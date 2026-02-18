Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
10hEdited

This is such an important subject. My friend's children had to be taken from school, as they couldn't function with the industrial-strength wi-fi routers in the building. Their father has been formally diagnosed with EMS. The family's battle with the authorities changed nothing, but the school had to confirm that they did not hold insurance against harm caused by this radiation. The happy ending is that the three lads have been home-schooled for about eight years now, and are three very smart-and unmicrowaved-cookies.

Reply
Share
Tim marshall's avatar
Tim marshall
10h

Every step every move every time we move forward we learn man is amazed the technical world is running us and we need to spend more time following our own path reaching out telling others moving people away from all the harm and just enjoy life we been given

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Doc Malik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture