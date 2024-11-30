261 - Jane Gunn: Mastering Mediation: Tools for Resolution and Resilience

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

About this guest -

Jane Gunn, also known as "The Barefoot Mediator," is a seasoned expert in conflict resolution, mediation, and facilitation. Renowned for her innovative approach, she has been listed as a Global Leader in Who’s Who Mediation and honoured in the Legal 500 Hall of Fame. As President of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) and a former board member of the Civil Mediation Council for England and Wales, Jane’s influence extends across the global mediation landscape. She is also a celebrated author of books such as How to Beat Bedlam in the Boardroom and Boredom in the Bedroom and The Authority Guide to Conflict Resolution, and has delivered impactful talks at the United Nations, the White House, and the European Commission.

Jane’s mission is to empower individuals and organisations to navigate conflict constructively through her ReSolutionary model, teaching the skills necessary to embrace diversity and find collaborative solutions. With her engaging and interactive style, she has worked with leading organisations, including the NHS, McLaren Racing, and Cable & Wireless, helping them address critical challenges in times of uncertainty. Jane’s approach fosters meaningful dialogue, motivates teams, and equips leaders to manage tensions and make decisive, harmonious choices in an increasingly complex world.

In March 2020 BEFORE we all went into lockdown, Jane gave the following speech, one of the highlights for me was when she said to the effect that the only virus we should fear is fear itself. Jane being the rebel that she was, never fell for the plandemic.

About this episode -

In my conversation with Jane, I explored the essence of mediation and conflict resolution. Jane highlighted how effective communication can strengthen relationships and foster understanding. We also discussed the transformative power of active listening, emotional intelligence, and the importance of uncovering the ‘why’ behind people’s concerns. Jane shared practical strategies for de-escalating tensions.

The pandemic has exacerbated family conflicts, making empathy and connection essential for managing disagreements. I asked Jane how do we resolve the divisions that the plandemic produced in our families and heal broken relationships. Jane emphasised how love and compassion can humanise opposing perspectives and diffuse tensions. We also explored the personal courage required to take responsibility for our choices, learn from challenges, and build emotional resilience.

Mediation, as Jane sees it, is not just a tool for resolving disputes; it’s a path to self-discovery, fostering wisdom, and embracing life’s opportunities for growth. At its heart, dialogue is essential for bridging divides, whether internationally, nationally, locally, or within our families, and for transforming conflict into mutual understanding, respect, and peace.

Jane is a beautiful soul and it was a realpleasure to sit down and talk to her. I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.

Much love as always.

Ahmad x

Ahmad x

Links

Website - https://janegunn.co.uk

The Mole and The Mountain Book - https://amzn.eu/d/ipMeqvk

Email - jane@janegunn.co.uk

Jane’s Newsletter https://e.mymailers.biz/h/r/E85EF3465CFD765B2540EF23F30FEDED

A series of mini videos for managing in times of Change, Challenge and Crisis Change, challenge and crisis

Bring love into the room

What’s in your cup?

The injection theory

Why do you care?

The bubble theory

I will survive

Can you sing and dance?

17 Camels

Let’s keep dancing

Health - Freedom - Happiness

