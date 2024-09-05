221 - Dr Lawrence Palevsky - Why It's Not "The Jews"

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Dr Lawrence Palevsky MD, also known as Larry, is a US Paediatrician, Podcaster, past guest and friend.

In episode 103, Larry discussed The Current State Of Medicine, The Impact Of Censorship, And Totalitarianism. I loved that conversation with him. After recording, we spoke for another 30 minutes, jumping from one topic to another. It felt like I was talking to a long-lost brother. At one point, out of the blue, Larry stated, “I’m a proper Jew, by the way”. I didn’t know what to say then, and I did not fully understand what he meant by that. But recently, that comment stood out in my head.

Recently reading comments online, I am aware that some people believe that much of the criminality that is happening today against humanity is being led and perpetrated by “the Jews.” Especially in light of events in Gaza and the atrocities being committed by the State of Israel, there has been an undercurrent of anti-semitism brewing.

In one conversation with a prospective guest, I was surprised when they suddenly listed names and figures at the heads of Banks, Corporations, and Politics that were Jewish or industries that were supposedly run by the Jews, such as Hollywood, as examples to prove that “The Jews” were behind much of what we see wrong today. That person won’t be coming on my show because while it is correct that all the names they mentioned were “Jewish”, I do not believe in the statement that it is “The Jews”, and hopefully, this podcast and my substack post will explain why.

In one of my recent chats with Larry, I discussed this topic, and afterwards, he texted me, stating, “I spoke to my cousin, the orthodox rabbi, and told him about our conversation. He was very impressed and, of course, agreed with us!”

It made me think about what a great podcast it would be to hear Larry and I discuss what is, for many, a taboo subject matter. Truth needs openness and freedom of speech like a flame needs oxygen. Lies flourish when you censor people directly or indirectly with the threat of being accused of one label or another.

With the horrific events in Gaza unfolding before our eyes, it is natural to be affronted by the genocide taking place. Thousands of children are being killed and maimed; it is soul-destroying to see. However, while most protests can differentiate the State of Israel and people who are Jewish, some in both the pro-zionist and pro-Palestinian camps deliberately conflate the two. This is wrong.

Let me make it very clear: it is NOT the Jews, the Muslims, the Christians, the Hindus, the Buddhists, the Blacks, the Whites, the Americans, the Brits, the Germans, the Chinese, or the Pakistanis who are responsible for evil and the bad in this world, it is evil individuals who draw from all walks of life, faiths, races and nations. And yes, some of these individuals organise themselves in groups or, more importantly, networks to do evil. However, they do not represent the wider ethnic, racial or religious group they say they come from.

Evil things have been done by people of all colours, races and religions. No one group has a monopoly on evil, none. To think that all the evil in the world exists because of one group of people is dangerously naive at best and highly evil in itself at its worst.

I have heard of the Protocols of Zion and numerous theories and it doesn’t change my opinion. Whoever the Evil people are in the world, they are not of God, but the Devil. They can call themselves, Muslims, Jews or Christians or whatever, but the truth is they are servants of Satan.

I have tried to articulate myself as well as possible, but I must admit this has not been easy to write. It may appear that I am jumping from one topic to another and from one timeframe to another, and I guess I am, but I ask you to bear with me. Hopefully, by the time you get to the end of the piece, you will see my argument as a whole, and it will make sense.

Let’s have a look through history at some examples to see who has killed and caused misery to millions of people, some seriously evil people. When I mention religion, it is not to blame the faith but to point out the fact that wicked people and movements are drawn from all walks of life and faiths. Often, religion is used to justify acts clearly drawn from a desire to increase wealth and power. Religion is the shield used to explain the evil deed and provide immunity to any judgment afterwards. Religion is perversely and wickedly used to sanitise what is essentially evil. But this is the modus operandi of Evil, the inversion of reality and truth.

