Dear listeners and readers

Every day I have a conversation with people on the street, with friends, and several conversations with my guests every week about how do we fight back against the madness that we see in the world today, the tyranny and the authoritarianism, which have been decades if not centuries in the making, this plan for a global one world government, which involves increasing technocracy, the digital grid system, the restrictions on our freedoms, and the rampant corruption and evil that is our government.

How do we resist this and fight back?

Well, folks, I’ve put my thinking cap on and I’ve come up with around 160 tangible steps in which we can resist this tyranny. Some have more weight than others. It’s not in any particular order. They’re just as they came to me. And I’m not saying that you need to adopt every single one. I’m just giving you some steps. Even if you adopt only a handful, that in itself is an act of resistance.

So here we go.

Refuse vaccines and mandates. Your body is not theirs to control. Very rarely will anyone anywhere put a gun to your head and force you to take a vaccine. Once you surrender your health choices, you’ve already given up sovereignty. Just say no, do not comply, no matter what the threats. If enough of us resist, their whole charade will collapse. Stop unnecessary pharmaceuticals. Don’t become a customer for life. Don’t look for a quick fix. Yes, use medicines when you truly need them, like an antibiotic for sepsis, but don’t substitute tablets for health. In rare cases medication may be needed to keep someone safe, but the vast majority you do not need. Cut out alcohol. It numbs awareness and weakens your body, makes you addicted, makes you depressed. Tyranny thrives on intoxicated populations who drown their sorrows instead of asking why they are sorry in the first place. Become sober to face the sober reality around us. Quit smoking and vaping. Addiction is a chain they profit from. Vaping is often worse, full of chemicals and hormone disruptors that make you sick and insulin resistant while lining corporate pockets. Avoid fluoride toothpaste. Fluoride is an industrial waste product linked to brain fog and thyroid issues. Keep it out of your mouth. Filter your tap water. Distillation or reverse osmosis removes heavy metals, hormones, pesticides and drug residues. Don’t put this into your body in the first place. Avoid oestrogen mimicking chemicals. Plastics, perfumes, cosmetics, scented candles, cleaning sprays, receipts. These are endocrine disruptors. They lower fertility and vitality. Avoid aluminium in cookware and deodorants. Aluminium is toxic. It accumulates in the brain and is linked to neurological decline. Use stainless steel, cast iron, glass, and bicarb or magnesium based deodorants. Wear natural fabrics. Cotton, wool, linen, hemp. Synthetics shed microplastics and chemicals into your skin. Optimise sleep. Blackout curtains, no screens before bed, consistent wake time, morning sunlight in your eyes. A tired population is obedient and sick, and a sick population is dependent. Limit blue light at night. Wear blue blocker glasses after sunset and dim screens. Protect your hormones and circadian rhythm. Practice grounding. Barefoot on grass, soil, or sand. It calms the nervous system and reduces stress. It is healing and it is free. Cold exposure. A cold shower or a simple cold bath is enough. It builds resilience, boosts mitochondria, and hardens the body against stress. Eat nutrient dense food. Grass fed and pasture raised meat, organ meats, raw dairy if tolerated, seasonal vegetables. You cannot fight tyranny on junk food. Do not get trapped in the big food, big agro, big pharma cycle of sickness. Fast regularly. Time restricted eating or occasional longer fasts. It builds metabolic flexibility, clears the mind, and breaks constant consumption. Get daily sunlight. Vitamin D strengthens immunity and spirit. Morning light sets your body clock. Learn natural remedies. Herbalism, tinctures, poultices, comfrey, propolis, essential oils. Medicine that cannot be patented away. Train strength and endurance. If you are physically resilient you will be mentally resilient. This is World War Three for your mind. Strength training and conditioning give you armour. Practice self defence. You may never use it, but it builds confidence and stops bullies, whether on the street, in the office, or in government. Martial arts teaches discipline and boundary setting. Learn responsible weapon handling. Free people know how to defend themselves. Enough said. Avoid processed seed oils. They inflame the body and wreck metabolic health. Cook with tallow, ghee, butter, olive oil, coconut oil. Cook at home. Corporations profit from sickness. Cooking is resistance. It tastes better, costs less, and builds culture. Reduce sugar. Sugar addiction keeps people inflamed, depressed, and compliant. Avoid fast food. It is engineered dependency. You are more than a data point in a drive through. Use natural personal care. Your skin is a mouth. Read ingredients. If you would not eat it, do not smear it.

