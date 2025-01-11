WARNING

I got an email yesterday from a long-time supporter of the show. I’ve met him in person, and he is a good man. He raised some good points, particularly concerns about three of my recent guests and of myself having doubts about Trump and Elon Musk and the issue of controlled opposition.

The email was incredibly detailed and heartfelt. I can see how much thought and passion he put into expressing his concerns and observations. It’s humbling to know that the podcast has sparked such deep reflections and meaningful connections among listeners. Here are some passages out of the original message.

“I personally think people believing in politics or who believe that they still want to vote in elections shouldn’t be looked down upon like they are somehow being silly or naïve or being duped. Especially, when there is no direct proof that certain individuals like Trump and Musk are all part of the global cabal. This is especially so as there is no real coherent reason why most of the people who are labelled “controlled opposition” have also been responsible for helping millions of people to question the establishment and start to wake up. “

“So, my question is why, why, why, why would the global cabal have put all these people in place when they have been responsible for stirring a mass awakening, the like of which has never been seen before in modern history??

Anyway, this is the one question that I have been waiting for you ask these anti-Trump guests on your podcast, but it never comes. Actually, when Richard Jeffs challenged you with that question you seemingly had to concede that people like Elon Musk and Trump have been so off message at times, that it makes no sense why The WEF would have placed these people in the field”

“For me, when Stalin spoke of “controlled opposition”, he was talking of a Sunak/Starmer type scenario, where both sides argue over minutiae and claim to hate each other but never ever deviate from the cast iron objectives of the communist agenda. As far as I can see people like Trump and Musk and many others like them seem to behave like feral cats…… they will all gather in great numbers around any bowl of fresh milk that is placed on the ground, they will scrap and fight with each other and kill anything they consider to be prey. It may even be able possible to scare them away from certain areas, but anyone who tries to herd them is in for a very rude awakening. Also, even if you corner a feral cat they can take down and injure predictors potentially much, much more powerful than themselves. Ok, enough with the feral cat analogy now, Lol. But I think it holds some relevance. I might be wrong but that is just my take on what Trump and Musk and many others like them are all about. I think they are feral cats. I don’t necessarily like them, or indeed trust them, but I also haven’t yet heard an intelligent coherent explanation why people who have helped to wake millions of people from believing every single thing going in the world, were actually captured in advance. And if they weren’t captured in advance then they aren’t likely to be truly onboard with everything being planned, if at all. Once again this doesn’t mean that they are trustworthy, it just means that maybe people like Michael Ginsburg, Brad Miller and Jane Ruby might not be accurate in their observations.”

In response to this email, I would say the writer has made some important points about controlled opposition, Trump, and the broader mechanisms at play, so let me address these as fully as I can.

But before I do, let me make it very clear: as someone who has been on the receiving end more than once of the accusation of being controlled by the opposition, I think this term can be very damaging to individuals' reputations. It is for that reason I have NEVER accused anyone and never will of being controlled opposition.

If I were a controlled opposition, the first thing I would do if there was a bad smell around me is to accuse someone else of being a controlled opposition. You know, like the kid in school who farted and then blamed it on you. I also think there are people who are jealous and like to put other people down, and some who simply have got it wrong and mistakenly call people controlled.

But putting this aside, controlled opposition isn’t a conspiracy theory but a reality, and it’s important to understand it. I’ll try my best, and forgive me for being long-winded about it.

The concept of controlled opposition is a critical one, particularly when viewed through the lens of the Hegelian dialectic, a framework of thesis, antithesis, and synthesis. It’s a process by which THEY present an idea (thesis), encourage or tolerate its counter-idea (antithesis), and then guide the fusion of both into a new norm (synthesis) that still aligns with THEIR overarching goals. This process often creates the illusion of choice or meaningful dissent while subtly manoeuvring the masses toward a predetermined outcome.