Chairman Mao Zedong founded the People’s Republic of China in 1949 and remained its leader until he died in 1976. He is reported to have killed somewhere between 65 to 80 million people. Mao’s The Great Leap Forward was an economic and social campaign designed to transform the People’s Republic of China from an agrarian society to an industrial one, but it also resulted in the Great Chinese Famine, which caused the deaths of 45 million people between 1958 and 1962. He followed this with the Cultural Revolution, which eliminated so-called “counter-revolutionaries” from Chinese society. Mao's mother, Wen Qimei, was a devout Buddhist. Mao also became a Buddhist but abandoned this faith in his mid-teen years.

Something similar happened in Soviet Ukraine between 1932 and 1933 when a man-made famine killed between 3.5 to 5 million Ukrainians. During this period, Joseph Stalin was in power (he ruled the USSR from 1924 to 1953), and his policies are reported to have killed anywhere from 40 million to 60 million further people. Stalin’s mother was a devout Christian, but he was a staunch atheist.

Up to 150 million people died in Communist countries. Karl Marx published the Communist Manifesto in 1948. Marx's family was originally non-religious Jewish but had converted formally to Christianity before his birth. Georg Jung, a Marx contemporary and close friend, said, “Marx calls Christianity one of the most immoral religions.” In Marx's dream of a communist revolution, religion would be abolished, and the workers would be so happy being equal that they wouldn't need it anymore.

Genghis Khan and his hoard conquests caused the deaths of roughly 40 million people, significantly impacting China and the area that is now Iran. In the latter, scholars estimate that he may have killed a full three-fourths of modern-day Iran's population. All told, the Mongols' attacks may have reduced the entire world population by as much as 11 per cent! Genghis Khan and his followers were followers of Tengriism, an ancient Mongolian shamanistic religion centred on worshipping the god Tengri.

Hitler’s actions resulted in over 20 million perishing; that number includes Jews, Soviet civilians and POWs, and hundreds of thousands of Serbians, Poles, Romani, and more. Millions more German soldiers and civilians died in the war. Hitler was born to a practising Catholic mother, Klara Hitler, and was baptised in the Roman Catholic Church. Atheists tend to insist Hitler was a devout Christian. Christians contend that he was an atheist. And still, others suggest that he was a practising member of the occult.

Hong Xiuquan was a Chinese revolutionary leader who instigated the Taiping Rebellion against the Qing dynasty. The Taiping Rebellion began in December 1850 and continued until August 1864. It resulted from Xiuquan’s establishment of the Taiping Heavenly Kingdom in a region ruled by the Qing dynasty. The resulting massive civil war and Xiuquan’s actions are responsible for the deaths of 30 million people, many of whom were civilians. Many died from direct military engagement, while many more died from famine and disease brought on by the Taiping Rebellion. Interestingly, Xiuquan established his reign as a Christian and declared that he was the brother of Jesus Christ.

Leopold II ruled as the second King of the Belgians from 1865 until 1909, and he was also responsible for the deaths of millions in his quest to establish the Congo Free State. After seizing control of the Congo, he put its people to work (against their will). He brutalised the population in his campaign to strip the area of its ivory, rubber, and other natural resources. Leopold tasked his commanders with using violence and whatever means necessary to accomplish his goals—including everything from beating innocent people to cutting off appendages, burning buildings, enslaving children, torture, and murder.

The brutality of Leopold’s exploitation of the Congo and its people can be seen as a blueprint for the genocides that followed. It was one of the first industrialised “crimes against humanity” committed by a European monarch.

Leopold’s campaign resulted in a massive number of deaths, though the exact number is unknown. Some estimates put Leopold’s direct and indirect kill count at 10 million Congolese people, with many attributable to famine and disease caused by Leopold’s regime. King Leopold II was a Roman Catholic.

The Bangladesh genocide was the ethnic cleansing of Bengalis, especially Bengali Hindus, residing in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) during the Bangladesh Liberation War, perpetrated by the Pakistan Armed Forces led by the President of Pakistan, Yahya Khan.

In 1971 Pakistani soldiers and local pro-Pakistan militias killed between 300,000 and 3,000,000 Bengalis and raped between 200,000 and 400,000 Bengali women in a systematic campaign of mass murder and genocidal sexual violence. Pakistan's imams declared Bengali Hindu women to be "war booty", and a Pakistani fatwa was issued legitimising Bengali Hindu women as spoils of war. Women who were targeted often died in Pakistani captivity or committed suicide, while others fled to India. Yahya Khan and the Pakistani soldiers were Muslim.

