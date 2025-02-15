300 - Angus Dalgleish - IMPORTANT -mRNA "vaccines" and Public Health Lies

WARNING

About this Episode -

Professor Angus Dalgleish was one of my first guests on the podcast (you can find links here). In fact, he was my 6th. It was a mind-blowing conversation in which Angus dropped many bombshells. One example was when he stated that he had been coerced into writing pieces for the Daily Mail in 2021, which in turn was coercing millions of young people and pregnant women to take the mRNA shot.

Most people know Angus for being a campaigner against the mRNA shots and has been invited to speak at meetings and media outlets internationally. Many do not know of his role in pushing the jabs on millions and, as an experienced medical professional, completely violating medical ethics and the central tenant of informed consent. Some have argued that I am too critical of him, and while he made some mistakes earlier on in the plandemic he has clearly “woken” up and is now doing a lot of good and I should cut him slack.

Yes, to a point. Unless we understand what was going through the minds of people like Gus and others in positions of authority and why they did what they did, we can never truly learn and stop this from happening again. And that means tough questions. There also needs to be some true contrition, repentance and admission that “I fracked up, I am truly sorry.” But you know what I NEVER hear this from ANYONE. And it drives me mad. Chatting to Michael Ginsberg this morning, he said, “It will never happen” because, apparently, it goes against the human psyche and will be an admission of a crime against humanity.

You will find in this podcast I asked some pretty straightforward direct questions, which Angus didn’t really answer as forthrightly as I would like. My critics will argue I am being too harsh. I would argue this is no time for pussyfooting around the biggest issues to befall humanity.

In January 2021 Angus wrote an article criticising the Governments approach to vaccinate the elderly arguing it should be the young who should be vaccinated see here Putting young people first for the vaccine can slow the spread of Covid-19 because most elderly people ar already shielding, writes Professor ANGUS DALGLEISH.

In July 2021 he wrote another article “What every young person who fears the jab MUST be told: Vaccine expert ANGUS DALGLEISH dismantles beliefs that have seen rates stall among the 18-30s”

What I didn’t know two years ago when I spoke to Angus was that he had written a scientific paper in 2020 predicting side effects from any covid vaccine. Read this piece by

which you find

.

I also urge you to read the work of

who has written multiple articles on my original conversation with Angus and has probably watched and dissected its contents more than anyone else on the planet.

This latest conversation has yet more bombshells, leaving me slightly frustrated with even more unanswered questions.

I asked Angus about the origins of covid, the truth about about variants, why doctors like him who pushed the jabs never got disciplined by the GMC, whether he would now vaccinate his kids with the childhood vaccines, and whether he knew about the nanotech in the mRNA shots and much more.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

Enjoy

Much love, as always.

Doc x

Ps I hope you value the importance of my work and will support the show by becoming a paid subscriber. We need to ask the tough questions and get answers. I don't care if people think I am too hard, frankly I was very restrained with Angus, and could have been a lot tougher on him, but I didn't want to shut down the conversation and wanted to get as much out of him as possible. It wasn't easy.

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

