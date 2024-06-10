185 - The Truth About The JFK Assassination And Why It Is Still Relevant To This Day

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Shortly after noon on November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated as he rode in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas. The death of the young charismatic, handsome and popular President of The United States of America, sent shockwaves across the world.

My mother was 12 years old when JFK was assassinated. She remembers the time clearly. She lived in a small town called Dera Ghazi Khan, close to the Afghan border. So why is it the memory of JFK and what happened to him are so clear in her mind even to this day?

In 1961 Pakistani President Mohammad Ayub Khan and his wife were hosted at a summit in Mount Vernon on July 11, 1961.

It was First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy who conceived of the summit at Mount Vernon between her husband John F. Kennedy and Pakistani President Mohammad Ayub Khan. She was inspired by the Kennedys’ visit to the Habsburgs’ Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna earlier in the year. She quietly approached the managers of the Mount Vernon estate, who eagerly agreed to host the Pakistanis. She also arranged for the jewelry store Tiffany’s to provide the flowers and decorations for the dinner.

Pakistan was an important partner for the United States in 1961, linked by treaty to the containment of the Soviet Union and China. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) flew U2 surveillance flights from Pakistani bases to monitor China’s emerging nuclear arsenal. The CIA also secretly supported Tibetan rebels fighting for independence from an airbase in what was then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

Ayub Khan had just suspended Pakistani cooperation with the Tibet covert operation because Kennedy had promised India a large economic aid package and signaled that a closer relationship with New Delhi was coming. The Pakistani President was against a closer American relationship with India. Shutting down the Tibet operation was a quiet behind the scenes way of expressing unease with Kennedy’s pivot towards India.

At the request of Director of Central Intelligence Allen Dulles, JFK took Ayub Khan for a private one-on-one stroll in the mansion garden and asked the Pakistani leader to reopen the airbase for secret resupply flights to the rebels in Tibet. Ayub Khan agreed but asked for a commitment that no American military equipment would ever be provided to India without prior consultation with Pakistan. Kennedy agreed.

Jackie Kennedy visited Pakistan and India in March 1962. I spoke to my mother today and she still remembers clearly how popular her visit was. JFK and his wife were much loved in Pakistan.

You can watch a little clip of her visit below.

In 1962 the First Lady made a highly popular trip to Pakistan

My mother’s family didn’t have a TV or radio in those days. It was only the next day on 23rd November 1963 when she went to school did she found out about the assassination. The school was closed out of respect, and the whole country was in shock and grieving.

In the early 1980’s when I was only a child myself, growing up in Drumoyne a deprived part of Glasgow, far removed from Dallas Texas, or Dera Ghazi Khan Pakistan, I remember my mother talking about JFK and his “beautiful wife” and how he was murdered. I never understood even then how such a powerful man, The President of The United States of America, the Leader of The Free World, could have been killed. It just didn’t make sense.

The official narrative, 3 shots, 1 shooter

Only in recent months have I discovered that some argue the term “conspiracy theorist” was invented by the CIA intentionally with its negative connotations to be used as a tool of political propaganda. To shut down debate and any critical examination of historical events that challenge the official narrative. I have often been called a conspiracy theorist in the last few years. Although I prefer the term conspiracy realist.

Polls have consistently shown that the majority of Americans do NOT believe the official explanation of the JFK assassination, which is that a lone wolf gunman named Lee Harvey Oswald was responsible.

The truth behind the assassination may remain lost forever. Perhaps it is as simple as what the Government and Warren Commission concluded. I believe the whole thing stinks to high heaven. Often in these scenarios, one has to ask Cui Bono?

It is possible that JFK was going to end the Federal Reserve? President Kennedy issued Executive Order 11110 in 1963, which authorized the Treasury Department to issue silver certificates backed by silver bullion held in Treasury vaults. This effectively stripped power from the privately-owned Federal Reserve to loan money to the U.S. government and would have eliminated demand for Federal Reserve notes. Five months after Kennedy was assassinated, no more silver certificates were issued and existing ones were removed from circulation. Executive Order 11110 could have prevented the rise of the national debt by allowing the government to finance itself without borrowing from the Federal Reserve and paying interest.

In a speech made to Columbia University on Nov. 12, 1963, ten days before his assassination, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy said: "The high office of the President has been used to foment a plot to destroy the American's freedom and before I leave office, I must inform the citizen of this plight."

As well as potentially upsetting the banksters, JFK was also considering shutting down the CIA. John F. Kennedy famously described his desire to "splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds" after the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba.

Perhaps it was Kennedy’s decision on October 2, 1963, to begin the withdrawal of U.S. forces from South Vietnam, upsetting the military-industrial complex that led to his assassination.

Maybe it was a combination of all of the above?

Who knows.

But what if Jerome Corsi and Dr David Mantick MD are correct and there were 3 distinct shots from 3 different shooters? This blows apart the official narrative and confirms there was a conspiracy and cover-up. The ramifications are huge. If they lied about the JFK assassination, what else have they and continue to lie about?

And if the President of the United States can be murdered, who is really in charge and pulling the strings?

That’s the one good thing about the Biden presidency, beyond a shadow of a doubt we can see someone else is in charge….

About this episode -

Jerome Corsi received his PhD from Harvard University’s Department of Government in 1972. He has written over 30 books on politics and economics.

Jerome has had two New York Times best-selling books, Unfit for Command (2004) and The Obama Nation (2008).

In this conversation, we talk about the book he co-wrote with Dr. David W. Mantik MD, an oncology radiologist, titled “The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear”.

Many argue that the term “conspiracy theory” was intentionally created with its negative connotations by the CIA to turn the label into a tool of political propaganda.

I’m not sure if this is indeed the final analysis but it is fascinating to hear and what I do know is shortly after noon on November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated as he rode in a motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas. That in itself is shocking. A charismatic and extremely popular President gets assassinated. The official story has too many inconsistencies to be plausible.

Jerome and David argue that two shots fired from the front and one shot fired from the rear killed the president, exposing a sixty-year coverup by the CIA, the FBI, the Pentagon, and the Secret Service.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love Ahmad

Book - The Final Analysis

