We’re already living through 5G warfare.

And no, this isn’t just about radiation and mobile phone cell towers, although that’s part of it. This is fifth-generation warfare, a psychological war. A war where the battlefield is in your mind for your mind. One that targets perception, not positions. It’s not about invading countries, it’s about invading minds. And the most potent weapon? Language.

We’re bombarded with phrases that sound just scientific enough to slip past our defences but are designed to condition our behaviour and beliefs. They are also designed to leave us confused and bemuddled. One thing I have learnt is that people rarely admit they don’t know or understand in the fear they will look stupid or lose face. So they pretend that they know what something means or is, even though they don’t have a bloody clue. So if you throw them a strange term, rather than question what it means and where it originated from, they will nod and parrot it off as if they do.

Take anti-cyclonic gloom.

Last year the skies were grey for weeks on end. Sunlight vanished. The air felt heavy. People noticed strange cloud formations and persistent trails overhead, but instead of investigating or addressing the obvious, the authorities pulled a new term out of thin (chemtrail-filled) air: Anti-cyclonic gloom.

Sounds technical, right? “Anti-cyclonic” feels meteorological, and “gloom” sounds like a sad but harmless mood and let’s be honest last year was bloody gloomy. But no one had heard this term before. It was a narrative patch, a neat little phrase to explain away the unnatural and convince you it was all normal. Programming. Conditioning. Move along, nothing to see here. If you mention chemtrails, thats just crazy conspiracy talk, but anti-cyclonic gloom, well thats just perfectly normal, right? (sigh).

Same with social distancing.

Six feet apart. Isolation. No hugs. No touch. Let’s face it there was nothing (fracking) remotely social about it. It was physical distancing. Emotional distancing. The opposite of human connection. But by calling it “social,” they softened the blow, made it sound cooperative and kind. Again, it’s manipulation dressed up in polite language.

And then there’s SIDS, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Let’s be blunt. That’s not a diagnosis. It’s a label slapped on tragedy. A vague, unscientific placeholder for something they don’t want to explain. Because babies don’t just die for no reason. And increasingly, research is pointing to vaccine injury as a likely cause in many of these cases. But instead of confronting that, they invent a term, wrap it in medical-sounding language, and pretend it's just one of those things.

Let’s look at asymptomatic spread.

A perfect example of narrative engineering: a concept that sounds scientific but is either unproven, misleading, or used to justify extreme policies such as lockdowns and mass testing of healthy people, despite weak or contradictory evidence.

This is linguistic warfare. Words aren’t just used to describe reality anymore, they’re used to construct false ones.

Here are a few more -

🧬 “Safe and effective” - A mantra, not a fact. Repeated despite data showing otherwise.

🌍 “Carbon footprint” - invented by BP to shift blame from industry to individuals

“Net Zero” - Implies scientific precision, but often means endless carbon offset scams and lifestyle restrictions.

📱 “Smart cities” - Sounds tech-savvy, but often involves 24/7 surveillance and restricted movement. It’s not smart but dumb as shit.

🤖 “Digital ID” - Marketed as convenience, really about tracking and control.

💊 “Gender-affirming care” - A euphemism for potentially irreversible medical intervention.

💼 “Build Back Better” - A globalist slogan with no clear meaning but lots of hidden agenda.

“Stakeholder capitalism” – A front for ESG control and corporate capture of policy.

All of them designed to bypass your logic and hijack your consent.

This is 5G warfare. It’s electromagnetic. It’s psychological. It’s linguistic.

And if we don’t reclaim our language, we lose the fight before it even begins.

So next time you come across a term of phrase you have never seen before, and your spidey sense tells you its bullshit, guess what? It is!

Lots of love

Doc Malik

