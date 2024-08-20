214 - Simon King Discusses Afferentology, Restoring Strength And Relieving Pain

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Simon King is a former chiropractor. Simon started his chiropractic studies in Melbourne. He practised for two years on the Gold Coast in Australia before taking up a teaching post at the Anglo-European College of Chiropractic in Bournemouth, England.

As Simon's practice developed, he became fascinated by the fact that certain patients responded to treatment while others did not, and the difference could not be explained by current medical knowledge, so he studied and became proficient in Applied Kinesiology, a system of diagnosis based on manual muscle testing and became a diplomate of the International College of Applied Kinesiology in 1996.

The theory that became Afferentology grew out of his desire to understand the facilitation and inhibition that are fundamental to Applied Kinesiology.

With the Afferent Input system, practitioners can examine the individual patient and reverse-engineer what has gone wrong with their ability to heal themselves.

The methods Afferentologists use restore neuromuscular reflexes to normal by removing bad sensory inputs. They are safe, reliable and effective in the long term.

This conversation covers various topics related to healthcare, diagnosis, and the importance of muscle strength and proprioception. Simon highlights the role of reflexes in maintaining strength and preventing injury. The conversation touches on the impact of piercings on muscle tone and the importance of removing bad inputs to support overall health. In this part of the conversation, the principal theme revolves around the impact of metal on the body, specifically in the context of injuries and dental work.

Simon also shares his theory on the origin of COVID-19 and the potential role of the Flucilvax vaccine. The conversation then shifts to the challenges of being a chiropractor and the limitations of regulatory bodies.

Thank you for supporting my work and allowing me to collect these important conversations.

I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Links -

https://painsolutions.uk

https://afferentology.org