İsmail Enver, better known as Enver Pasha, was an Ottoman military officer, revolutionary, and convicted war criminal. Pasha formed one-third of the Ottoman dictatorial triumvirate known as the Three Pashas and was the de facto Commander in Chief. Pasha instigated the Late Ottoman genocides responsible for slaughtering upward of 1.8 million Armenians, 300,000 Assyrians, and 750,000 Greeks. The Ottoman genocide of these three groups took place between 1915 and 1923.

The Ottoman genocides targeted Christian minorities within the empire by various methods. Many were forced into death marches, resulting in deaths from disease, starvation, and direct action. Pasha was a Muslim.

While I have mentioned individuals above, many millions have died at the hands of Countries and Empires through invasion, colonisation and enslavement. Almost every country, at some point in its history, its people and their leaders argue in some shape or another that it is their Divine Right to conquer and subjugate other people who are lesser than they are.

The arrival of the Europeans decimated the indigenous populations of the Americas. Whether by physical violence, famine or the introduction of European diseases, it is estimated that 56 million deaths occurred.

The Spanish conquest of the Americas was one of the most brutal episodes in human history. Entire cultures of American natives were suppressed, murdered, raped, and enslaved by Spanish conquistadors on an incessant quest for precious metals and other material wealth.

Almost all conquerors claim that those they conquered were barbaric, subhuman, and uncivilised and that their religion was inferior. However, before the arrival of the Europeans, the Americas had empires and civilisations that hosted up to 60 million people. These were not barbaric, uncivilised, or faithless people. Another common claim amongst the conquerors is that the land they discovered was empty and devoid of people.

What has happened in Palestine since the State of Israel was formed has happened countless times before in human history. I know many will disagree, but Israel is a colonial venture formed by white Europeans who gave land they didn’t own and had no right over to another group of white Europeans who had no right to the land. Since its inception, all the arguments that we have seen throughout history have resurfaced: Zionists claim to have the divine right over the land, that the land was empty, Palestinians are uncivilised and barbaric, and Islam is an inferior religion to theirs. Ultimately, the fact remains the indigenous peoples were forcibly moved or expelled from their homeland.

Zionists claim that Israel is the home of the Jews, but what many in the West do not appreciate is that Zionism is a political movement that originated from mainly secular or atheist Jews in Europe in the 1800s. Before the Second World War, Zionism hadn’t taken root amongst the European Jews who rightly thought of their country of birth or where they lived as their home, whether it was England or Germany or any other country. Even to this day, there are many religious Jews who claim that the State of Israel is not compatible with their faith. Please check out my podcasts with Dan Cohen, Jonathan Randall and Rabbi Weiss.

Zionism has been seen as a movement of national liberation or a form of settler colonialism. In reality, it is both. In the late 1800s, antisemitism was casting its shadow across Christian Europe. At this time, the father of Zionism, Theodore Herzl, was an assimilated member of Vienna’s middle class who had little interest in the religion or culture of his forefathers. Despite his lack of interest in Judaism or Jewish culture, Herzl was all too aware of antisemitism. Herzl believed that while Jews had been liberated from physical ghettos, continued racism confined Jews to a new Ghetto, just not physical or visible.

Theodore Herzl

In his 1896 pamphlet The Jewish State, he argued that the establishment of a modern European homeland for Jews would provide a refuge for persecuted people and prevent competition with non-Jews. Antisemitism would disappear, and Jews would be able to ‘live at last as free men on our own soil’. In the years following the publication of The Jewish State, Argentina and East Africa would be mooted as possible locations for the new homeland. Still, these territories lacked the draw of the Holy Land. Palestine, “our ever-memorable historic home,” was the dream.

For the Arab Christians and Muslims, and Druze populations of Palestine who occupied the Holy Land, they needed to be displaced. And this is the root of the crisis in the Middle East today. Because of racism and prejudice by some Europeans, some Jews, mainly from Europe, colonised Palestine. This pattern of one group suffering at the hands of a second and migrating and displacing a third group is not uncommon and has happened throughout history worldwide time and again. There is nothng exceptional about it.

