

They just create spike protein — turning your body into a spike factory.

They were never designed to clear a virus.

At 41 minutes and 20 seconds, Patrick states:

“The rise in cancer is because of things like PFAS, red dye, and COVID, the virus.”

That’s his list.

Not:

SV40

Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)

Synthetic mRNA

DNA contamination

Oncogenic insertion events

Spike protein persistence

Altered immune pathways

Nope.

Just:

PFAS, red dye, and COVID.

At 42 minutes, Patrick makes his real point:

“The problem with the vaccines isn’t what’s in them…

The problem is just that they don’t clear the virus.”

So once again:

It’s not the mRNA tech

It’s not the LNPs

It’s not SV40 promoters

It’s not long-lasting spike protein expression

It’s not immune evasion mechanisms

It’s that they don’t do enough.

That’s it.

So his solution?

We need a better vaccine.

A BioShield. His Bioshield.

Now — at 48 minutes and 35 seconds — Patrick does say something we agree with.

He states:

“Francis Collins is not a good guy.”

Fair enough.

Very few of us would argue with that.

Then, at 48 minutes and 58 seconds, he reveals that Peter Thiel nominated him for a role.

Wait — what?

Peter Thiel?

What’s Peter Thiel doing nominating billionaires for high-profile medical positions?

Apparently, the nomination was for the head of the NIH.

Now ask yourself:

Why is Peter Thiel, a technocratic billionaire, recommending Patrick Soon-Shiong, another billionaire, to run public health?

The same Peter Thiel head of Palantir and the Lavendar Ai targetting program that the IDF has been using to kill thousands in Gaza? Wow just wow.

At 50 minutes and 43 seconds, Tucker Carlson asks for clarification.

He says:

“My understanding was that a vaccine is administered to a healthy person to prevent them from getting a disease.

You’re describing a product that you inject into an infected person, and it cures infection?”

That’s a crucial distinction, folks.

Vaccines were never meant to be therapeutics.

They were supposed to prime the immune system.

But what Patrick is talking about now?

A vaccine that cures an active infection.

So what are we doing here?

We’re just shifting definitions.

We’re rewriting the rulebook.

And you can start to see the game plan emerging:

With the COVID shots, they got the spike protein into billions of people.

Now, they’re pivoting to say:

“Well, okay — that was round one.

Now, let’s come back with round two — a new shot —

one that clears the spike protein we just injected into you.”

So now billions of people might be injected again, but this time with Patrick’s “cure.”

Welcome to the BioShield™ era.

At 58 minutes and 40 seconds, Patrick talks about a conversation he had with Robert Kennedy Jr.

He says that people accuse RFK of being an anti-vaxxer, but they talked about polio vaccines, and Patrick says:

“The issue isn’t vaccines — it’s what we put into them.

The adjuvants. The mercury.”

So again — the problem isn’t the idea of vaccination.

It’s just the ingredients.

Now folks — I don’t know about you…

But if you listen to people like Roman Bystrianyk and Suzanne Humphries, and read “Dissolving Illusions,” you know there’s a big question here:

What was even causing polio?

Was it the polio virus?

Or was it pesticides, DDT, arsenic, and other neurotoxins poisoning children and causing paralysis?

I’m not convinced it was the virus.

I’m definitely not convinced the vaccine was the answer.

But Patrick?

He still believes.

At the one-hour mark, Patrick shifts the tone.

He says the problem is that small biotech companies are being throttled, and we need more biotech innovation.

So now it’s not just about health — it’s about industry.

It’s about entrepreneurship.

It’s about investors.

This is a typical pharma-philanthrocapitalist pivot:

“We need to innovate — and that means funding our companies.”

At one hour and six minutes, Tucker asks a great question:

“What can you do to strengthen your immune system?”

Patrick eventually responds with three things:

Sleep Sunlight Healthy food and gut biome

Great. I’m with him on all of that.

That’s probably the most grounded thing he says the entire interview.

But then…

He begins to pull apart oncologists.

He criticises the current model of chemo and radiation.

And he’s right — that model is failing.

But wait.

Tucker asks:

“If I got cancer, what would you recommend?”

And Patrick responds — surprisingly — by saying:

“You need to use a small amount of chemotherapy.”

Not a lot. Just a little.

Just enough to "smoke out the cancer." I kid you not!

He says the low-dose chemo is basically to expose the tumour.

And then?

Then you use Patrick’s BioShield — his natural killer cell treatment.

And radiotherapy?

“Well… not great — but if you use just a tiny little dose, it can help.”

So let’s break that down:

Small dose chemo

Small dose radiation

His proprietary immunotherapy

That’s the new recipe.

It’s not a revolution.

It’s a refinement of the same failing approach — repackaged with biotech branding.

Then, at one hour, 20 minutes, and 56 seconds, Patrick says:

“We could become the American Red Cross for cancer.”

He’s literally talking about turning this into foreign policy.

“Use these innovations as foreign policy.”

What does that even mean?

Export cancer therapeutics to other countries as part of international relations?

