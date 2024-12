269 - Justin Edgington: Your Health Rides on Tyre Safety

WARNING

About this guest -

Justin is a lifelong automotive enthusiast with over 35 years of expertise in the tyre industry. British-born and now living in New Zealand, he is deeply passionate about freedom, vehicles (especially fast ones), road safety, and empowering people to be their best. Over 11 years ago, Justin moved from the UK to take on a new career challenge, leading a team in the Southern Hemisphere. This experience has reinforced his belief in the importance of balancing life and work to achieve happiness and contentment.

When not working to make New Zealand's roads safer, Justin enjoys coastal fishing, often under strict orders to bring home fresh catches for dinner—sharing his bounty with friends and even pets. He resides in a smallholding where he and his family grow their own food, finding joy in sharing their produce with others.

Justin is always open to discussions about life in New Zealand, a country he acknowledges as not perfect but undeniably fortunate to call home, with its stunning climate, minimal traffic, breathtaking scenery, and relative safety.

His life is defined by a commitment to liberty, love, Labradors, and inspiring others to embrace their own freedoms, helping them make positive changes to live fully and authentically.

About this episode -

Justin and I had an engaging conversation that spanned everything from New Zealand’s jaw-dropping scenery to Michelin-starred restaurants and even the science of tyres! New Zealand came up as this almost magical place—lush landscapes, peaceful vibes, and a slower pace of life. Compared to cities like London, which has been grappling with rising crime and a loss of safety, it feels like another world. However, we touched on how societal values are shifting everywhere, and the plandemic revealed how even the idyllic New Zealand became a prison country.

Justin also shared some fascinating tidbits about Michelin. Did you know the Michelin Guide started as a free booklet to promote tyre sales? Fast forward to today, and it’s the ultimate standard for fine dining. But we both agreed, sometimes, a good meal in a cosy, welcoming setting beats any overly fancy experience.

Then, we switched gears to talk about tyres (no pun intended). It’s surprising how much there is to learn about them! From the importance of regular checks to innovations like airless tyres, we explored why tyre safety is so essential for your safety.