It’s essential for people to understand and appreciate that Zionism isn’t Judaism, and while the former has existed for, say, 150 years, the latter has for thousands. In fact, thousands of Jews argue that Zionism IS anti-semitic, see https://x.com/TorahJudaism.

We will come back to Israel and Palestine, but let's first go back to South America.

The Arawaks, also known as the Taino, were the Indigenous people of the Caribbean islands, living a simple life centred around agriculture. They fished and cultivated crops like corn, yams, and cassava. When Columbus encountered them, he painted a picture of innocence, describing them as "very gentle" and unaware of concepts like murder or theft. But he saw their innocence as weakness. In a report to the Spanish crown, he claimed that "with fifty men, they can all be subjugated and made to do what is required of them," asserting it was God's will. To drive the point home, Columbus returned to Europe with a dozen captured Arawaks, marking them as living proof of his claim.

Back on Hispaniola, the 39 Spaniards Columbus left behind were tasked with finding gold and using the Arawaks to extract it. But when gold was scarce, they forced the natives into labour on their new estates. In treating the Arawaks as less than human, the Spaniards lost their sense of humanity. Within a few generations, the island of Hispaniola was emptied of its original inhabitants; their entire population was wiped out. Historians estimate that between one and eight million Arawaks died as a result of this colonisation. Spaniard Bartolomé de las Casas, who arrived in 1502 and witnessed these horrors, later wrote, “Who in future generations will believe this? I myself writing it as a knowledgeable eyewitness can hardly believe it.”

As word of the Spanish conquest reached Europe, waves of fortune-seeking Spaniards flooded the New World, eager for land, gold, and noble titles. From Spain’s Caribbean stronghold, a vast empire began to take shape. Their motivations were clear; as one soldier bluntly put it, “We came here to serve God and the king, and also to get rich.” Mercenaries joined the rush, competing to claim the riches of this new land. But when immediate wealth wasn’t found, the Spanish turned to brutal methods, forcing native populations into labour to extract what they could. Along with the cruelty of conquest came another deadly force, European diseases, which swept through indigenous communities, wiping out entire populations.

Spreading Christianity to the heathens and pagans was the justification for what was simply loot and land grab. Religion isn’t the opium of the masses; it is wielded as a weapon of control and conquest of the masses by the ruling class.

The Spanish arrived in Mexico at the peak of the Aztec Empire’s power. When the Spaniards entered Mexico, they encountered the vast Aztec civilisation centred around the magnificent city of Tenochtitlan. This city, built on a series of natural and artificial islands in Lake Texcoco, now lies within modern-day Mexico City. Founded in 1325, Tenochtitlan rivalled the world’s largest cities in size and splendour. The Aztecs had constructed large artificial islands, called chinampas, by dredging mud and rich sediment from the lakebed, gradually creating new landscapes. At the city’s heart stood the massive Templo Mayor, a grand pyramid temple whose ruins still exist in present-day Mexico City.

The Spaniards were astounded by what they saw: 70,000 buildings housing an estimated 200,000 to 250,000 people, all built on a lake and linked by causeways and canals. Spanish soldier Bernal Díaz del Castillo later wrote of their amazement: “When we saw so many cities and villages built in the water and other great towns on dry land, we were amazed... Some of our soldiers even asked whether the things we saw were not a dream? ... I do not know how to describe it, seeing things as we did that had never been heard of or seen before, not even dreamed about.”

Before you feel sorry for the Aztecs, understand that they themselves were originally militaristic migrants from northern Mexico who moved into the Valley of Mexico, conquering their way to dominance and establishing the largest empire in the Americas.

Empires rise and fall, conquer and are conquered, this is the way.

When talking about empires, one cannot ignore the British Empire, which had 425 million subjects at its peak. According to an academic study, British colonialism caused at least 100 million deaths in India in just a 40-year span alone. During nearly 200 years of colonialism, the British Empire stole at least several trillion dollars in wealth from India.

