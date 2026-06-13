Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Kevin Molloy's avatar
Kevin Molloy
10h

I subscribed after your interview with Delingpole. It was clear from that you are not wanting to get along to get along, that you are on a journey of honest enquiry, and that you are carrying a degree of angst at what has been done to us (as would any normal person) but unlike more high profile resistance individuals who seem to be enjoying themselves far too much with the way things are.. It's been six years now since a lot of us realised the real deal, and it is gently terrifying that we are still by and large in the same vulnerable position. But we will eventually coalesce and start to figure out how to resist these bastards and I think your podcast will be a contributor to that process.

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
8h

It took 12 years of part-time study, while working full time and home educating my son, for me to qualify as a Barefoot Doctor of traditional Chinese medicine. That was in 1997.

I was very successfully running two clinics; one charitable drop-in for addicts in Colchester and one general practice from home. I did not have many days off.

Just 6 years later, in 2003 the British government made the import of dried Chinese herbs illegal and local freemasons' wives attempted to murder me with a poisoned cake. It took a year for me to recover and I lost everything I had built.

NHS took over the clinic for addiction, my boyfriend moved out taking our dog and most of the valuables from our home. My friends and clients dwindled as did my weight and self esteem.

In January of 2004 I sold up, fitted out a hi-top van and went travelling with two dogs and a cat. I bought an off-grid fruit farm in central Spain where I restored myself and founded a small village evening school teaching English.

In 2008 the international financial crash wrecked the Spanish economy and I was obliged to sell up and return to UK or go bankrupt.

It seemed that no matter what I did, external forces were lurking and waiting to trash my plans.

I gave up making plans at that point!

Since then I have devoted my time to activism and writing which, as you are acutely aware, is unpaid and has certain risks attached. However, when everything we worked for is completely stripped away, there is something to be said for the unfettered freedom we are left with.

I look back on it all with gratitude now as I wind down in retirement.

You made the right choice, Doc. You expanded your influence and your knowledge. You grew and will continue to do so.....

Who knows what lies ahead for you? In such a volatile world, everything is subject to change and you have already proved to relish a challenge or six. May you continue to crest the waves of fortune with a cheeky grin and an open loving heart.

We are all very much the richer for learning alongside you as you share your conversations and accumulated wisdom.

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