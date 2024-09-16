224 - Kate Shemirani - September Live Stream For Paid Supporters (Recorded)

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About Kate Shemirani

Kate is a former nurse who was suspended by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in July 2020 in response to complaints that she was spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. She was struck off in May 2021.

Kate has been a vocal critic of the COVID Plandemic/Scamdemic from the outset and has been vilified for doing so by the mainstream media (search her name on the internet and see what results come up).

Kate has hosted on TNT Radio for the last few years but will now produce her own podcast.

Kate offers personalised nutritional programs for avoiding and reversing disease.

You can contact her here -

Nutritional and health advice - naturalnurse@gmail.com

Public speaking bookings - info@kateshemirani.com

Website - https://kateshemirani.com/

The website will be fully live in a few days, being delayed as Kate injured her foot and was out of commission for a while.

About this conversation

In this conversation, we dive into a bunch of different topics, like some controversial Substack titles, the decline in healthcare standards, and how diet plays a big role in our health. We get into things like the importance of the lymphatic system and how the diaphragm helps with breathing. There’s also a lot of talk about misinformation in the medical world, how certain foods affect the body, and how a blocked lymphatic system can lead to disease.

We touch on kids' health, generational trauma, and women's health too. Kate Shemirani talks about how diet, environment, and even genetics shape kids' health, stressing how ancestral health really plays into it. She also discusses the effects of toxins like fluoride and chlorine on the thyroid and how important it is for cholesterol to convert into hormones. On top of that, she talks about keeping a healthy menstrual cycle and the issues that come from hormonal imbalances.

The conversation doesn’t shy away from big topics like the Noahide laws and their possible implications. We also cover things like how water gets corrupted through sound, the manipulation of music frequencies, and the healing power of sound. There's a lot about the role of music in society, the manipulation of the healthcare system, population replacement theories, and even false flag events.

In the final part, Kate touches on some heavy stuff—like how innocent people get recruited by MI5, the mental and physical toll of seeing horrific images, and the media’s role in twisting information. She wraps up by emphasizing the need for love, community, and a holistic approach to healthcare in these tough times. Plus, she shares her vision for the future of healthcare and leaves some heartfelt advice for her loved ones.

I hope you enjoy this conversation. Thankyou to all my supporters for allowing me to do this incredibly important job.

Much love

Ahmad x

This is how I feel amongst the medical profession. Please sign up to my paid substack so that I can speak up for your freedom and fight the tyranny.