Grow your own vegetables. Even a window box harvest reduces reliance on the system. Keep chickens. Eggs, meat, compost turning, pest control, and joy. Chickens are the gateway to independence. Plant fruit and nut trees. Food security for decades. Plant now for your children. Learn fermentation and preservation. Sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, pickles, dehydrating, pressure canning. Store food without their supply chains. Save and share seeds. Control over food begins with seeds. Swap locally so varieties adapt to your soil. Cook from scratch. Control ingredients, revive family recipes, pass down knowledge. Shop farmers markets. Know your grower. Build trust and keep money local. Join a CSA. Community Supported Agriculture is a direct relationship with a farm. You pay a regular share and receive weekly seasonal produce. The farm gets stability, you get real food. Learn wild foraging. Berries, greens, mushrooms if you learn safely. Free food grows everywhere. Compost food scraps. Nourish the soil, not landfill. The soil is a living bank account. Avoid GMO foods. These are designed for profit, not your health or biodiversity. Store bulk staples. Rice, beans, salt, honey, good fats. Rotate and label. It is insurance you can eat. Learn hunting or fishing. Ancient skills put food on the table when systems fail. Use rainwater for gardens. Collect it in barrels. Independence drop by drop. Swap food with neighbours. Barter builds friendship and resilience.

Use cash. Anonymous, untraceable, and free. Cash is king. Avoid debt. Chains can be made of numbers. Stay free. Close credit cards. Stop funding the banks that enslave you. Buy second hand. No shame at all. Often better quality and far cheaper. Especially for kids clothing and tools. Support local shops. Keep wealth circulating in your town instead of shipping it to faceless boards. Boycott multinationals. Do not feed the beast that lobbies against your freedom. Budget wisely. Tell your money where to go or it will wander off and betray you. Cancel unnecessary subscriptions. Stop paying to be distracted, and yes, keep the ones that feed your mind and mission, like this Substack. Avoid wasting money on diamond rings. A cartel created illusion that traps people in debt for a shiny stone. Teach your daughters and sons the truth. Hold silver and gold. Real value outside their collapsing paper and digital games. Invest in tools, not toys. A spade, a saw, a drill, a pressure canner. Tools pay you back. Toys own you. Buy land if possible. Independence is rooted in soil and water. Keep an emergency cash float at home. Banks are closing every day on the high street, and ATMs can also fail, and where are all the cash machines. You still need to eat, you still need to have a little bit of money. Have a little bit of silver, a little bit of cash at home. Learn basic accounting. Understand your cash flow, profit and loss, what is coming in, what is going out. Clarity is power, and avoid the debt trap. Build small income streams. Whether it is a garden, a side skill, a service. You never know, if you get made redundant you could expand that little side hustle and start making some additional income. Many little trickles beat one fragile pipe. Avoid speculative gambling. If you do not understand it, you are the product. Do not go for quick fixes and scams out there. Invest in things that are tried and tested. Share big purchases with trusted friends. Maybe split the cost of a chipper, a pressure washer, or a trailer. Think about working with your community and with your friends.

Stop consuming mainstream news. Point blank, just stop it. That is you basically removing all your defences, all your armour, and letting the enemy straight into your brain. It is theatre, it is not truth, it is fear porn, it is distraction. And if you are worried about how you will stay up to date with the news, trust me, it will trickle through. I have not watched any mainstream news in years, but I am still up to date because it gets through to me, it just does. Do not subscribe to propaganda outlets. Why are you paying to be lied to. Subscribe to me instead when I am trying to liberate you and free your mind and make you healthy and happy. Support independent journalists. Subscribe, donate, share, keep us alive. There are not many of us around. Follow at least two truth tellers and actually pay for them. The cost of a coffee funds the resistance movement. Read physical books. Knowledge in your hands cannot be deleted or edited after the fact. A power outage won’t make it unavailable to you. Keep physical books and encourage your children to as well. Host discussion circles in person. Real debates around a table are uncensorable. In the past we met up in pubs and churches in physical settings. Now everything’s remote over text, over WhatsApp. Meet up with people. Resistance is always in person. Make physical contact with people. Shake hands, hug, laugh, cry, and talk. Teach media literacy to your kids. Show them how headlines manipulate emotions and how numbers are twisted and facts are hidden and the truth is distorted and lies are promoted. Talk to your kids every day about school. Counter the indoctrination with truth about money, health, history, propaganda, and power. Expose the climate hysteria. Tell them it’s not their fault the planet is dying. Teach stewardship, not guilt-based control. Talk about how we’re trying to protect the environment by destroying it, which is nonsensical. Counter critical race theory and the rest of the isms. Teach dignity of the individual and equal moral worth. There is no such thing as white guilt and there is no such thing as racial superiority. Man is equal. Yes, we also need to appreciate there are differences in our individual makeup and character, some are deserving of respect and some are not, but you cannot judge a group of people based on their colour, race, or religion. Share truth offline. A conversation cannot be shadow banned, cannot be a victim to algorithms. Print important documents and essays. Keep hard copies. Avoid doom scrolling. Fear is the leash. Free your mind with signal, not noise. Create content. Write, speak, make films, record conversations. Use your voice. We need to drown out their tsunami of propaganda with our own tsunami of freedom. Build a home library of banned books and real history. Curate it like a treasure.

