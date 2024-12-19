Episode #186 - In Memory of Anna De Buisseret

WARNING

About this episode -

Today was Anna’s funeral and cremation. I was honoured to be present and hear the beautiful tributes of her family.

I learned a lot about her today, and I wanted to share it with you.

Anna was a remarkable and multifaceted woman whose life was celebrated through heartfelt tributes at her funeral. She faced significant challenges, including the loss of two siblings early in her life and raising three children as a single mother after a divorce. Despite these hardships, she chose a path of resilience and love, ensuring her children received the care and support she may not have experienced herself.

Anna's children spoke glowingly of her as a loving, free-spirited, and tolerant mother who embraced life fully. They shared stories of her vibrant personality, such as attending music festivals and nightclubs together, and her openness to their pursuits, which was complemented by her sage advice and patience. Her life demonstrated that true wealth lies in love, time, and meaningful relationships rather than material possessions.

Anna also stood out as a rebel and nonconformist. She left her corporate career to become self-employed so she could dedicate herself to her family. Her passions included music, animals, the outdoors, and her family.

Her sense of humour and individuality were noted in anecdotes. I also learnt that Anna was known for her tardiness. I can confirm that she was indeed a good 45 minutes late for her podcast with me, and when she arrived, she did so in the most oversized van I have ever seen anyone drive as a personal “car”. It was so big that it barely fit in my driveway. On the way in, she almost took out my fence, and I held my breath when, for one moment, I thought she was going to drive into my living room.

Both Anna's sister and daughter mentioned in their tributes my conversation with Anna and what she would say to her children on her deathbed. You can hear her beautiful answer in the video below.

Her life and legacy were beautifully encapsulated in her children’s tributes, which inspired admiration and brought tears to my and many others' eyes. Anna's ability to transform adversity into unconditional love and support for her children was an inspiration and reminder of what really matters.

Many will remember her from the covid years when she was a rare member of the legal profession who was vocal about the unlawfulness of the government's draconian and authoritarian rules. Anna was passionate about informed consent and scathing of the medical profession for doing nothing about the breach in the Nuremberg code, Human rights violations and trampling of medical ethics.

We never truly die, we simply leave our meat suit and carry on as the eternal spiritual beings we are into the next phase in our soul's journey. We are also never truly dead as long as we hold the memories of those we love and respect in our hearts.

Anna de Buisserat was a lawyer, activist and freedom fighter. Anna was a senior employment lawyer specialising in discrimination law, disability discrimination, mental health discrimination, and human rights.

Anna had devoted the past four years of her life to the people for the people, as many others have too. A veteran, senior lawyer, and most of all a woman of heart, courage, moral integrity, grit, and determination, she has defended people's rights and stood up for freedom.

In this conversation, recorded earlier this year we discussed the Magna Carta, Common Law, Natural Law, Informed Consent, the Nuremberg Code and much more.

“Disobedience, in the eyes of any one who has read history, is man's original virtue. It is through disobedience that progress has been made, through disobedience and through rebellion.” Oscar Wilde

I have this important message from Louisa Bagley a fellow lawyer and friend of Anna’s

“One of the last things Anna and I spoke about (a few days before she died) was getting Merlin her van off the road. She asked me to help her daughter tierney and bf Robbie to get it taken off road as it’s currently not MOT’ed or taxed. This was just because she was in hospital and had wanted me to do it with her (she had not expected admission!). She thought it would drive to a garage but may not start and needs some work done (she didn’t think much). I have a van myself so she wanted me to drive it as can use my insurance and perhaps even use my aa cover for assistance. The kids are keen to sort the van. What we need is a shout out for a mechanic to come and help us get it moving. It could be a fun and an Anna adventure to get it off the road or even back on the road!”

“This was a couple of months ago- laughter therapy at Book of Mormon and then a rickshaw back 💫💝”

Louisa

The van is a Mercedes Sprinter Long Wheeled Base, either the clutch or gear has gone. If there is any mechanic in the south of England (I believe it is in Surbiton) who can help please contact me and I will pass on your details to her family. her sister can be contacted via carolynhunnisett@gmail.com

Much love as always my beautiful tribe

Ahmad

Ahmad

Health - Liberty - Happiness

