5G Is Not Progress: It’s A War On Biology

In memory of Arthur Firstenberg (1950–2024)

Author of The Invisible Rainbow — a pioneering voice who courageously illuminated the unseen dangers of electromagnetic radiation.

May his work continue to awaken minds and protect lives.

📡 Global Rollout Timeline:

2018 : First commercial 5G networks launched (South Korea, USA, China, parts of Europe).

2019–2020 : Wider deployment in major cities worldwide. Most telecoms started upgrading infrastructure, particularly in urban areas.

2021 onward : Acceleration of 5G towers, small cells, and integration into “smart cities,” despite minimal public awareness or informed consent.

2023–2025: Full-scale rollout continues, with plans for 5G to become the global communications backbone (eventually leading to 6G research).

🔍 Key Note:

Most countries began small-scale 5G testing and infrastructure prep around 2016–2017, but visible rollout — the antennas, masts, and small cell units — started ramping up in 2019, especially during the global distraction of the COVID-19 plandemic.

Fun fact!

Wuhan was one of the first major cities in China to roll out 5G infrastructure, and it played a central role in China's early 5G deployment.

📍 Key Facts:

October 31, 2019 : China officially launched 5G services nationwide.

Wuhan was among the first 16 pilot cities selected by the Chinese government for full 5G rollout.

The city had already installed over 10,000 5G base stations by late 2019, making it one of the most connected cities in China.

Wuhan was promoted as a "smart city" testbed , showcasing applications like remote healthcare, surveillance, and facial recognition powered by 5G.

Additionally, in May 2019, Wuhan introduced its first 5G smart street lamp, which incorporated a radio base station and other functionalities.

Wuhan became the poster city for 5G in China, symbolising progress and technological leadership. But it also raised eyebrows because of the timing and overlap with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the same region shortly after 5G's launch.

I’m sure it was all a coincidence…..

Keep reading below.

About this episode -

Let me be clear right from the start:

This isn’t a tech rant. I’m not talking about patchy mobile signal — or some looney, tinfoil-hat conspiracy theory. I’m talking about conspiracy reality. I’m talking about the biological effects of 5G — the real, documented harms that are being completely ignored.

We’ve been sold the idea that faster data = progress. But no one’s asking the more important question:

At what cost?

Just because EMFs and 5G are invisible doesn’t mean they’re harmless.

If we could see the full spectrum of electromagnetic frequencies, we’d be blinded.

If we could hear them, we’d be driven mad.

This is an assault — silent, constant, and unrelenting — on our bodies, minds, and cells. And the most dangerous part?

We’re not even aware it’s happening.

What is this doing to our bodies?

So let’s break it down — in plain simple to understand language.

1. 5G attacks our nervous systems

We’re seeing evidence of neurological effects: anxiety, depression, brain fog, insomnia, and more. These aren’t random spikes in mental health issues — they align with increased EMF exposure. Your brain is being bathed in frequencies it was never designed to handle.

The mechanism? EMFs, including those from 5G, activate voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) in the brain. This causes an influx of calcium ions into neurons, which leads to excessive neurotransmitter release (like glutamate), disrupted electrical signaling, and ultimately neuroinflammation. The result? A range of neurological and psychiatric symptoms that resemble what many people are increasingly reporting.

Excess intracellular calcium also triggers the production of peroxynitrite — a highly reactive free radical — causing oxidative damage to cellular components like mitochondria, lipids, and DNA within neurons. This cascade is linked to neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and early cognitive decline.

Reference:

Pall, M.L. (2018). "Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health." Environmental Research, 164, 405–416. doi:10.1016/j.envres.2018.01.035

Pall, M.L. (2021). "Wi-Fi is an important threat to human health." Environmental Research, 194, 110586. doi:10.1016/j.envres.2020.110586

2. It disrupts our hormonal systems

Your endocrine system regulates everything from metabolism to reproduction. 5G throws a wrench into that delicate balance. Hormonal dysregulation isn’t just “fatigue” — it’s your body struggling to adapt to artificial stressors.

