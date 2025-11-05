Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John M Kominek's avatar
John M Kominek
1h

I am going to push back if I may. I'd like to make a point about "stupidity" as an explanation, one that I believe is a common mistake. I'll begin by grounding with a starting area of agreement.

"The bandits enrich themselves while destroying the very system that sustains civilisation. They push net zero policies that deindustrialise entire nations while flying private jets to climate summits. They cover fertile farmland with solar panels while funding projects to dim the actual sun. They lecture the world on the “green transition” while building electric cars that depend on destructive mining..."

That you wrote to buttress your conclusion of:

"Look around the West today. We are governed by bandits and stupid people. And we are surrounded by helpless people who enable both."

So far so good. Yet you run into trouble when providing two examples of publicly visible protagonists (bandits) .

"Today we call it credentialed idiocy. These are the experts who ruin nations with confidence and spreadsheets. The expert class. Think Neil Ferguson, Bill Gates, and so many more. The ruling class that speaks in jargon, manages decline, and congratulates itself on its brilliance as it drives the bus off a cliff."

Ah, no. No no. These are clever people. There is an saying that is relevant here. It goes "Never ascribe to malice what can be attributed to incompetence." Yet when it comes it the architects of the world order one must face the reality that their operating motive is, indeed, malice (towards us). Their actions are not attributable to any lack of wisdom.

Yes, there is an abundance of credentialed idiocy in academia and government. But when you float above that level to study the predator class, it is not idiocy in operation at all. They are sly manipulators. They, and especially the Tavistock Institute operating behind the curtain, are architecting systems, beliefs, and behaviors. This is where Cipolla's humourous thesis lands on a very wrong ending point. The stupid person is NOT the most dangerous person. Cipolla's Fifth Law is wrong.

Your posh university-educated friends who gladly lined up for and promoted the Covid shots did not do so because they are stupid, not in the ordinary sense of the term. I know it's emotionally satisfying to dismiss them as such. But the characterization is lazy thinking. Looking at it through that lens does not get you very far in correcting the situation, either. Much as there is an element of truth in the notion of the Stupidity of the Group, mass psychology and organization psychology obeys a broader set of laws.

Allow me to bring my point home to an area dear to your heart, medical education. I really liked an idea you have for fixing medical education, running as it does frighteningly close to cult-like indoctrination. The solution is not recruiting higher IQ students. The entrance standards of top schools is already very high.

The idea of yours that I have in mind is to immerse first year medical students into a year-long study of the greatest crimes of medical history, ending pointedly with vaccines. Instructors and students must own the truth that the medical dark ages are in important ways worse than ever before. Dangerous superstition did not end with blood letting.

For there to be a beneficial transformation the medical profession as a whole must first experience an intense feeling a shame and guilt - of "What have we done?!" - to be followed by resolute commitment to turn it around. This would be a medical ethics course that could change the world. Hat tip to you for landing on the idea.

P.S. I write too many words appropriate for a message reply. I know. Sorry.

P.P.S. Your take on Michael Yon is spot on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Doc Malik and others
JAS's avatar
JAS
1h

A painful read. Suffice to say that you provide a great resource for the borderline stupid to shift focus and as a balm for those on the right path.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doc Malik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture