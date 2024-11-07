248 - Michael Griffith: When Art Meets Activism – From Playwright to Protestor

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this guest -

Michael Gray Griffith is an Australian playwright and activist known for his transition from the theatre world to advocacy against COVID-19 restrictions. Initially a successful playwright, Griffith’s career took a major turn when he was “cancelled” for refusing to segregate his audience by vaccination status. This stance led him to build Cafe Locked Out, a platform for free speech and community resilience.

Since launching Cafe Locked Out, Griffith has documented stories from Australians deeply affected by COVID-19 restrictions, particularly around lockdowns and vaccine mandates, and shared insights from protests and movements for personal freedom. His work highlights what he sees as the misuse of governmental power and media bias against those challenging public health policies. He draws upon his creative background to emphasise the role of art in resistance and mental health awareness, describing the freedom movement as a global issue impacting people across borders, especially between Australia and Canada.

Through Cafe Locked Out, Griffith has become a significant voice for the rights of individuals, capturing firsthand accounts of Australians’ resistance to policies that restrict autonomy. His activism underscores his belief in the power of community, free expression, and personal resilience against what he describes as corporate and governmental overreach.

About this episode -

Important - Please note Michael’s internet connection was rubbish. It cut out twice, and there was a significant lag, meaning the conversation was very difficult (trying to avoid speaking over each other), and the sound quality wasn’t great in the last 18 minutes. Apologies.

In this episode, I have a powerful and moving conversation with Michael Gray Griffith, who shares his story of transitioning from a successful playwright to a passionate activist in response to the pandemic’s upheaval. He reflects on how the COVID-19 restrictions derailed his career and ultimately led him to connect with a community of like-minded individuals fighting for their rights. Michael describes how that unexpected unity, forged through shared struggles and encounters with authorities, created a profound sense of solidarity and belonging.

We explore the critical role of art and storytelling as tools to awaken people from complacency. Michael is deeply committed to the idea that art has the unique power to reveal hidden truths and inspire resistance, becoming a source of hope and mental well-being. He discusses the frustrating misrepresentation by the media of the freedom movement, and how fear was often used as a tool for control, pushing people into compliance. Yet, ironically, that same fear has sparked a determined resolve in many to stand up and challenge these narratives.

Michael lives in this van, recorded the podcast in it, and tours Australia recording stories of ordinary people

Our conversation also spans a global perspective, linking the experiences of Australians to the Canadian convoy movement, and emphasising how the struggle for freedom knows no borders. Michael speaks passionately about the importance of everyday courage, the responsibility we have to future generations, and the need to establish “oases of truth” in a world flooded with misinformation. It’s a thought-provoking exchange about resilience, the enduring power of community, and how art can influence change in profound ways.

Ahmad x

Website - https://cafelockedout.com/

Join - https://clo.social/

