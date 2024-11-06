247 - Nat & Lou: Beyond the Plandemic: How Food and Community are Shaping Our Future

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

About this episode -

In this episode, I sit down with Natalie and Lou to talk about the crucial role of community and meaningful connections, especially after the seismic shifts we all experienced during the plandemic. We chat about the collective realisation of just how much we crave human contact and how our health choices have become more pressing than ever. The discussion naturally turns to the concept of informed consent, especially in the realm of health and vaccines, as well as the ongoing tug-of-war between what’s best for our kids and what educational institutions are pushing. There’s a shared frustration and genuine concern, particularly around how these agendas might clash with our own values.

Natalie and Lou bring some powerful insights into the conversation, shining a light on the movement towards alternative health practices. We discuss how people are becoming increasingly aware of the limitations—and sometimes even the dangers—of conventional medical wisdom. This growing awareness has spurred a wave of interest in holistic well-being, organic nutrition, and taking back control over our health. We all agree that it’s more vital than ever to question the established norms, whether it’s about what goes into our bodies or the broader societal influences that shape our everyday decisions.

The episode also emphasises the magic of building and leaning into supportive communities. Lou talks about the practical steps we can take to form local networks that nurture health and self-reliance. At the same time, Natalie highlights how empowering it is to break free from corporate and government influences. We dive into the hidden costs of our so-called modern conveniences, and there’s a lively discussion about how to educate the next generation better to prioritise health over convenience. The conversation is as real as it gets, full of laughter, thought-provoking points, and a shared hope for creating a world where we feel connected and empowered.

Ahmad x

Links -

Website https://organity.co.uk

Health - Liberty - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast x

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble