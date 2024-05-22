178 - Dr Gerard Waters On Why He Is Standing For Election To The European Parliament

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

In this conversation -

Dr Gerard Waters was a GP for 40 years. Gerard refused to go along with the hoax of C19 pathogenicity and to inject the experimental mRNA in his patients. For this, he has been suspended by his medical board for over 3 years.

Gerard told RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline programme in 2021 that he was a “conscientious objector” to the Covid-19 vaccine and would not be recommending it to his patients.

Gerard is now hoping to get elected as a European Union Member of Parliament, using that platform to stand up to globalists' plans and defend freedom. The seat is hoping to win is Midlands–North-West.

If you know anyone in Ireland who loves freedom and wants to fight the tyrannical globalists, then please ask them to vote for this principled good man. Gerard is a man of integrity and ethics and a win for him will send a shockwave across Europe.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Links -

Twitter: https://x.com/OTURISK