Academic studies by scientists found that natural causes did not cause the 1943 Bengal famine but were the product of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's policies.

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor has exhaustively documented the crimes of the British empire, particularly under Churchill, “Churchill has as much blood on his hands as Hitler does,” According to Tharoor “, the decisions that he [Churchill] personally signed off during the Bengal famine” resulted in 4.3 million people dying from starvation and malnutrition because of the “decisions he took or endorsed.”

This is what Churchill had to say about the famine: “I hate Indians. They are a beastly people with a beastly religion. The famine was their own fault for breeding like rabbits.”

Another evil of man is slavery. But yes, while millions of Africans were shipped (only 20 to 30% survived the conditions of the voyage) from the African continent by White Europeans to the Americas, where the indigenous population had been decimated, who do you think sold the slaves in the first place? The idea that slavery was only committed by White Europeans is again naive and wrong.

American Slave Trade

Slavery existed for thousands of years, long before written records and in many different cultures. It can be traced back around 11,000 years, emerging with the rise of agriculture during the Neolithic Revolution.

Islamic Slavery

Slavery was practised in a wide range of civilisations, including ancient Egypt, China, the Akkadian Empire, Assyria, Babylonia, Persia, ancient Israel, Greece, India, the Roman Empire, the Arab Islamic Caliphates, Nubia, various pre-colonial empires in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the pre-Columbian civilisations of the Americas. In these ancient societies, slavery took many forms, from debt slavery and punishment for crimes to prisoners of war, abandoned children, and those born into slavery.

The history of slavery spans many cultures, nationalities, and religions from ancient times to the present day.

As I said earlier, Evil things have been done by people of all colours, races and religions. No one group has a monopoly on evil, none.

So, let's come back to the present time. I’ve read and heard people denounce what is happening in Gaza as proof of the evil and wicked ways of “The Jews”. Again, I'm afraid that's not right.

During Covid, did many of our family and friends not fall for the lies spouted by the Authorities? Were they not victims of propaganda and indoctrination? Are we really going to denounce our family and loved ones as evil? Of course not. I would argue that just as many people who are zionists (that includes Jews, Christians and atheists) are victims of propaganda and indoctrination. I can imagine some pro-Palestinian supporters thinking I am mad by suggesting that Zionists and many Israelis are victims. But that is precisely what I am saying.

Israel was born in a state of Trauma. And for all its existence since its formation in 1948, it has lived with trauma. The State of Israel traumatises and dehumanises the Palestinians, but in doing so, lives through its trauma and dehumanises itself. Whether it be IDF soldiers raping Palestinians with mobile phones or civilians posting Tik Tok videos mocking the Palestinians in Gaza. In Gaza, Israel lost what remained of its humanity.

Palestinians and Israelis are locked in a cycle of pain and misery. One side may appear stronger physically, but every latest aggression exposes the weakness of Israeli society.

Paul Levy sent me this piece he wrote amid the last Gaza crisis in 2008, but it is just as relevant today. Paul is Jewish.

ISRAEL IS OUTGASSING ITS UNHEALED TRAUMA

By Paul Levy

As a human being of Jewish heritage, I feel deeply ashamed by what Israel is acting out in Gaza. I feel so shocked by the horror of what Israel is doing to the Palestinians that it has literally taken me a few weeks to sufficiently integrate the trauma which has gotten triggered within me so that I could begin to find words. I feel as if I am sitting in the audience watching a family member who I love perform on stage, and because of my intimate connection and identification with my beloved family member, I am completely mortified by what I see them unconsciously acting out in the world theater. I am rendered numb and speechless, as my face turns pale and my breath is taken away by the extent of Israel’s criminal and moral insanity. It is like watching a dark, destructive inhuman energy making a people its instrument.

How we understand what is happening in Gaza depends upon where we start looking in time. The Israeli-influenced U. S. government/mainstream-media’s propaganda starts the narrative at the missiles being shot by Hamas, who are considered the terrorists, without asking the relevant question - why is Hamas shooting off missiles in the first place? Though Hamas shooting rockets into Israel can in no way be condoned, when we look at the situation in a broader context, we see that Hamas is terrorizing Israel in response to the terror, genocide and holocaust being perpetrated by Israel upon the Palestinians. Hamas is lobbing missiles into Israel to publicize the plight of the Palestinians, to bring international attention to the fact that they are being imprisoned and starved to death, as Israel has not been permitting sufficient food, water, fuel and medicine into the death camp which is Gaza.

