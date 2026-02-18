SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear Readers

Yes, I went through five years of medical school, and nobody ever mentioned EMFs.

It is true.

I studied medicine between 1993 and 1998 at the University of Glasgow. I know that was some time ago, but honestly, it is not that long in the grand scheme of medicine.

And when I think about it now, it still shocks me.

Not one lecture.

Not one discussion.

Not even a passing mention of electrical or electromagnetic fields and their potential biological effects.

And yet today we live immersed in an invisible ocean of electromagnetic signals.

Smartphones.

WiFi routers.

Bluetooth devices.

Charging cables.

Smart meters.

Wireless infrastructure everywhere.

Technology has advanced faster than our understanding of its long term biological consequences.

And teh uncomfortable question is this:

Have we introduced something into our environment that medicine has not fully caught up with yet?

Speaking as someone trained inside the system

I say all of this not as an outsider throwing stones, but as someone who trained and worked within conventional medicine for decades.

Medical education is incredibly rigorous, but it is also shaped by what is prioritised at a given moment in history.

Doctors are taught what is widely accepted, what is well established, and what fits within existing models of disease. Doctors I am sad to say are for the most part automatons, following orders.

We are far less often taught about emerging environmental risks that do not yet have complete consensus or clear clinical pathways. We have an open inquisitive mind stripped away from us during 5 years of trauma based mind control.

That does not mean those risks are not real. We are just trained to not see them or even worse ignore them.

When I look back at my own training, I realise there were entire areas of health that were barely touched upon.

Nutrition.

Environmental toxicity.

Lifestyle medicine.

And yes, electromagnetic exposure.

What feels even more paradoxical is this.

Our entire body runs on electricity!

We learned about nerve impulses and muscular contractions, but the deeper understanding that biology itself is fundamentally electrical, magnetic, and influenced by light was something I only truly began exploring later through quantum biology and thinkers like Jack Kruse.

So if our bodies generate electrical signals and operate through electromagnetic processes, why is it considered fringe or conspiratorial to ask whether external, non native electromagnetic frequencies might influence our biology?

Surely the default scientific position should be curiosity.

Yet medicine, like many systems, evolves slowly, influenced by institutional priorities, funding structures, and industry relationships. In simpler terms, often we are paid to look the other way.

Which is why independent exploration and open conversation matter so much.

The invisible environment nobody talks about

Electromagnetic fields are not just generated by mobile phones.

Any electrical device produces electromagnetic fields to some degree.

Even modern charging systems can introduce electrical noise into our environments.

But what has changed dramatically over the past two decades is the scale and density of wireless infrastructure.

We are now surrounded by an increasingly complex web of signals.

If we could see or hear them, we might feel overwhelmed by the constant sensory noise.

Ubiquitous WiFi networks in homes, schools, offices, trains, and public spaces.

Bluetooth devices constantly communicating with one another.

Smart meters transmitting data wirelessly.

And an expanding network of cellular towers, including the rapid rollout of 5G infrastructure designed to increase connectivity, speed, and bandwidth.

Unlike previous generations, these signals are no longer occasional or intermittent.

They are continuous. Layered. Everywhere.

And for the first time in human history, our biological systems exist within this constant background of man made electromagnetic signalling.

One detail that surprised me when I began researching this topic:

Microwave ovens typically operate around 2.45 gigahertz.

Many WiFi routers use a similar frequency band.

Now, obviously the power output is vastly different. A microwave is designed to heat food, whereas routers operate at far lower energy levels.

But it raises a fascinating biological question.

What happens when the human body is exposed continuously to low level electromagnetic signals from multiple sources simultaneously?

This is where the debate should begin.

What I have learned in the last few years

Only in the last two or three years did I begin seriously exploring EMFs.

Before that, I will be honest, I dismissed the topic as fringe and crazy conspiracy talk.

That was my own ignorance.

Through conversations with guests like Frances Leader, Nicolas Pineault, and Keith Cutter, and through reading works such as The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg, I began to realise there may be more here than I had previously allowed myself to consider.

Researchers such as Martin Pall have proposed mechanisms involving calcium channel activation, oxidative stress responses, and cellular signalling disruption.

Is the science settled?

No.

You will often hear that the science around WiFi, mobile phones, and wireless technology is settled, and that these technologies are safe within current regulatory limits.

Mobile phone companies say it.

Government agencies repeat it.

Many doctors assume it.

But when you look more closely, the reality is far more complex.

There is ongoing scientific debate about the biological effects of long term, low level electromagnetic exposure.

Some researchers argue that current safety guidelines focus primarily on thermal effects, meaning heating of tissue, while potentially overlooking non thermal biological interactions.

