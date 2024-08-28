218 - Two Peas In A (Ortho)Pod

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Ian McDermott is an orthopaedic consultant surgeon in London who specialises in knee conditions. We became friends during the COVID years, and now I think of him as a brother. Ian is wise, has a moral compass as fine as the best of us, and has integrity at the heart of his core. As well as being a gifted surgeon, an exemplary doctor and a trusted friend, he has a cutting sense of humour that would make him a top stand-up comedian.

I’ve known about Ian for over 14 years. The orthopaedic community isn’t that big in London, and we all know each other in some way or another. A hospital manager disparaged him about ten years ago, but I parked the comments, wary of hearsay and gossip. During the COVID years, I heard rumours that Ian was a dissident. At the time, I was exalted. After all, I had just spent 18 months feeling completely isolated from friends and colleagues. I was a lone heretic. Could Ian be another?

We met in a coffee shop in Marylebone. Ian is a larger-than-life individual in every sense. He towered over me, being 6ft a couple of inches. But despite his intimidating physical presence, he is the gentlest soul you could ever meet. I was amazed at how much we shared in common: our dissatisfaction with the NHS, our detest of the managerial class, our dismay of our colleagues and the decline of standards, our shared belief and passion for treating patients like family and always doing best by them, our drive to be as efficient as possible, our exacting standards. But it wasn’t just in the world of surgery, orthopaedics and medicine that we were like twins. In our personal lives, again, I found we shared so much. Ian is a devoted husband, entirely in love with his wife, a loving father, and, of course, he is a COVID dissident.

I left the early morning meeting exuberant. I had a handful of friends at the time, and all of them had let me down. In Ian, I now had a friend who was worth a hundred. Over the last couple of years, I’ve had many a phone call with Ian, seeking his advice, laughing and crying at the bullshit that we see all around us, and just being there for each other.

If only more surgeons could be like Ian, we wouldn’t be in the pickle we are in.

Website - https://sportsortho.co.uk/specialist/mr-ian-mcdermott/

X - https://x.com/ianmcdermottLSO