This is sounding less like a doctor…

And more like a CEO pitching investors on a biotech IPO.

At one hour, 21 minutes, and 13 seconds, Tucker asks directly:

“Was it wise to give everyone these Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?”

And here comes the moment:

Patrick replies:

“I think it’s a bit silly… I mean, I think it’s unwise to keep on giving this nonsense—”

He actually says: “this nonsense.”

A little Freudian slip, maybe?

But then, he quickly catches himself:

“I shouldn’t say that. I should be careful calling it nonsense.”

He doesn’t give a yes or no answer.

He waffles.

And this is important — because here’s a billionaire doctor, with biotech investments, who just accidentally called the mRNA campaign “nonsense,” then immediately walked it back.

Then, at one hour, 22 minutes, and 16 seconds, Patrick says something huge:

“These mRNA technologies incorporate into your DNA and change your DNA.”

We’ve been saying this for a while.

But now, someone from within the system says it out loud.

But let’s be honest — for most of us, this is old news.

We don’t need a billionaire insider to validate what independent researchers, doctors, and whistleblowers have already been saying for years.

Just because someone from the establishment finally says it, doesn’t mean they’re suddenly a truth-teller.

And then, at around one hour and 27 minutes, Patrick says that sometimes the vaccine can cause issues like brain fog, and sometimes it’s the virus.

He says:

“It’s all about the spike.”

But this is where I disagree with him fundamentally.

Go back and listen to my podcast with Ignored Science, or read their Substack.

There are dozens of different mechanisms — not just spike protein — by which mRNA shots can cause immune dysfunction, inflammation, and yes, cancer.

But Patrick?

He reduces all of it to one thing:

“It’s the spike.”

That’s it.

So let’s put this all in one place, folks.

Just so we’re clear — here are some of the mechanisms of cancer from the mRNA vaccines that are being ignored:

SV40 promoters targeting the nucleus with foreign DNA Insertional mutagenesis N1-methyl-pseudouridine suppressing T-cell response Inhibition of tumor suppressor genes like BRCA and p53 IgG4 antibody shift — promoting immune evasion Disrupted interferon response Vasculitis permitting metastasis Endothelial dysfunction Disrupted intercellular communication Hypoxia, red blood cell desaturation Microenvironment priming favorable to cancer Mitochondrial dysfunction Inflammatory LNP transport into tissues and bone marrow DNA contamination leading to systemic spike protein expression Impaired DNA repair Frameshift mutations causing aberrant proteins Disruption of RNA-protein binding networks Inflammatory cascade induction Lymphopenia Renin-angiotensin system dysregulation Immune checkpoint (PD-L1) bypass C-GAS-STING pathway activation from DNA contamination Somatic hypermutation Fibrin-induced NK cell suppression Thymus involution, reduced regulatory/effector T cell balance Microbiome dysbiosis Increased STAT3 production Increased TH17 production Autoimmunity triggers (RA, SLE, vasculitis) T-cell exhaustion

That’s just a portion of what’s being ignored.

Toward the end, Patrick starts to play the victim.

He says he’s being sidelined, that he has all these facilities, all this knowledge, all these solutions — but nobody’s listening.

If only there was political support, if the deep state weren’t against him… maybe we’d all be saved by now.

And you almost want to get out the violin, right?

Because here we are — a billionaire with access to the government, the NIH, BARDA, DOD, Peter Thiel, the Clintons, Trump…

And we’re meant to believe he’s the underdog?

Let’s go back to the title of the podcast:

“You’re Being Lied To About Cancer — How It’s Caused and How to Stop It.”

And after listening to it all?

I’m honestly disappointed.

At best?

Patrick Soon-Shiong is misinformed and short-sighted.

At worst?

He’s just another Big Pharma billionaire selling another product — pitching a limited hangout, BioShield, the next big solution to a problem they helped create.

There was:

No mention of fasting

No mention of metabolic health

No mention of Thomas Seyfried

No mention of keto , mitochondrial repair , or natural therapies

No mention of ivermectin , fenbendazole , or repurposed drugs

No mention of the work of William Makis or ignored scientists

Just allopathic, mainstream, patentable, monetisable, biotech gospel.

So please:

Stop putting your faith in these people.

Stop waiting for a false messiah to emerge from within the system.

They’re not your friends.

You’ll find them in metabolic health, in fasting, in mitochondrial repair, in terrain theory, in decades of suppressed research.

This podcast was not a breakthrough. It was a distraction.

And as for You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused and How to Stop it, you still are!

"The evil that is in the world always comes of ignorance, and good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence, if they lack understanding. On the whole, men are more good than bad; that, however, isn't the real point. But they are more or less ignorant, and it is this that we call vice or virtue; the most incorrigible vice being that of an ignorance that fancies it knows everything and therefore claims for itself the right to kill. The soul of the murderer is blind; and there can be no true goodness nor true love without the utmost clear-sightedness."

―Albert Camus

―Albert Camus

Health - Freedom - Happiness