Limit your smartphone use. You do not need to be reachable by the machine at all times. Get rid of Alexa, Siri, and Google Home. You cannot be promoting freedom and have these things at home. Do not pay for a microphone in your living room. Use encrypted messaging like Signal. Privacy is not a crime. Browse privately with Brave and good search alternatives. Stop feeding the dragnet. Use a VPN. Obscure your digital trail. Avoid biometric ID. Your body is not a barcode. Refuse smart meters. They monitor, surge price, and ration. Do digital fasts. Take whole days away from screens to reclaim your mind. I did this over the summer and I cannot tell you how beneficial it was. It gave me renewed energy and purpose. Minimise blue light at night. Protect your sleep and hormones. Keep offline backups. Paper for critical documents, external drives for files. Reject electric cars. They’re rolling trackers. Petrol still gives us control. Lock down devices. Strong passcodes. No face or fingerprint unlock. Avoid smart appliances. A toaster does not need to talk to a server. Keep a dumb phone as a backup. Communication without the circus.

Homeschool if you can. Remove the children from indoctrination pipelines. Teach your kids as much as possible. Have proper conversations with them. Get them off their screens and talk to them. Don’t abdicate responsibility of child care to a machine or a screen. If you cannot homeschool, then talk to them daily about what they learned. Give them the counter view and the tools to think. Discourage university unless it is a true vocation. Medicine, engineering, or a trade-related degree, fine. But don’t send them to be indoctrinated and indebted for the privilege. Encourage your children to do trades and crafts. Electricians, carpenters, plumbers, farmers, mechanics, coders who build real things, real skills that never go out of fashion. Something that AI cannot supplant. Collect physical books. Whether historical, medical, survival, law, philosophy, economics, build a library you can hold. Read The Committee of 300. Understand how real power networks operate and who they are. Read 180 Degrees by Fergus O’Connor Greenwood. Amongst many things, learn how inversion of truth works. Read The Mitochondriac Manifesto No. 2 by Randy Lee. Health starts in energy. When it finally gets out, get my DocMalik Simple Guide to Good Health book, which will be a straight map for the normal people out there to regain their health and maintain it. Share and re-watch key documentaries such as Barnum World and Jones Plantation by Andrew Treglia, and Final Days and many more by Matt Skow. Follow podcasts that tell the truth like Macroaggressions and The Delingpod, and the rest of the independent voices. Learn first aid. Whether it’s tourniquets, bleeding control, CPR, or basic wound care. Learn self-defence and situational awareness. Most danger is avoided by seeing it early. Self-defence also makes you mentally and physically resilient, helps you cope with stress, and stops you getting bullied. Learn navigation, fire making, shelter building, and water purification. Basics that keep you calm when others are panicking around you in times of crisis. Learn animal husbandry. Chickens, ducks, bees, maybe goats if you have the space.

Teach your kids real economics. Explain fractional reserve banking, inflation, and debt, and most importantly, money creation. Teach logical fallacies and debating skills. Give them mental armour. Build a family archive. Photos, letters, oral histories recorded on paper and on a drive.

Start with self-love and self-care. You cannot build strong families from broken individuals. Strengthen your nuclear family. Make it tight so that the state cannot wedge itself in. Eat together around the table. Phones away. Daily connection is protection. Build community with neighbours. Knock on doors, offer help, trade skills, have conversations. Start a local barter circle. Haircuts for eggs, tutoring for veg boxes, lifts for logs. Create co-ops. Food buying groups, childcare, tool libraries, energy. Mentor the young. They need real adults, and more than ever, they need real men. Spend time with elders. They remember what freedom feels like and used to be like. Host regular meals and discussions. People need a place to belong. Support local charities, not remote NGOs. Keep compassion local and accountable. If only you knew how much money actually went to waste on expensive buildings, salaries, pensions, and advertising from some of the well-known charities. Organise skills days. First aid, gardening, basic mechanics, cooking, preserving, do this in your community. Build a local messaging group that is not dependent on one platform. Practice conflict management and resolution. Strong communities handle disagreements without collapse. Create a neighbourhood watch in the old fashioned sense. Eyes open, kind hearts, steady hands.

Preserve family traditions. They carry memory and meaning. Celebrate local history and festivals. Roots make you hard to uproot. Pray or meditate daily. Anchor yourself in God or in stillness. Reconnect with nature. Walk, swim, watch the sunrise, get soil in your hands. Play and create music. Music heals and unites. Create the frequencies that heal the calm the soul. Support independent artists and theatres. Culture must not be owned by corporations. Conserve values that work. Family, honesty, courage, duty, beauty, humility. Tell oral stories to your children. Pass on your life and your grandparents’ lives. Reject mainstream entertainment that sells lies. Choose creation over consumption. Have fun in your life. Enjoy being alive, be happy and live in gratitude. Be the Light.

