297 - Debi Evans – The Push for mRNA Cancer Vaccines

About this Episode -

In this episode, I sit down with Debi Evans to dive into some of the most pressing questions surrounding mRNA technology, cancer, and the future of public health. We explore the alarming rise in early-onset cancers, questioning the potential role of mRNA vaccines and SV40 promoter sequences in cancer development. Debi and I break down the NHS's long-term cancer strategy, examining whether it truly serves public health or if it's driven by profit motives and pharmaceutical interests.

We also discuss the manipulation of cancer statistics, the growing concern around weight loss drugs and their hidden risks, and how the UK is being positioned as a testing ground for experimental cancer treatments. With data harvesting, political influence, and big pharma’s hold over the healthcare system, we highlight why questioning mainstream narratives is more important than ever.

This conversation is not just about medicine—it’s about health sovereignty, informed choices and consent, and the fight against misinformation. We ask the hard questions: Are we in the middle of the biggest cancer experiment in history? Is public health being sacrificed for profit? And what can we do to take back control of our well-being?

Links -

National Cancer Plan published 4 Feb 25 including plans Children's Cancer Strategy

https://www.gov.uk/government/calls-for-evidence/shaping-the-national-cancer-plan/shaping-the-national-cancer-plan

Cancer Vaccine Launchpad NHS England

https://www.england.nhs.uk/cancer/nhs-cancer-vaccine-launch-pad/

U.K. Gov Cancer Vaccine Trials

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/major-agreement-to-deliver-new-cancer-vaccine-trials

UK GOV deal with business and tech cancer detection

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-government-tech-deals-boost-the-business-of-cancer-detection

UK GOV/BioNTech do deal partnership Cancer mRNA vaccines

https://investors.biontech.de/news-releases/news-release-details/biontech-announces-strategic-partnership-uk-government-provide/

BBC UK National mRNA advance

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-64176038

Cancer Research UK - Cancer Vaccines

https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/treatment/immunotherapy/types/vaccines-to-treat-cancer

https://news.cancerresearchuk.org/2024/12/30/cancer-vaccines-golden-age-of-cancer-research/

AstraZeneca Project Zero UK eliminate cancer as cause death

https://www.astrazeneca.co.uk/content/dam/intelligentcontent/unbranded/astrazeneca/uk/en/pdf/articles/Cancer-Project-Zero-Summit-Complete-essay-compendium.pdf

Larry Ellison Cancer Vaccines Project Stargate

https://www.business-standard.com/technology/tech-news/ai-transforming-healthcare-personalized-cancer-vaccines-stargate-project-125012300714_1.html

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/tech/what-is-stargate-project-ai-oracle-trump-b1206327.html

UK/USA Trade Deal where Stargate will be

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-signs-trade-pact-with-second-biggest-us-state-texas

GSK/Oxford Uni Cancer immunotherapy advance

https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2025-01-27-oxford-and-gsk-launch-50million-immuno-prevention-programme-advance-novel-cancer

World Economic Forum looking to U.K.

https://www.weforum.org/stories/2024/11/cancer-vaccine-health-uk-nhs/

Cancer Act UK

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Geo6/2-3/13/contents

NHS Long Term Plan

https://www.longtermplan.nhs.uk/

Health - Freedom - Happiness

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

