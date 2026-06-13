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Doc Malik

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Dear Readers

Often I have moments when I stop and wonder whether what I’m doing really matters. Is it actually making any difference in the world?

Leaving medicine was one of the hardest decisions I ever made.

I walked away from a career that I had spent decades building. My whole childhood was geared towards getting into medical school and becoming a doctor. I didn’t leave because I had stopped caring about people. Quite the contrary. I left because I felt increasingly unable to speak honestly about what I was seeing and thinking.

After being cancelled by two hospitals, the choice became stark.

I could slowly rebuild my career, stop the podcast, slip quietly back into mainstream medicine, keep my head down, and stay within the accepted boundaries.

Or I could continue speaking up about the injustices I saw in the world, of which there are many, and sacrifice my career in the process.

I chose the latter.

Since then, I’ve been called many things. I’ve been criticised, ridiculed, and had my motives questioned, not just by those I perceived to be the enemy, but even by people who were supposedly on the same side as me.

I’ve lost colleagues, friends, opportunities, and the comfort that comes with staying inside the accepted boundaries of polite opinion and mainstream medicine.

But I’ve also discovered something I never expected.

I discovered a beautiful community of people who simply want to think for themselves.

I’ve made friends from all parts of the world. Some I’ve never met and some I have. They are the kind of friendships I can only describe as real, friendships with depth, honesty, and connection.

And what about the community that has gathered around the podcast?

These are people who aren’t looking for someone to tell them what to believe. They are looking for someone willing to ask difficult questions. People who understand that curiosity is not dangerous, that changing your mind is not weakness, and that genuine conversation is becoming one of the rarest commodities in modern life.

A few days ago, I received an email that stopped me in my tracks and made me deeply reflect on who I am and why I do this.

Dear Dr Malik, I just wanted to write and thank you for the incredible work you do. Your show is absolutely brilliant, and I think I’ve listened to almost every episode. I was genuinely touched when you gifted me a year’s subscription. It was such a kind and generous gesture, and I really appreciated it. Ironically, I had already been subscribing through Spotify, but for some reason they stopped taking my payments, which was rather strange! I’ve now gone ahead and paid for another year’s subscription because your work is something I truly value and want to support. I can’t overstate how much the show has helped me over the years. You genuinely help keep me sane in what can often be a very chaotic world. Thanks to your thoughtful discussions and willingness to challenge conventional thinking, I’ve changed my opinions on many things and learned to look at issues from different perspectives. Thank you for helping me keep my eyes open, for encouraging curiosity, and for consistently producing such insightful content. Your work makes a real difference. With sincere thanks and best wishes always! Cheryl

I read messages like this with a mixture of gratitude and humility because, if I’m honest, I don’t think of myself as someone who has all the answers.

I don’t do the podcast because I think I’m right about everything.

Quite the opposite.

I started the podcast because I had so many questions, so many unanswered questions, and I didn’t know who to trust.

So I thought, ok, I would simply go out and speak to as many people as I could, many of whom had been cancelled or silenced, and perhaps through those conversations I might get a little closer to the truth, or at least a better understanding of reality.

And I wanted to share that journey of discovery with you.

I do the podcast because I think we’ve lost the art of asking questions, tough questions, the ones that make people uncomfortable.

I do it because medicine taught me that certainty can be dangerous, and life has taught me that wisdom often comes from listening to people whose experiences don’t fit the official narrative.

I do it because I believe ordinary people deserve informed consent, honest discussion, and the freedom to explore ideas without fear.

I do it because I passionately believe in medical ethics, and I am aghast at how those principles have been trampled over during the last few years.

Most of all, I do it because I know what it feels like to think you’re going mad while the world insists that obvious contradictions and inversions do not exist.

If the podcast helps even one person feel a little less alone, a little more curious, or a little more confident in trusting their own judgement, then every difficult moment has been worth it.

I often say during my consultations that my job now is not to diagnose or treat people.

It’s to listen. To encourage. To challenge. To help people ask better questions. To empower them.

And perhaps, in a world that often feels chaotic and manipulated, to remind each other that keeping our eyes open is still one of the most important things we can do.

To everyone who listens, reads, supports the show, subscribes, shares an episode with a friend, or simply sends a message like the one above, thank you.

I believe I am being shadow banned. I believe my reach is being throttled across multiple platforms, including Substack. The metrics appear undeniable to me. It often feels as though the authorities and powerful institutions do not want my message, or the messages of many of my guests, to be widely heard.

But you are the reason I keep going.

And on the days when I have doubts, and I do, because I have my own weaknesses and I am far from infallible, messages like this remind me why I’m doing what I’m doing.

It means more to me than you could ever imagine.

Lots of love,

Doc Malik

My Summer Retreats - Only 2 spaces left!

There are only two spots available for my Summer Retreat in rural Hertfordshire England, and it’s not too late to join us for a truly magical weekend of fun, joy, connection, and transformation.

If you’ve been on the fence, take this as your sign.

Come and spend time with like-minded souls, breathe deeply, laugh loudly, and create lifelong memories in a beautiful, peaceful setting.

This is your opportunity to reset, reconnect, and realign, and I’d love for you to be part of it.

Let’s make it a weekend to remember. 💫

Reserve Your Spot Here

If you’re feeling:

Stuck in old patterns

Drained, tired, craving a deeper spark

Like something essential is missing from your life

Tired of tip-toeing around people who don’t get you?

Longing for real, deep, meaningful conversations?

Wanting to inject purpose, drive, and energy back into your world?

Ready to finally meet your tribe and feel whole again?

Then this weekend is for you.

Imagine three awesome days:

Healing yoga, breathwork, meditation

Cold plunges and sauna therapy to awaken your vitality

Transformative workshops and real conversations

Sound baths, firepit reflections, deep personal breakthroughs

Organic, nourishing, home-cooked meals

Authentic connection with like-minded souls

Quality time with me, Doc Malik — real conversations, no masks

What past retreat attendees said:

“It’s given me the freedom to live my most authentic self.”

“I’m still processing this profound weekend with super special souls.”

“It was like meeting your people... on steroids!”

“Had an amazing time. Doc is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met.”

This isn’t just another “wellness weekend.”



It’s a chance to break free.



To reset your mind, body, and soul.



To rediscover your spark.



And to reconnect with who you were always meant to be.

Remember:



Spaces are limited.



Once it’s full, it’s full.

Book here - https://docmalik.com/retreats/summer-retreat/

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My Consultation Service

You already know more than you think.

Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

Book Your Consultation Here

WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

READY?

If you feel stuck, overwhelmed, or want honest clarity:

Book here https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it is your body, your life, your future.

Love,

Doc Malik

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents!

How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

This work continues because of you.

After being cancelled, everything I do now remains fully independent, supported only by listeners and readers who believe in honest conversations, freedom of thought, and asking the questions others avoid.

If you want to support this work and help keep these conversations alive:

Support the show by donating here, Buy Me a Coffee

Every contribution helps keep this podcast independent, uncensored, and focused on what truly matters:

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Thank you for being part of this journey.

Love

Doc Malik

Affiliates

I only recommend products that my family and I genuinely use and trust. I have created a page featuring companies we personally rate highly, from healthy food and household essentials to natural skincare and personal care.

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Supporting small, independent businesses like these is one practical way to resist the tyranny.

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Why Reviews and Follows Matter

This only works because of you.

No corporate backing. No censorship. Just real conversations most won’t touch.

One small action makes a big difference:

Follow the podcast.

Leave a 5 star review.

That’s how we grow, reach more people, and keep this independent.

I appreciate you.

Love,

Doc Malik

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

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