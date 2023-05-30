About me and why you should subscribe?

My name is Ahmad Malik, and I’ve been a doctor for 25 years and orthopaedic consultant surgeon for 12 years.

My late father's illness woke me up to my own ill health and eventual realisation of what it takes to be healthy. I became disillusioned with mainstream medicines’ inability to tackle the root cause of chronic illness and its infatuation with Big Pharma products.

The Covid years and the resulting destruction of medical ethics were a real eye-opener. Frustrated with the lack of truth and honesty in mainstream media, I decided to provide an alternative platform to have honest conversations with fascinating people.

Finding reliable health advice amidst the abundance of conflicting information can be challenging. However, I assure you that I will always be honest and transparent, sharing what has personally worked for me. While I don't claim to have all the answers or be infallible, I am committed to providing you with the best available information.

Through my Substack and podcast, you'll discover not only my thoughts on various health-related topics, including current issues but also learn a great deal from fascinating people. I'll host a diverse range of guests, from well-known public figures to individuals with remarkable and inspiring stories who often go unnoticed. I believe it's essential to amplify voices that are typically overlooked, as experts aren't always the sole authority.

Furthermore, I'm passionate about free speech and upholding medical ethics. I firmly believe that embracing a healthy lifestyle is the ultimate expression of freedom. By making informed choices, we can seize control of our health and lead better lives.

I don’t profess to know all the answers, but I can guarantee that I will ask questions and be honest at all times.

Having been cancelled by the hospitals I worked out of, I am now no longer able to practice and have been financially crippled. As a result I have placed a third of my podcasts behind a paywall. This is now my only source of income.

I invite you to support my mission of creating a healthier and more liberated society by subscribing to my premium Substack.

You can also show your support by making a donation through buying me a coffee.

Thank you for your valuable support!