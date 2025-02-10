296 - Max Bliss: Why And What Are They Spraying Our Skies?

1× 0:00 -5:54

About this Guest -

Max Bliss, a dedicated activist and researcher who was deeply immersed in the "chemtrail" movement from 2011 to 2016. Max built a massive online following, posting investigative videos on YouTube and Facebook that reached tens of thousands of people. He actively engaged with global activist groups, attended Climate Engineering conferences across Europe and the USA, and even testified at the EPA in Washington, DC. His extensive work culminated in his participation in Unconventional Grey, the final installment of Michael J. Murphy's documentary trilogy, What in the World Are They Spraying?

However, personal circumstances, including a family illness, led Max to step away from activism. While working on renovation projects, he continued following podcasts like the Doc Malik Show, noticing an increasing discussion about chemtrails, geoengineering, and climate manipulation. As the push for net zero and the so-called "Climate Crisis"intensifies, Max has decided it’s time to return to the fight and reached out to me last year to share his knowledge on the topic.

Now, Max is resurrecting his old website (unearthclimatechange.com), launching a new Substack (Max Bliss – Mind The Gap), and starting a Podbean podcast to share his years of research and insights. In this conversation, we dive deep into the militarisation of weather, geoengineering agendas, and the broader implications of climate manipulation, asking the critical question: who is really controlling our skies—and why?

About this Episode -

Ever wonder why the skies above are always grey? Or why there are crisscross lines across the sky? Are chemtrails real or just a crazy “conspiracy theory?” What is going on in the skies and why? Well, in this conversation with Max Bliss, you will find out. In fact, this isn’t a recent phenomenon. It goes back decades, if not over a century. The drive and motive are much the same, but the technology has changed with the times.

Before you listen to this podcast, read this letter submitted to The Guardian in 2012!, written by Matt Andersson, who was a former executive adviser to the aerospace & defence firm, Booz Allen Hamilton. As a side note, Bloomberg named Booz Allen Hamilton "the world's most profitable spy organisation”. According to an Information Week piece from 2002, Booz Allen had "more than one thousand former intelligence officers on its staff”.

“Few in the civil sector fully understand that geoengineering is primarily a military science and has nothing to do with either cooling the planet or lowering carbon emissions (Report, 6 February). While seemingly fantastical, weather has been weaponised. At least four countries – the US, Russia, China and Israel – possess the technology and organisation to regularly alter weather and geologic events for various military and black operations, which are tied to secondary objectives, including demographic, energy and agricultural resource management.

Indeed, warfare now includes the technological ability to induce, enhance or direct cyclonic events, earthquakes, drought and flooding, including the use of polymerised aerosol viral agents and radioactive particulates carried through global weather systems. Various themes in public debate, including global warming, have unfortunately been subsumed into much larger military and commercial objectives that have nothing to do with broad public environmental concerns. These include the gradual warming of polar regions to facilitate naval navigation and resource extraction.”

The patent mentioned by Max is this one - https://patents.google.com/patent/US3038154A/en and the paper was this one https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/mwre/98/10/1520-0493_1970_098_0745_otpowm_2_3_co_2.xml

Website https://unearthclimatechange.com

Unconventional Grey

