Dear readers and listeners

Recently, I had Michael Yon back on the podcast. I have not really got any regular guests, unlike my friend James Dellingpole, but I think Michael Yon might just have volunteered himself for that position. As always, whenever I chat to him, who by the way I now see as a good friend, I always learn something new.

Behind that gruff, solid exterior is a deeply philosophical, intelligent, nuanced, and kind man. I simply love talking to him. Although, as you will see from the latest podcast that will be released soon, sometimes it feels like riding a bull at a rodeo show. I have to hold on for dear life and try my best to rein him in.

During the conversation, he brought up a book he had just read, The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity by Carlo Cipolla. Immediately, there and then, I ordered it and have just finished reading it. Honestly, it is a masterpiece of dark, humorous, social philosophy.

In essence, the saying you can’t fix stupid is not just a funny line. It is a timeless truth. And I do not know of anyone who has explained it better than the Italian economic historian Carlo Cipolla, who sadly passed away in 2000 at the age of 78. Otherwise, I would definitely have had him on my podcast.

He wrote a short essay in 1976 called The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity, which has gone on to become an international bestseller and has sold over half a million copies. It is part satire, part genius. And the older I get, the more I realise he was not joking. He was describing the world we live in today.

He breaks it down into five basic laws.

The First Law

Always and inevitably, everyone underestimates the number of stupid individuals in circulation.

This is the shocker. No matter how cynical you think you are, you are still underestimating how much stupidity surrounds you. Looking back, I now understand why in the NHS and in hospitals I was surrounded by idiots. And it is the same for everyone. You all know people around you in your industry, workplace, school groups, or PTAs who are just profoundly stupid.

It hides in every institution, every bureaucracy, every media outlet, and every corporate HR department. It is in your family WhatsApp chat, your local council, and your Parliament.

Even when you factor in the idiots, you are still not factoring in enough. Cipolla called it “inevitable,” and he was right. Stupidity is not a minority trait. It is a dominant demographic.

The Second Law

The probability that a certain person is stupid is independent of any other characteristic of that person.

This is very important. It is not about your race, your colour, your religion, your sexuality, or your gender. None of that matters. Education does not fix it. Money does not fix it. A PhD, a position of power, or a blue checkmark does not make someone less stupid.

In fact, some of the most intelligent people by IQ metrics are the stupidest in behaviour because intelligence without wisdom just supercharges stupidity.

Cipolla saw this decades ago. Today we call it credentialed idiocy. These are the experts who ruin nations with confidence and spreadsheets. The expert class. Think Neil Ferguson, Bill Gates, and so many more. The ruling class that speaks in jargon, manages decline, and congratulates itself on its brilliance as it drives the bus off a cliff.

The Third Law

A stupid person is a person who causes loss to another person or a group of persons while deriving no gain for himself, or even possibly incurring losses.

This is the core definition of stupidity. The stupid person harms others, society, and even themselves for no rational reason.

They vote for policies that make their lives worse. They believe in politicians who claim to be their saviours. They attack the people trying to help them. They unsubscribe from my Substack because they do not like what I am saying. They destroy their health, their communities, and their children’s future while claiming moral superiority.

“I mask up and I have had my 18th booster, and I stand by Ukraine, and there is no genocide in Gaza.”

Cipolla described this perfectly. Stupidity is self-destructive altruism in reverse. It is the mob demanding its own chains. And it is everywhere.

The Fourth Law

Non-stupid people always underestimate the damaging power of stupid individuals. In particular, non-stupid people constantly forget that at all times, in all places, and under any circumstances, dealing or associating with stupid people always turns out to be a costly mistake.

The wise think they can reason with stupidity. They think they can save it. All are wrong.

Stupidity is not a problem to be fixed. It is a force of nature, unpredictable, irrational, and catastrophically contagious. Once stupidity gains institutional power, it becomes policy. And that is when civilisation begins to rot from the inside.

The Fifth Law

A stupid person is the most dangerous type of person.

Not the criminal. Not the tyrant. The stupid.

Because criminals at least act with self-interest. Their evil has logic. You can negotiate with greed.

But stupidity destroys without reason, mercy, or purpose. It burns the village to roast the pig. It votes away freedom for perceived safety. It destroys food systems for climate ideology. It mutilates children in the name of I do not really know what.

Stupidity armed with moral conviction and a smartphone is the apocalypse in slow motion.

The Modern Meaning

Cipolla divided humanity into four quadrants. Michael Yon expanded on this during our chat.

Intelligent people who benefit themselves and others. Helpless people who harm themselves but help others. Bandits who benefit themselves at others’ expense. Stupid people who harm everyone, including themselves.

Look around the West today. We are governed by bandits and stupid people. And we are surrounded by helpless people who enable both.

The bandits enrich themselves while destroying the very system that sustains civilisation. They push net zero policies that deindustrialise entire nations while flying private jets to climate summits. They cover fertile farmland with solar panels while funding projects to dim the actual sun. They lecture the world on the “green transition” while building electric cars that depend on destructive mining for lithium, cobalt, and nickel, the toxic fallout of which poisons communities across Africa, South America, and Asia.

These cars are manufactured in China, where a new coal power station is built every week, while the West talks about electricity rationing and banning gas boilers. They wage a war on farming, a war on meat, and a war on carbon dioxide, the gas of life, destroying biodiversity and the natural fertility of soil once nourished by grazing animals.

They inject billions into “public health” and force toxic vaccines on healthy people to “help” their immune systems, while chronic disease skyrockets. They censor dissent, reward conformity, and call it progress.

Meanwhile, the stupid cheer them on, convinced they are saving the planet, saving democracy, saving lives. The helpless just try to keep their heads down, trapped in survival mode, too overwhelmed to resist.

This is why we are where we are today, with declining economies, collapsing values, moral confusion, censorship dressed as virtue, and a culture that rewards mediocrity while punishing truth.

The Inevitable Conclusion

Cipolla warned that stupidity is more powerful than malice, ideology, or greed because it operates without motive and without limit.

You cannot fix stupid. You can only mitigate its damage, minimise exposure, and build resilience around it, and maybe reconstruct something out of the ashes.

The task of our time is to identify the stupid and refuse to give them power, social, political, financial, or emotional.

Start by not voting. Start by not buying from their corporations. Start by taking sovereignty over your health, your body, and the choices you make.

Because once stupidity becomes institutionalised, collapse is just a matter of time. And what we are seeing in the West today is the rot and evil of stupidity.

Much love

Doc

PS: The fact that you are reading this means you are not in the stupid category. x

