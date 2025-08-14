SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

On August 12, 2025, Jay Bhattacharya published an opinion piece in the Washington Post, that famous establishment mouthpiece. What he wrote did not upset or shock me, it simply confirmed my view of him. I saw him speak in central London several years ago at a Together Declaration event with Aseem Malhotra, and both lost my respect that evening. I worte about that evening here, please check it out. They came across as apologists for the criminals behind the plandemic, recasting decisions as incompetence and benign “mistakes.”

Many still hoped he was one of the good guys, fighting our fight, part of the dream team that would rescue us from the woke left. I understand the impulse. It feels safer to believe that a few brave insiders will fix it for us. But there is no left or right, it is an illusion, a facade. There are no saviours, no heroes coming to make it right. There are only actors in a system, some playing their part willingly and knowingly and directly, most playing it unwillingly and unknowingly and indirectly. That is how the machine sustains itself. It manufactures hope in approved figures, it channels dissent back into safe lanes, it keeps you waiting for a rescue that never arrives.

“Still, I do not believe the mRNA vaccines caused either mass harm on the one hand or saved 14 million lives on the other. I am not here to litigate the past. I am here to chart a better path forward.”

Jay Bhattacharya, Washington Post, August 12, 2025

The quote is the move in one paragraph. Deny mass harm, deny miracle numbers, refuse to look back, promise a better path, keep the frame intact. It reads like reconciliation, it functions like gatekeeping.

If there is so much controversy, study it. Why can Jay, with his platform and influence, not allocate resources or demand that funds be allocated to rigorous research on vaccine injury and mechanisms of harm. Open the registries, run prospective cohorts, fund tissue and autopsy programmes, strengthen pharmacovigilance with real time transparency, publish protocols in public, invite adversarial review. If you want trust, start there.

But there is NONE of the above. You still want to defend this guy?

Faith in leaders, the trap we all fall into

Some of you were and still are upset with me for questioning figures like Jay. If that was you, now is the time to re examine your faith in such leaders. This is not personal, it is about how belief works. Once someone believes in a person, logic and evidence bounce off. There is always an excuse, always an explanation, always a reason why next time will be different. That is how cults of personality grow inside institutions. We must break that spell.

Why this matters

If we cannot say what went wrong, we cannot fix it. If we will not litigate the past, patients will pay for the same mistakes again. Truth is not revenge, truth is repair. Without truth, there is no trust. Without trust, there is no medicine worth the name.

The limited hangout, how the frame is protected

Here is how narrative control works in practice,

The extremes are rejected, mass harm on one side, miracle model numbers on the other, so the public is told the truth is in the middle,

The past is declared off limits, so accountability is deferred to never,

A new path is promised, but the same institutions keep the pen and write the rules,

Call it balance if you want, I call it a limited hangout. Judge by outcomes, not by words.

MAHA and MAGA, time to be honest

At this point everyone in the MAHA and MAGA universe must be treated as suspect until proven otherwise. Receipts first, loyalty never. I do not care for team colours, I care for consent, transparency, and accountability. If you want trust, earn it. Show your working. Name your conflicts. Admit what went wrong. Demand redress, not just reforms.

What real opposition looks like

Real opposition does not protect the frame, it widens it,

It names the ethical breach, consent, risk, benefit, alternatives, the right to refuse, without pressure, and shows exactly where that failed,

It opens the data, not just models,

It pushes for independent inquiry with subpoena power, not a panel that writes a seminar report, or a committee that whitewashes the crime

It defends free speech for people it dislikes, not only for safe friends in the club,

The ask, for you and for me

Do not outsource your thinking to anyone, and yes that includes me!, not to your favourite doctor on social media, not to a politician who suddenly talks like an activist. Ask for receipts. Ask for the past to be examined in daylight. Ask for the line to be drawn, informed consent first, always. If they will not cross that bridge with you, you have your answer.

Lots of love,



Doc Malik

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Heracles Wellness

Sauna is increasingly recognised as a powerful tool for detoxification, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing, and it’s something I personally value as part of a balanced, healthy life.

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products. Visit

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x