Take the Reform Party as an example. While they present themselves as outsiders challenging the establishment, they failed to question the most egregious policies of recent years, such as lockdowns, vaccine mandates, or even the ongoing discussion about vaccine harms. This lack of substantive challenge on pivotal issues is a hallmark of controlled opposition. Now I am not saying that the Reform Party is a controlled opposition. I’m saying that they have the potential of being such. Similarly, Trump, for all his populist rhetoric, still promotes the COVID mRNA “vaccines,” products of Operation Warp Speed which he is still very much boastful and proud of, and perpetuates the notion of a deadly pandemic. Furthermore, his track record includes appointing Zionists, war hawks, individuals with ties to the mRNA industry and those who promoted the mRNA jabs to his previous and new administration.

This brings us to the key role of controlled opposition: while they often reveal truths, these truths are typically disclosed after the damage has been done. Once lockdowns are over, businesses have been destroyed, and public trust has been shattered; only then will these voices highlight flaws or corruption. By this stage, the system has already achieved its objectives.

For example, consider the COVID clot shots: by the time open discussions about vaccine harms began to surface, billions of people worldwide had already been injected. The censorship that stifled debate during the rollout has since been relaxed, but only after the mass uptake of the shots had been secured. This timing is deliberate, truths are permitted to emerge only once they can no longer disrupt the intended outcomes.

Fergus O’Connor Greenwood also describes controlled opposition as bikini opposition. It isn’t about what they reveal (which they do, and yes, they can wake people up); it’s about what they conceal. They divert attention and focus on topics that are either no longer or never were of consequence, hiding a much more nefarious agenda.

THEY know that humans will soon lose attention and get bored of a certain narrative, start to question it, then disbelieve it and finally ignore it. For that reason, THEY stay ahead of the curve, constantly changing tack. Sailboat tacking is a manoeuvre used in sailing to change the direction of a sailboat when sailing upwind or at an angle to the wind. It is a fundamental technique for changing the side of the boat that faces into the wind in order to make progress towards a desired destination. THEY constantly manipulate the narratives, changing from left to right, democratic to republican, and conservative to liberal while always heading in the same direction. To the person on the boat, it might seem with every change in tack that the boat is now going almost the opposite direction, but the destination is ultimately the same. See the image below.

As you can see the general direction is the same regardless of whether the boat is turned port side or starboard

Controlled opposition also serves another purpose: sabotaging organic grassroots resistance. By occupying the space of dissent, they channel genuine frustrations into narratives that remain within controlled boundaries. Figures like Trump or Farage may indeed disrupt the status quo to a degree, but they ensure that these disruptions never become existential threats to the system itself. They reveal just enough truth to earn credibility, but their function is to prevent truly uncontrolled grassroots movements from gaining traction.

It’s not that controlled opposition isn’t valuable in some respects, they can expose critical issues and awaken people to uncomfortable truths. But their revelations tend to come only after the damage is done, and they often steer conversations in directions that ultimately reinforce the system’s agenda.

Controlled opposition often avoids addressing these deeper inconsistencies, such as why possibly individuals like Trump and Musk, figures ostensibly opposing globalist agendas, continue to make decisions or statements that align with those same agendas.

This is where the Hegelian dialectic comes full circle. Controlled opposition allows the establishment to co-opt dissent, fuse it with their narrative, and guide public perception in ways that continue to serve their interests. The opposition may look feral, unpredictable, or even hostile to the establishment, but as long as they stay within certain boundaries, they remain part of the same overarching system.

Controlled opposition can manifest in two primary ways: direct and knowing involvement, or more often, indirect and unknowing participation facilitated by financial, social, or ideological capture.

Direct controlled opposition involves individuals or groups knowingly working as agents of the system, often rewarded with financial backing, media platforms, or career advancement. Their role is to play the part of dissenters while ultimately serving the agenda of the ruling Authorities.

Indirectly controlled opposition, however, is far more pervasive and insidious. In these cases, individuals or movements are captured through networks of influence, financial incentives, or social pressures without fully realising they are being manipulated. For example, they may become dependent on funding from compromised organisations or entangled in networks of relationships that steer their actions in subtle but impactful ways.

I believe the latter accounts for the majority of controlled opposition. It is fanciful to imagine that THEY, who have planned and schemed for decades if not centuries, would not put in place figures in the opposition movement, to lead the movements.

