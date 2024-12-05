HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

As my long-standing paid subscribers know by now, I hold a livestream with a special guest every month as a thank you to them.

The platform I use is Riverside. Please use Google Chrome on a laptop for the best results. Make sure you have a good internet connection and that all your other browsers are closed.

Feel free to comment and ask questions during the livestream.

Recorded version will be uploaded later if you can't make the livestream.

The link is at the bottom of this post.

An update regarding Sally Morell. Sally has been in touch and there is some sad news. She said she would be in touch with me in a couple of weeks and will rescedhule. I'm hoping to get her on in January 2025 for that month's livestream.

About this episode -

I’ve lived a squeaky clean life these past 49 years, having not touched a drop of alcohol, not had a single puff of a cigarette or taken any recreational drugs. In fact, 20 years ago, I was quite the Puritan Muslim and would have looked down on anyone who took any form of drug or mind-altering substance.

After I left the cult that I grew up in, you can say I developed a more relaxed and non-judgmental view of alcohol and drugs, but it was still something I never wanted to go near.

Alcohol was easy. Having been born and brought up in Scotland, I had seen the devastating effects of alcohol close up and personal, and it put me off for life. I had seen too many people's lives wrecked by it. It held no appeal, and hey, what you don’t know, you don’t miss.

As for recreational drugs, the twin fears of losing control and becoming addicted have kept me away from them, and I have no desire ever to go there.

So what about Magic Mushrooms or Plant Medicine, as some would prefer to call them? Well, 20, 10, 5 or even a year ago, I would have said, “Frack that!” Why, even 3 months ago, I said no. But last Saturday, I changed the mindset and habit of a lifetime, and I went on a journey.

So what changed? How was it? Why did I do it? What was it like? Has it changed me? Is it addictive?

Join me this Sunday, and I’ll fill you in. As you know, I believe in being honest and I want to share with you my experience.

One thing is for sure: you will learn a hell of a lot more about me.

If you want to judge me or be critical of me, that’s ok. I understand; I would have been right by your side judging me, too, just a few years ago.

After this episode with my friend Joshua Parker (I recommend watching the past episode with him here before the live stream), you may or may not change your mind, but you will be better informed.

I look forward to seeing you on Sunday, and don't worry if you can't make it, I'll upload the episode later in the week.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

