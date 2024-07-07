HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

As a child growing up in the 80s, I used to watch martial arts movies and was in awe of the fighters. I would have loved to have done Karate or another martial art, but for starters, there were no such gyms where I grew up and I wonder if my parents could have afforded it.

But how I wished I had learnt some skills. I experienced some bullying at school, and I remember living in fear of the gangs, walking the long way around to school if I caught sight of them, so I could avoid any confrontation. And when I did have confrontations, yes I would defend myself, but I hated it. I was scared and it felt horrible.

Over the last few years I changed my practice and started asking my patients about more than just their ankles, and for example, questioning them on stress. What alarmed me was the huge number of people who told me that they were stressed about the bullying their child was going through. I’ll never forget the story of a multi-millionaire who owned a successful chain of restaurants and confessed his late presentation regarding his foot and ankle problem because he had other more serious issues like his child’s suicide attempt because of bullying. It had destroyed his marriage and family.

I started to research how to protect children from bullying and that’s when I came across Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Japanese jiu-jitsu covers a wider spectrum of techniques including strikes, throws, and joint locks, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) specializes in ground grappling and submissions the latter being popularised and developed by the Gracie family. The Gracie family is a family of martial artists originally from Brazil whose ancestors came from Paisley, Scotland. Paisley is only a short distance from where I was born and grew up.

I was googling and came across multiple videos on YouTube made by the Gracie family recommending BJJ to prevent and deal with bullying. As a martial art, it is about self-defence, controlling an attacker, getting time to run away or incapacitating an attacker. As there is no striking involved, it also means you won’t get in trouble with teachers as all you are doing is defending yourself. BJJ is also great for smaller people and girls as the skills acquired will help you against bigger and stronger opponents.

Check out this inspirational video of a young boy who was bullied. I cried the first time I watched it. Note the video goes quiet for a few seconds in the middle.

I realised the way to get my kids into BJJ was to first do it myself. After all isn’t that what being a parent is all about, setting good examples? One day I messaged my wife to say I was going to start BJJ and get the kids into it. Her response was great “Huh”. I messaged back saying “What’s wrong?” Her response “What about me?”. And that’s how the Malik family became a BJJ family.

2 and half years ago, at the age of 46, I walked into the Roger Gracie Marlow jiu-jitsu dojo. It was a complete accident. An even closer gym had failed to respond to my enquiry email after 5 days, whereas this gym replied within the hour. So I popped along.

I'm not sure if I fell in love with jiu-jitsu first or with Paxton Gibbons, who greeted me as I entered the mat area. Paxton greeted me like an old friend, all smiles and hugs. His energy and enthusiasm contagious. I left an hour later hooked. You can hear my great conversation with him here - https://docmalik.com/168-interview-with-a-smiling-assassin/.

Paxton Gibbons, one of the most genuine and humble persons I’ve met

I don't have regrets, but if there was to be one regret, it was that I didn't start when I was younger. But everything happens for a reason, and I do believe, whether young or old, this is a sport everyone should do.

I love the community at the gym, Paul Busby, the owner, and one of the black belt instructors is one of the nicest guys you will ever meet, and has created something truly beautiful. You can hear my great chat with Paul here - https://docmalik.com/conversation-with-paul-busby-kick-boxing-jiu-jitsu-black-belt-instructor/

BJJ is physical and mental chess. It teaches humility, how to get comfortable in uncomfortable positions and trust in your fellow man. You don't let any old person choke you out after all. Egos get left at the door.

They say that couples roll together stay together, I’m not sure how true this is, but as a couple we love training together. I love the fact that we share a common hobby and spend quality time together and having cuddles of a different variety. Nothing like having your wife choke you to keep a marriage healthy, hee hee.

Like surgical training, I would say you advance by putting in the hours and ploughing forward regardless of the setbacks, of which there will be.

I've heard only 15% of people who start get a blue belt and carry on. For me, it was never about getting belts but simply exercising, staying fit, and strong, and having tons of fun.

I’m stronger, fitter, healthier and feel younger than at any point in my life

But I'll admit receiving the blue belt yesterday was a very emotional moment. It's one of those big life moments you will always remember.

There are numerous mental and physical health benefits of BJJ. It will help with anxiety and depression. Build self-confidence and resilience. It is a full-body workout that improves cardiovascular health, builds muscle strength, increases flexibility, and keeps you cognitively sharp.

BJJ is also about respect, humility and ego. It’s about controlling your breathing, keeping calm under pressure and having fun.

In the last 2 years, I have been bullied and had to give up my career as a surgeon after 25 years. I have had to overhaul my whole life. It has at times been very uncomfortable and difficult. I am convinced that BJJ has helped me cope with this stress and to press ahead.

I would still start this sport if I was 60. Of course, finding the right gym is extremely important. Accept that injuries will happen, but don’t be put off by that. After all the only people who don’t get sports injuries are those that don’t do sports. You learn so much from injuries about how your body heals and what to do to aid your body. Your body will ache in places it has never ached before. But that’s a good thing. It means you are using muscles long forgotten. The best way to stave off sarcopenia (age-related muscle loss) is by strength training and using the muscles. And sarcopenia is a huge risk factor for dementia, falls, hip fractures and so much more. So hold on to those muscles. Not only have I held on to my muscles but I now have more muscles than when I was a teenager.

Do I care if I get further belts (the order is White, Blue, Purple, Brown and Black), yes, but more importantly I just want to be doing Brazilian jiu-jitsu into my 70s.

I hope this piece has inspired you to try this wonderful sport, or at least consider it for your children and grandchildren. If I had my way I would have every school child doing it.

Much love folks

Ahmad

