264 - Jacob Diaz: Terrain Theory

About this episode -

After two prominent Terrain Theory proponents backed out of my podcast, Alec Zeck recommended Jacob Diaz. In his own words, Jacob describes himself as being “a novice regarding "Science" four years ago, to now becoming one of the foremost educators in Bio-Terrain Science.”

In my conversation with Jacob Diaz, we explored the differences between terrain theory and germ theory, two ways of understanding health and disease. Germ theory, which most of us are familiar with, focuses on germs as the root cause of illness, leading to using drugs and vaccines as the primary solutions. Terrain theory focuses on the body’s internal environment, suggesting that keeping your body balanced and healthy is the key to preventing disease. It’s not that germs aren’t real—it’s more about how they respond to an unhealthy body rather than being the direct cause of the problem.

Jacob shared some compelling ideas about how bacteria behave in the body. He explained that they can adapt and even change species based on their surroundings, which makes the idea of a single germ causing a single disease less convincing. I’ve never heard of bacteria changing from one form to another and need to cross-check with a microbiologist. He also talked about symptoms not as enemies but as the body’s way of trying to heal itself. For example, fever or inflammation might be uncomfortable, but they’re often signs that your body is doing its job. Jacob argues that using antibiotics can suppress those symptoms but doesn’t always solve the underlying issue, which could lead to more problems later on.

We touched on natural remedies Jacob finds effective, like bentonite clay, raw honey, dragon blood sap, and zeolite. He described how these can support the body’s natural healing processes and even prevent infections. However, he also acknowledged that antibiotics are sometimes necessary in extreme cases, such as sepsis.

The conversation also moved into areas like skin issues and STDs. Jacob suggested that these conditions aren’t purely about germs or viruses but might involve nutrient deficiencies like calcium and collagen or exposure to toxic chemicals in everyday products. He questioned the standard explanations for how some diseases are transmitted, offering a broader perspective that includes the whole body's health and its environment. While I didn’t agree with Jacob on many of these points it was nonetheless fascinating and does raise more questions.

We also discussed surgery and its potential downsides, especially if the root causes of health problems aren’t addressed. Toward the end, we talked about virology and some of its challenges, like the way viruses are studied in labs or how genomes are assembled using fragments of RNA. Jacob encouraged questioning mainstream narratives and being open to alternative ways of thinking about health, especially when the traditional approaches don’t seem to add up.

Overall, it was a fascinating conversation that encouraged me to think about health more holistically. I have to admit it hasn’t convinced me that Terrain theory has all the answers. I reject the idea it has to be a choice between Germ and Terrain theory. Why can’t it be a combination of both or possibly an unknown 3rd factor?

Whether you agree with terrain theory or not, it offers an interesting perspective on how we might better care for our bodies and overall well-being.

I thought it was a fascinating conversation and highlighted how much we do not understand and how much more research is required with an open mind to understand our bodies and how we interact with the world around us.

Much love as always.

Ahmad x