Here’s how: EMFs have been shown to alter the function of multiple endocrine glands, including the hypothalamus, pituitary, thyroid, adrenal, and gonads. These glands are responsible for producing critical hormones like cortisol, thyroid hormones, testosterone, and estrogen. Disruption to these pathways leads to downstream effects — from chronic stress and poor sleep to infertility and mood disorders.

EMFs also affect melatonin production by the pineal gland. Melatonin isn’t just a sleep hormone — it’s one of the body’s most powerful antioxidants. Lower melatonin levels are associated with disrupted circadian rhythms, poor immune function, and higher cancer risk.

Additionally, exposure to EMFs has been associated with altered levels of reproductive hormones and increased risk of miscarriage. These aren’t fringe ideas — they’re documented findings being systematically ignored.

Reference:

Pall, M.L. (2018). "5G: Great risk for EU, U.S. and International Health! Compelling evidence for eight distinct types of great harm caused by electromagnetic field (EMF) exposures and the mechanism that causes them." Published report submitted to the EU.

3. It fuels chronic disease

5G increases oxidative stress and free radical damage — the kind of cellular chaos that drives most chronic conditions: heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, neurodegeneration. It’s not a stretch. It’s biochemistry.

How? Radiofrequency radiation (RFR) exposure, especially from low-intensity, non-thermal EMFs like those used in 5G, stimulates excess production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) inside cells. These unstable molecules damage cellular membranes, enzymes, mitochondrial DNA, and nuclear DNA. This oxidative burden overwhelms the cell’s natural antioxidant defenses, leading to chronic inflammation.

Inflammation is the foundation of nearly all modern diseases. Over time, this process contributes to endothelial dysfunction (heart disease), insulin resistance (diabetes), brain tissue degeneration (Alzheimer’s), and immune dysregulation (autoimmune diseases).

In other words: we’re not talking about rare conditions. We’re talking about the epidemic of chronic illness now normalised in society.

Reference:

Yakymenko, I., Tsybulin, O., Sidorik, E., et al. (2016). "Oxidative mechanisms of biological activity of low-intensity radiofrequency radiation." Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, 35(2), 186–202. doi:10.3109/15368378.2015.1043557

4. It damages DNA

We now have studies showing 5G can cause both single and double-strand breaks in DNA. That means more cancer, yes — but also genetic mutations that can be passed to future generations.

How? EMF exposure increases free radical activity, particularly hydroxyl and peroxynitrite radicals, which directly attack the DNA molecule. This leads to breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone of the DNA strand — either on one side (single-strand) or both (double-strand). DNA breaks are serious cellular injuries: if they’re not properly repaired, they lead to mutations that drive the development of cancer.

Even more worrying, when this damage occurs in germ cells — sperm and egg — those mutations can be passed on to offspring. We’re not just altering our present health. We’re altering future generations.

Reference:

Lai, H., & Singh, N.P. (1995). "Acute low-intensity microwave exposure increases DNA single-strand breaks in rat brain cells." Bioelectromagnetics, 16(3), 207–210. doi:10.1002/bem.2250160309

5. It lowers fertility

Lower sperm count. Lower libido. Increased miscarriages. Increased infertility. This is happening — and it’s not just lifestyle. Our biology is under attack, and we’re calling it progress.

How? As mentioned above EMF exposure increases free radical activity, particularly hydroxyl and peroxynitrite radicals, which directly attack the DNA molecule. This leads to breaks in the sugar-phosphate backbone of the DNA strand — either on one side (single-strand) or both (double-strand). DNA breaks are serious cellular injuries: if they’re not properly repaired, they lead to mutations that drive the development of cancer.

And as mentioned above, we’re not just altering our present health. We’re altering future generations.

Reference:

Gul, A., Celebi, H., & Uğraş, S. (2009). "The effects of microwave emitted by cellular phones on ovarian follicles in rats." Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics, 280(5), 729–733. doi:10.1007/s00404-009-0996-9

6. It causes cell death

Apoptosis — programmed cell death — is being accelerated. And that means faster ageing, more neurodegeneration, and damaged reproductive capacity.