To summarise, Controlled opposition serves multiple strategic purposes that benefit the powers at large. Here's a breakdown of what they stand to gain:

1. Preventing Genuine Grassroots Movements

Controlled opposition occupies the space that would otherwise be filled by organic, uncontrolled resistance. By presenting a pre-approved alternative, they ensure that public frustration and dissent are funnelled into safe, predictable channels that cannot seriously threaten the status quo.

What they gain:

Disruption of grassroots efforts: True resistance is either co-opted or fragmented, leaving no unified or effective opposition.

Containment of dissent and corraling of dissenters: Frustrated populations feel represented, reducing the likelihood of revolts or uprisings.

2. Shaping and Controlling Narratives

Controlled opposition steers the conversation. By framing debates in a way that suits the establishment’s goals, they ensure that even criticism remains within acceptable boundaries.

Example: Opposition to vaccine mandates may focus on personal choice rather than deeper critiques of vaccine harms or the broader agenda behind such policies.

What they gain:

Narrative control: Opposition conversations stay within predefined limits, never addressing the root causes or systemic problems.

Public compliance: By controlling how dissent is framed, they can soften or redirect public resistance to future policies.

3. Delaying or Defanging Dissent

By revealing truths only after the damage is done, controlled opposition ensures that real-time resistance is weak or absent.

Example: Discussions about the harms of lockdowns, vaccine mandates, or economic policies often emerge only when the public is too exhausted, demoralised, or preoccupied to act effectively.

What they gain:

Time to implement their agenda: The establishment achieves its objectives without significant pushback during critical stages.

Limited accountability: Controlled opposition may expose flaws or corruption, but it is always too late to reverse the harm.

4. Building Trust to Manipulate the Public

Controlled opposition earns credibility by exposing genuine truths or aligning with public sentiment, only to later redirect that trust when it benefits the establishment.

What they gain:

A tool for future manipulation: Once trusted, controlled, opposition figures can sway their followers toward decisions or beliefs that serve the system.

Divisiveness among dissenters: If or when these figures are exposed, their supporters and detractors often engage in infighting, further weakening opposition.

5. Creating the Illusion of Choice

Controlled opposition helps create the impression that the public has meaningful alternatives or that their voices are being heard.

Example: Political figures and parties who appear to challenge globalist agendas, but ultimately operate within the same system.

What they gain:

Legitimacy for the system: People feel they’ve had their say, reducing the likelihood of rebellion.

Reinforcement of power structures: The system remains intact while appearing to be responsive.

6. Co-opting Potential Leaders

Controlled opposition draws in genuine dissenters and co-opts them through financial incentives, social networks, or ideological capture.

What they gain:

Neutralising threats: Promising leaders are absorbed into the controlled framework, preventing them from becoming a real challenge.

Expanding influence: These figures are used to attract and pacify segments of the population that might otherwise resist.

7. Testing and Refining Strategies

Controlled opposition acts as a feedback mechanism. It allows the establishment to gauge public sentiment, test new policies, or measure the effectiveness of propaganda.

What they gain:

Strategic insights: Observing how dissenters react provides valuable data to refine future actions.

Controlled experimentation: They can release trial balloons or controversial ideas through opposition figures, gauging the public's reaction without direct backlash on the system.

In essence, controlled opposition is a highly strategic tool for managing dissent, consolidating power, and advancing the establishment’s goals while maintaining the illusion of democratic choice and freedom. Its rewards include maintaining control, reducing resistance, and furthering its agendas with minimal disruption.

I’ve found that many in the “freedom movement” cannot tolerate any criticism of high-profile individuals apparently on our side, even when the facts are plain to see that they are NOT on our side. For many, the idea that there really is no one out there in a position of power or authority that we can depend on is just too depressing and demoralising. All I can say is this is why we cannot rely on others, but for each of us to step up, and be our own leaders and saviours.

Now I mean it when I say, I hope I am wrong and my reservations about individuals and parties is misplaced. Why? Because it means the world is a little less evil and bad than I imagined. However, sadly, I do not think I am wrong. And I would rather live in the painful truth than the comfort of a lie.

I hope this gives some clarity and context to my thoughts. Thank you again for your unwavering support, your questions, and your feedback. These conversations are invaluable, and they push us all to think more critically and deeply.

Thank you.

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