There is an insidious double-bind inherent in their conflict. Both Israel and the Palestinians are afraid, and therefore unable to do themselves the very thing they need the other to do, which is to stop the violence. Israel wants security. And the Palestinians just want to be free of Israel’s illegal occupation and have the right to their own self-determination. Israel wants Hamas to stop shooting its missiles into Israel. Hamas insists they will stop if Israel stops oppressing them and gives back to the Palestinians their intrinsic right to exist in freedom. Israel, in its flawless illogic, is afraid to let the Palestinians be free of their domination because it imagines that the Palestinians will then shoot rockets at it, thereby creating as well as perpetuating the very situation it doesn’t want.

To resolve the deadlock, Israel, being in the position of having infinitely more power than the Palestinians, has to be the figure which takes the first step out of the infinite regression. Those with the most power are undoubtedly in a better position to fix a problem than those with the least. Holding the power in its very hands, Israel has it within its grasp to stop abusing it. You can only let go of something if you fully possess it. The fact that Israel is wielding its overwhelming power in a way which creates the very thing it is afraid of is the signature of the traumatized soul caught in the act.

Paul is one of many wonderful Jewish people I have gotten to know in my life. The first was Mr and Mrs Noah, my parents' friends and fellow market stall traders in Glasgow, whom I knew back in the 1980s. A Jewish businessman also helped my father set up his shoe business. In the 80s, believe it or not, he couldn’t buy shoes directly from the trade as he was a man of colour. I was brought up as a child to respect all people, especially those of The Book, Jews and Christians. I don’t think I knew what anti-semitism was until I learned about Hitler in secondary school.

Since then, I have gotten to know many, especially in the so-called freedom sphere. Zionists and non-zionists alike. While I am anti-zionist, I don’t believe for a second that the vast majority of zionists are bad people. Like most people who took the covid shot, they are mistaken and misinformed.

Dr Jayne Doneghan, Prof Fenton, Dr Jonathan Engler, Naomi Wolfe (and Dr Vladimir Zelenko) are (were) all vocal against the Covid plandemic and Covid shots, as is the living legend and holocaust survivor Vera Sharav. They are all Jewish. Some of them are zionist, but that, to me, does not detract from the brilliant work that they have and are doing. They are fighting the medical tyranny we have been assaulted by in recent years. They are fighting the real Enemy.

The media paints a picture that Jewish people are one homogenous group and that they are all zionists. Nothing could be further from the truth. Tens of thousands of Jews across the world have marched, protested, and posted videos and comments on social media denouncing the actions of the Israeli State. Jewish journalists write articles criticising the Israeli government, but the mainstream media, which the Enemy controls, won’t show you any of this. Check out the work of Gideo Levy a reporter for Haaretz, Norman Finklestein, Jeffrey Sachs, Dan Cohen, Jonathan Randall, Miko Peled, Yonatan Shapira, Rabbi Jacob Wise, Rabbi Yisroel Weiss, Martin Abrams, Motti Lerner, Robi Damelin, Prof Haim Bresheeth, Ilan Pappe, Gabor Matte and so many more.

I urge everyone to watch and listen to the words of this Holocaust survivor. Stephen Kapos. A wonderful human being, and a Jew.

Likewise, the mainstream media paints the picture that most Muslims are Islamic fundamentalist terrorists who want to conquer Europe and introduce Shariah Law. Certain high-profile figures paint the picture of an enlightened Judeo-Christian Western Civilisation clashing with a backward, barbaric Islamic civilisation. This is, again, nonsense.

I witnessed the hatred towards Muslims in the aftermath of 9/11. Perhaps some of you are old enough to remember that time, and maybe some of you may be honest enough to admit you felt some anger and hatred against Muslims. And what was 9/11 but a false flag? No one in their right mind can believe the official story. But that event precipitated the Global War on Terror that killed possibly 4.5 million (Muslim) people in the subsequent wars and resulted in 38 million (mostly Muslim and Christian) refugees, many of whom are now washing up on our shores. You truly reap what you sow.

