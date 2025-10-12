392 – Rolla Selbak: The Information War: Palestine, Zionism, and the Battle for Truth

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

If you do sign up, please DO NOT do it through the App store.

As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!

A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

About this Guest -

Rolla Selbak is an award-winning filmmaker and Sundance alum whose bold storytelling reflects her unique perspective as a Palestinian American.

About this Episode -

I often meet people, including guests, who privately voice concern and disappointment about the ongoing genocide in Gaza, but then state that they are not in a position to comment, especially not publicly, because they do not know the full facts about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On one hand, I can understand why people would say that, but I also think it is a cop-out. It is simply a way of avoiding any backlash, because as we know, in today’s world, criticising Israel and Zionism comes at a cost. Many of you know that in my final days as a surgeon, I was suspended from the Princess Grace Hospital on grounds of anti-Semitism after I was reported, apparently anonymously, for hosting Eva Bartlett on my show. I was subsequently cleared but only after 5 months suspension with no pay. The process IS the punishment.

This conversation will clarify, once and for all, the roots of the conflict, and who are the victims and who are the aggressors. My conversation with Rolla is probably one of the most important and emotionally charged ones I have had in a long time. My regular listeners will know I have had many epic conversations, but this one really stands out for me because it goes far beyond politics or religion. It is about identity, truth, trauma, and the ongoing information war shaping how the world sees Palestine and Palestinians.

Rolla’s personal journey as a child of Palestinian refugees from West Asia to the United States after the first Gulf War, brings a deeply human perspective to a subject that has been deliberately distorted for decades. We spoke about what it means to live between cultures, between realities, and between the narratives imposed by Western powers and the truth lived on the ground.

This is not simply a regional conflict. It is a story of colonialism, trauma, and resistance, and of how propaganda has been weaponised to conceal brutality behind slogans of democracy and divine destiny. The suffering of the Palestinian people is not a side issue. It is central to understanding how the modern world works and how easily morality can be inverted. Today it is the Palestinians. Tomorrow it is the rest of us.

We spoke about how Zionism is now facing an existential crisis, its moral and ideological foundations collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions. Not all Jews are Zionists, and many are courageously speaking out against the occupation. Yet their voices are often silenced or twisted by a media machine that thrives on binary thinking. Us versus them. You are either with us or with Hamas. Good versus evil. Chosen versus condemned.

Rolla and I also explored the conflation of Zionism and Judaism, and the hypocrisy of religious identity when faith is used to justify oppression. It was powerful to hear her speak so openly about this, and about how Christian Zionism in the West has become one of the most toxic forces sustaining the status quo, a kind of spiritual blindness dressed up as biblical duty.

The fact that Christian Zionists cannot see the damage done to the oldest Christian communities in West Asia, and the hollowing out of these nations of their rich Christian history and communities, is simply shocking.

Social media has become both weapon and battlefield. It is where propaganda spreads like wildfire, but also where truth breaks free. The algorithmic war for attention mirrors the physical war for territory. Every video, every word, every silence counts.

There is a reason why Netanyahu recently stated that the battlefield is on social media, and that the purchase of TikTok would go a long way in addressing some of the problems that the Zionist entity has had in pushing forward its narrative.

One glimmer of hope is that young people under 30, particularly Jews, are now turning their backs on Zionism and saying, “Not in our name.”

We talked about the psychological scars of generational trauma, and how oppression creates a cycle of despair that can only be broken by collective healing and unity. Despite everything, Rolla reminded me that the Palestinian people are beautiful and resilient, filled with grace, humour, and love, even in the midst of devastation.

The conversation also touched on the global implications, how capitalism, empire, and colonial control are all part of the same machinery. What is happening in Gaza is not isolated. It is connected to every struggle for freedom and truth around the world.

What I hope my regular listeners and viewers will have gathered by now is that the message I am trying to promote, not just in this episode but throughout my work, is one of solidarity and humanity. It asks us to look beyond propaganda, beyond religious, national, and tribal identity, and to recognise the sacredness of life itself.

The solution, as Rolla beautifully put it, is not domination but a shared land for all people. For those who think such an idea is preposterous or impossible, remember that for centuries it was just so, and it can be again.

We ended by reflecting on what it really means to be human in a world that rewards dehumanisation. For me, this conversation with Rolla was a reminder that truth is not found in slogans or governments, but in compassion, courage, and love.

The media machine would like to portray the Palestinians as uncouth and uncultured Muslims, barbaric and undeserving of compassion or love. I ask you to please listen to this podcast carefully. Do not be hateful, for they are human, like you and me, with all the desires that come with that, especially the thirst for freedom and happiness for their loved ones.

Much love, enjoy the podcast.

Doc Malik

Links -

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/rollaselbak

The Visitor Movie (my upcoming Palestinian horror film I’m raising funds for www.thevisitormovie.com

Share

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover. Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing. Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests. Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement. Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use. Please visit my affiliate page here for full details.

Seagreens

Seagreens are wild, organic seaweed supplements harvested sustainably from pristine waters around the British Isles and Norway. My family and I use them daily as a natural source of iodine, minerals, and trace nutrients often missing from modern diets. They support thyroid health, detoxification, and overall vitality.

If you are looking for a clean, whole-food way to nourish your body and support your immune system, I can’t recommend Seagreens highly enough.

For now https://seagreens.shop/ is the best route for affiliate code DOCMALIK. Customers using that code will get 10% off their order and first delivery free.

Heracles Wellness Sauna

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products.

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x