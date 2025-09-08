Doc Malik Honest Health

Pauline Price
2h

Thank you Ahmad. We're 68 & 72 years and probably 80% on target with your list. We'll share your excellent extensive list too.

A few suggestions:

Buy military ration packs - lasts 25 years. Useful for many situations.

Get a silent generator/battery back-up - solar panel /in-car/mains chargeable. Jackery, Bluetooth, Ecoflow - all good equipment.

Keep natural and home remedies at home (with notes of what they do). Many old-fashioned cheap remedies disappearing.

English Voice
3h

Thanks for this. Learn how this control system works. Question everything.( your words) Take back your personal sovereignty and get in contact with your creator. The Earth is an amazing place and all creation a mirror of the divine. Most importantly think for yourself! Just because everyone is doing something doesn’t make it right.