The July 7th bombings in London were also a false flag, and again, Muslims took the hit. The latest stabbings in Southport were meant to instigate race and religious riots, and while I believe the authorities tried their best, it didn’t work. The alleged stabber was neither a migrant nor a Muslim.

Growing up as a Muslim and spending over 30 years as a practising one, I met thousands of Muslims from across the world, visited Muslim countries such as Egypt, Morroco, Pakistan, UAE, Kuwait and Indonesia, and not once, never, did I hear anyone say anything remotely offensive or rude about Jews, Christians or the West. Muslims respect Jews as fellow people of the Book, and they respect Christians as they also believe in the Virgin Mary, Jesus as the Messiah, Jesus died on the cross, Jesus was resurrected and ascended to heaven.

Are there bad Muslims? Sure. Are there Muslims who carry out evil acts? Sure. Are they the majority? Hell no. Change the word Muslim to Jew or Christian; the answer is the same.

But have you noticed that when someone commits or has been accused of a crime on mainstream media, they always add the prefix Black, Muslim, White, etc. Why is that? As I have demonstrated in this article, Evil things have been done by people of all colours, races and religions. No one group has a monopoly on evil, none. The only reason to add a prefix is to make us fear, hate and remain divided.

It is my opinion that the Evil controllers, the Enemy, are using the Jewish people and the State of Israel. When the time is right for the Evil cabal, they will throw them under the bus. This is how they operate. Israel may be winning the war militarily in Gaza, but their reputation worldwide has, in my opinion, crossed the Rubicon; it has sunk to depths that it will never recover from. The stain of their cruelty will not wash off no matter what PR they adopt. By this genocide, they have embarked Israel on a path of self-destruction.

Zionism bizarrely needs anti-semitism to justify its existence. Its whole premise is based on the idea that Jews are not welcome anywhere as equals other than in their own country. Fueling real anti-semitism by blaming all the problems we see in the world today on “the Jews” only serves the Zionist cause and Evil controllers who want us fighting amongst ourselves—the age-old effective Divide and Conquer tactic.

Jews have been feared, blamed, scapegoated and maltreated throughout the ages. There is no place for real anti-Semitism in the world today. Just as there should be no racism, no hatred of any group of people based on their colour, religion or race. If you are to hate anyone, hate the Evil controllers who have enslaved humanity and caused countless wars, famine, disease, and fake pandemics and have us fighting amongst each other. The vast vast majority of Jews are good people just like ALL people are.

We defeat the Enemy by not falling into Hatred but through Love. I do not believe that the idea of Palestinians and Jews living side by side is impossible. The only obstacle to this is the Zionist regime and those that support them. I pray that one day, there will be a United States of Palestine and Israel where all people are treated equally regardless of religion, ethnicity and colour.

I pray you never have to read or hear the words ‘It’s the Jews”, but if you do, you will know that it is wrong and that you will not fall for the trap. Are we to say all Spaniards are evil because of what the Spaniards did in the Americas, or that all Pakistanis are evil because of the Bangladeshi genocide or the Rotheram Grooming gangs, or that all Turks are evil because of the Armenian Genocide, and how can we trust the Germans after what they did to the Jews and Slavs in the second world war, and those Belgians, can’t ever trust them can we? Are all Americans evil after the War on Terror that they have raged for the last 23 years? And so on and on, of course not.

I’ll repeat it one last time: Evil things have been done by people of all colours, races and religions. No one group has a monopoly on evil, none. To think that all the evil in the world exists because of one group of people is dangerously naive at best and highly evil in itself at its worst.

Good resides in most people from all backgrounds, races, and religions.

We must not fall into hate. It will only lead us into the hands of the Enemy.

Thank you for supporting my work and allowing me to collect these important conversations.

I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Much love

Ahmad x

Links -

Website - www.drpalevsky.com

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dr.palevsky/

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@DrLawrencePalevsky:f