Make fun of the authorities. Ridicule and mock their increasing dictatorial diktats. Satire is a weapon. They hate being laughed at more than they hate being resisted. Keep a gratitude journal. A grateful heart cannot be ruled by fear. Practice forgiveness and boundaries. Forgive quickly but keep your gate strong. Never let the government or anyone else overstep your boundaries.

Repair instead of replace. If you can sew, glue, sand, sharpen, do it. Every fix is a refusal to participate in their consumer slavery, and it will save you money. Learn basic mechanics. Whether it’s your car, bikes, mowers, or generators, a little bit of knowledge saves you money and stops reliance on authorised dealers. Honestly, you can learn everything on YouTube. Learn basic carpentry and plumbing. Whether it’s putting up shelves, erecting fences, fixing leaks, or taps — independence comes from knowing how to fix what breaks. Again, YouTube will pretty much teach you anything. Plant your vegetables every spring and autumn. Make it a family ritual. Food is power. Collect your rainwater. Make sure you’ve got a barrel and a simple filtration system. Independence is built one drop at a time. Reduce your exposure to plastics whenever possible. Use glass jars, steel bottles, beeswax wraps. Say no to microplastic poisoning. Boycott companies that push tyranny. Make a list and stick to it. Every pound is a vote. And I mean this: think about the genocides, the wars, the globalist corporations, the technocracy. Think about all the companies you do not want to be doing business with. Do not spend your hard-earned cash in these outlets. Refuse mandates politely and firmly. Calm courage is contagious. Drive a petrol car if you can. It gives you range, control, and privacy the electric cars will never give you. Buy second hand, don’t buy on credit. You don’t need a flash car in the driveway. Better to have an old and reliable car that’s paid outright. Practice energy discipline. Turn off what you don’t need. Save money and reduce their points of control. Use cash at local markets. Every transaction off the grid keeps freedom alive. Keep a go bag. A water filter, first aid kit, knife, torch, batteries, cash, copies of documents. Insurance you can carry. You never know what kind of emergency might occur and when this might come in handy. Learn to can, dehydrate, and freeze properly. Rotate your stores. Label the dates. Remember: food security is mental security. Keep a paper address book. If your phone dies, so might your relationships if you’ve kept everything digital. Keep print maps of your area. Satellites can go down. Roads will remain. Build a small home gym. A barbell, a kettlebell, a pull-up bar. No contracts, no excuses. Get on with the exercises.

Speak truth even when unpopular. Lies spread in silence. If you remain quiet and cowardly, totalitarianism will flourish. One voice can unlock ten more. Refuse self-censorship. Don’t muzzle yourself just to fit in. Cowardly people are easy to herd. Support whistleblowers. They pay the price that we all benefit from. Stand with them. Join lawful protest and visible action. Numbers on the street matter. Let them know we are not asleep and that we will hold them to account. They fear that more than anything. Write to MPs and officials. Be civil but be relentless, and keep records. Remind politicians that we are watching. Document abuses. Save emails, screenshots, letters, policy breaches. Evidence wins later. Build parallel systems. Health co-ops, friendly societies, community schools, local credit circles. There are so many ways. Network globally with free thinkers. The control grid is global, so our friendships and knowledge sharing must be too. Buy physical books, not digital. A library is a fortress against censorship. Share the documentaries and podcasts that wake people up. Barnum World, Jones Plantation, Final Days, Macroaggressions, The Delingpod, and many more. Make as many freedom-loving babies as you can raise well. Populate the future with strong families who know truth and live it. Live by example. Your daily life is your loudest argument. Be the calm, healthy, courageous neighbour that everyone trusts. Build an inheritance of skills, tools, books, land, and faith. Leave more than money behind. Leave resilience. Leave acts of resistance. Leave freedom.

I know this list is long and extensive, but it’s not exhaustive. A great many of these I already practice and follow in my own life. But this is not a competition. I don’t expect all of you, or any of you, to follow all 160. There are many more I’ve not thought of, and I’d encourage you to comment below with further suggestions so we can keep adding to this list together.

In summary, folks, we cannot wait for our politicians or institutions to save us, because they are the problem, not the solution. The power is in our daily choices, in our families, in our communities, and in our refusal to comply with lies. Even if you pick just five or ten of these steps, that alone is a crack in the machine. Just imagine if millions of us lived our lives like this: healthy, sovereign, debt-free, connected, and fearless. Fearless most of all. The system would crumble overnight.

Resistance is not one grand gesture. It is a thousand small acts lived every single day. So take this list, share it, live it, and add to it with your own ideas. Because freedom is not something we are given, it is something we claim.