How? EMFs activate voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs), leading to an excessive influx of calcium ions into cells. This triggers a biochemical cascade involving nitric oxide and peroxynitrite formation, which in turn activates the mitochondrial (intrinsic) pathway of apoptosis.

This pathway involves mitochondrial membrane disruption, release of cytochrome c, and activation of caspase-3 — the enzyme that executes the cell’s self-destruction. When this process is overactivated, it leads to premature cell loss in tissues like the brain, heart, and reproductive organs.

That’s not just ageing faster. It’s increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases, heart issues, infertility, and impaired tissue repair.

Reference:

Joubert, V., Leveque, P., Cueille, M., et al. (2006). "Apoptosis is induced by radiofrequency fields through the caspase-3 pathway." Bioelectromagnetics, 27(2), 119–126. doi:10.1002/bem.20179

7. It hijacks calcium signaling in cells

Calcium ions are messengers in the body. 5G messes with that signaling, leading to inflammation, mitochondrial damage, and dysfunction across multiple organ systems.

How? EMFs, including those from 5G, activate voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) in cell membranes. These are sensitive structures that open in response to electrical changes — and when overstimulated by EMFs, they allow excess calcium to flood into the cell.

This abnormal calcium influx triggers harmful downstream effects:

Mitochondrial damage , leading to reduced ATP (energy) production

Inflammatory pathways , increasing oxidative stress

Nitric oxide and peroxynitrite production , which damage proteins, lipids, and DNA

Disrupted gene expression, affecting cell function and development

The cumulative effect? A body in chronic low-grade inflammation, energy deficit, and accelerating breakdown — all without any obvious immediate symptoms.

Reference:

Pall, M.L. (2013). "Electromagnetic fields act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels to produce beneficial or adverse effects." Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, 17(8), 958–965. doi:10.1111/jcmm.12088

8. It increases cancer risk — massively

We’re not talking about one mechanism. We’re talking about 15 documented ways in which 5G can contribute to cancer development.

The primary mechanism again starts with overactivation of voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs), leading to a biochemical cascade involving:

Excess intracellular calcium , which promotes oxidative stress

Peroxynitrite and hydroxyl radical formation , both of which are mutagenic and damage DNA

Breaks in DNA strands , increasing the risk of carcinogenic mutations

Inhibition of DNA repair enzymes , reducing the cell’s ability to correct damage

Suppression of melatonin , a hormone that protects against cancer and supports immune surveillance

Disruption of apoptosis , allowing damaged or mutated cells to survive and proliferate

Altered gene expression , activating oncogenes or silencing tumor suppressor genes

Increased angiogenesis , which promotes blood supply to tumours

Increased heat shock protein expression , which can promote tumour growth

Cell membrane damage , impairing signaling and immune detection

Mitochondrial dysfunction , linked to oncogenic signaling

Immune suppression , allowing cancerous cells to evade detection

Chronic inflammation , which underlies many cancers

Disrupted hormonal balance , which can drive hormone-sensitive cancers

Accelerated telomere shortening, leading to genomic instability

These aren’t fringe theories. These are mechanisms outlined in peer-reviewed science and detailed in Dr. Martin Pall’s landmark review of non-thermal EMF effects.

Reference: Pall, M.L. (2021). "Evidence for a wide range of extremely serious health impacts of non-thermal EMF exposures including 5G." Reviews on Environmental Health, 36(4), 515–534. doi:10.1515/reveh-2020-0165

You will see I have referenced several papers from Dr Pall. Who is he? Well he is a Professor of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences Washington State University.

Folks we’re being soaked in radiation with no real public debate. No proper safety studies. Just slogans about speed, connectivity, and “smart” living. But smart for whom?

We are the test subjects in a live experiment. And most people have no idea.

I’m not saying throw your phone in the bin. But I am saying we need to wake up.

This isn’t conspiracy. This is consent by silence.

Talk about it. Share the science. Protect your health.

Stay curious, stay awake, stay human.



Lots of love Doc Malik

Ps follow the work of

and

for more info about the dangers of 5G, EMF and dirty electricty

Health - Freedom - Happiness