Others point to growing evidence suggesting links between electromagnetic exposure and oxidative stress, cellular signalling disruption, sleep disturbances, neurological symptoms, and inflammatory responses.

Electromagnetic hypersensitivity, sometimes called EHS, remains controversial within mainstream medicine.

Some institutions question whether it has a direct causal link.

Yet many individuals report reproducible symptoms associated with exposure, and clinicians working in environmental medicine increasingly recognise patterns that warrant deeper investigation rather than dismissal.

Science is never truly settled.

It evolves.

And when something affects billions of people worldwide, even small biological effects could have significant public health implications.

So what about the evidence?

One of the most common responses when EMFs are discussed is this:

“Where is the evidence?”

The reality is that there is already a substantial body of research, although much of it remains debated, under discussed, or outside mainstream clinical awareness.

Researchers have explored how electromagnetic fields might interact with biological systems at cellular and physiological levels.

Some proposed or investigated mechanisms include:

Human cells demonstrating sensitivity to magnetic fields.

Potential effects on voltage gated calcium channels, which play a key role in cellular signalling.

Increased oxidative stress and inflammatory responses.

Alterations in DNA integrity under certain experimental conditions.

Changes in permeability of biological barriers, including the blood brain barrier, in some studies.

Researchers have also explored associations between electromagnetic exposure and a wide range of physiological outcomes, although findings remain mixed and interpretation is ongoing.

These include sleep disturbances, headaches, cognitive and neurological symptoms, hormonal and reproductive changes, possible impacts on fertility, mood regulation, neuroinflammation, metabolic effects such as insulin resistance, cardiovascular effects, and developmental concerns in children.

There is also ongoing discussion about potential implications during pregnancy and early development.

Does this mean causation has been proven across all these areas?

No.

But it does mean the question is far from settled.

When signals exist across multiple lines of research, the scientifically responsible response is investigation, not dismissal.

Which brings us back to a principle medicine once held sacred but now discarded.

The precautionary principle.

Safety first.

Do no harm.

We have been here before

Medicine has a long history of declaring things safe or necessary until later evidence forced us to rethink.

Tobacco was once endorsed by doctors.

Asbestos was considered harmless for decades.

Arsenic compounds were used therapeutically before their risks were fully understood.

Procedures such as trepanning and later lobotomy were performed with confidence in their time.

And even more recently, the whole Covid “vaccine” debacle, or should I say bioweapons, because lets face it, that’s what they are.

I am confident that EMFs will follow the same path.

The pattern feels familiar.

A rapidly expanding technology.

Widespread exposure across entire populations.

Regulatory reassurance based largely on limited models of risk.

And growing numbers of individuals reporting symptoms that do not fit neatly into existing medical frameworks, who are for teh most part, dismissed, ignored and gaslit.

My conversation with Nick Pineault

In Episode 360 of my podcast, I sat down with Nick Pineault, widely known as “The EMF Guy”.

Nick has spent years interviewing scientists, doctors, engineers, and environmental health experts exploring this controversial topic.

What struck me most was not fear, but practicality.

Instead of panic, the conversation focused on awareness and simple lifestyle adjustments.

How you use technology.

Where you place your phone.

How your environment is set up.

And what exposure patterns look like for children compared to previous generations.

If you want to explore this further

After recording Episode 360 with Nick, I realised that I was like most people, curious about EMFs but do not know where to start.

There is a lot of noise online.

Strong opinions.

Conflicting claims.

And very little structured education.

Thankfully, Nick has created an online educational summit bringing together researchers, clinicians, and environmental health experts discussing electromagnetic exposure from different perspectives.

People can purchase the summit recordings for $67 during the 48-hour free watch window.

Explore the EMF educational summit here: - https://ngmdiainc.ontralink.com/t?orid=285817&opid=30

Approach it with curiosity.

Do not take my word for anything.

Look at the information yourself.

Ask questions.

Think critically.

That is always the goal.

I believe EMFs will turn out to be a major missing piece of the chronic illness puzzle.

Maybe they will not.

But history teaches us something important.

Progress does not come from certainty.

It comes from curiosity.

From people willing to ask uncomfortable questions before consensus catches up.

We live in a world that celebrates technological advancement, but rarely pauses to ask what the long term biological cost might be.

Perhaps the real question is not whether EMFs are completely safe or completely harmful.

Perhaps the real question is this:

Are we willing to investigate honestly before the answers become obvious in hindsight?

Because if there is one lesson medicine has taught me, it is this.

The things we ignore today often become the things we wish we had questioned sooner.

Much love

Doc

