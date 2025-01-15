WARNING

It’s a bold claim, isn’t it? The idea that every doctor might have been subjected to trauma-based mind control. But when you unpack the experiences of medical professionals, including my own, it starts to make a bit more sense, not in the sci-fi, shadowy-conspiracy sense, but in terms of the intense pressures and conditioning that come with the territory of becoming and being a doctor.

Trauma-based mind control is a concept that describes how intense psychological and emotional stress can be used to condition individuals into compliance, suppress critical thinking, and enforce obedience. It’s often associated with extreme or manipulative systems, but when we look at the structures around medical training and practice, parallels start to emerge.

It begins before Day 1 of Medical school. From the moment someone decides to become a doctor, they step into an environment of relentless demands that profoundly shape them. For example, intense studying and dedication are required to get good grades. And then the application and interview process.

The Gauntlet of Medical Training

Everyone knows medical training is gruelling. We’re talking years of relentless study and sleepless nights. As a medical student, I attended hundreds of lectures, took part in exams every couple of weeks, and had innumerable deadlines. Looking back, I don’t have particularly fond memories because it was tough!

Every year, we were aware of the dropouts. Those who couldn’t cut it. In other words, didn’t have what it takes to be abused and come back for more. At the time, I pitied them; now, I wonder what they are doing and can’t help but think they were the smart ones. The class was competitive; we all wanted to be the best, and it felt like we were in a race where coming last was simply not an option.

The finals year is when the bubbling stress climaxes with the Finals exam. Spread over almost 2 months, with written exams, multiple choice questions and face-to-face vivas. Everything is timed, and the pressure is incredible. If you are successful, you leave the frying pan for the baptism of fire, which is the first year as a junior doctor. Believe it or not, nothing I was taught in my 5 years as a medical student prepared me for my first job as a junior doctor. We weren’t taught what to expect and what our duties would be. You just get thrown in the deep end and are expected to swim. I remember my first day at work on a surgical rotation. When I asked the consultant what I was expected to do at the Breast Clinic, his response was, “You will either figure things out, or you won’t; you will either sink or swim, now I’ve got work to do” and shut the door on my face. And this wasn’t an isolated case, I had a professor once say to me, “You won’t see me teach you anything in the next 6 months, but you will learn”.

The culture was harsh. Bullying from senior doctors was common. We were stripped of autonomy and reshaped into compliant professionals, similar to how military recruits endure gruelling training to become aligned with their mission. Just like soldiers, we were broken down to be rebuilt, this time into "perfect" medical practitioners.

Army recruits endure gruelling training designed to push them to their physical and mental limits. This intense process is not just about building resilience or discipline—it also serves as a psychological reset, breaking down individual identities to make recruits more receptive to the military's values, commands, and culture. By stripping away personal autonomy and creating a highly controlled environment, this training leaves recruits in a malleable state, primed to be "programmed" with the behaviours, loyalties, and thought patterns required for military cohesion and effectiveness.

This "breaking and rebuilding" process creates soldiers who are not only physically capable but also psychologically aligned with the mission, even when it involves actions they might otherwise question. While essential for fostering teamwork and obedience under extreme conditions, this method can also lead to long-term challenges, including difficulty reintegrating into civilian life or processing experiences that conflict with their moral values.

The same technique applies to doctors. Our training breaks us down, strips away our personal autonomy and makes us malleable and primed for programming.

Add to that the constant exposure to suffering, pain, and death as you do as a doctor, and you have a recipe for emotional and physical exhaustion. Our training isn’t just tough; it’s conditioning. Sleep deprivation alone can impair critical thinking, and when you combine that with the constant high-stakes decision-making, doctors are trained, consciously or not, to follow protocols and defer to authority without question.

A System That Demands Compliance

The medical world operates within a rigid hierarchy, just like the army. From day one, doctors are taught to respect their superiors and stick to established guidelines. Questioning authority or deviating from the norm? That’s a fast track to trouble. Its insubordination! The result is a culture where compliance often takes precedence over creativity or independent thinking.

The Pharma Connection

It doesn’t help that much of what doctors learn is filtered through a lens heavily influenced by the pharmaceutical industry. From the textbooks they study to the protocols they follow, there’s a big emphasis on drugs and standardised treatments. Alternative or holistic approaches? Those rarely make the cut. This was all by design after the Flexner report was produced. What we see today is 100 years of Rockefeller Medicine.

Trauma and Moral Injury

Doctors are exposed to trauma daily, yet they’re expected to remain calm, efficient, and emotionally detached. I have seen some horrific things in my time as a doctor, both at home and abroad. I was never given any help. Over time, this can desensitise even the most compassionate individuals, conditioning them to prioritise efficiency over empathy. And let’s not forget the immense fear of repercussions, lawsuits, losing one’s license, or being ostracised for stepping out of line.

The term “trauma-based mind control” might sound extreme, but there’s no denying that the medical profession is structured in a way that conditions compliance, limits questioning, and normalises high levels of stress and trauma. There is a reason why doctors suffer such high rates of burnout. Research shows that doctors have among the highest rates of suicide for any profession. Male doctors are about 40% more likely to die by suicide than men in other professions, while Female doctors are at an even greater risk, with rates up to 130% higher than women in other fields.

And then there is the issue of moral injury. Moral injury is the psychological, emotional, or spiritual harm that occurs when a person perpetrates, witnesses, or fails to prevent actions that deeply violate their moral or ethical beliefs. It often arises in situations where someone feels they have betrayed their core values or acted in a way that conflicts with their sense of right and wrong. While moral injury is not classified as a mental illness like PTSD, it can coexist with or contribute to mental health challenges.

I believe that many doctors today are suffering moral injury. They know they are serving a system that does not place the patient first. They know that they are not abiding by medical ethics. They know that “First Do No Harm’ doesn’t refer to the patient any longer but to their medical license, career, reputation and income. They know that they aren’t really helping people get better. They know that the “vaccines” are causing harm. They know that they have been lied to and that they, in turn, have lied but are too scared or ashamed to admit it. They know they hate their job but will never admit it. They know that the way they practice medicine is fundamentally anti-patient and unethical. And this knowledge, without action to address it, eats one up inside. It leads to emotional distress, such as anxiety and depression. It results in disconnection from one’s sense of purpose or community. And it also causes a spiritual crisis or loss of faith in humanity, institutions, or oneself.

It explains why one of my former colleagues told me that the only reason worth living was to drink alcohol every evening. And yes, alcohol and drug addiction are rampant among doctors.

The Way Forward

Addressing these issues requires a complete rethink of how we train and support doctors. We need a system that fosters ethical, patient-centred care over blind compliance. Doctors must be empowered to think critically, challenge harmful norms, and practice medicine with real freedom, without fear of retribution from hospital management and medical licensing and regulatory bodies.

We can only begin to heal the profession and those within it by acknowledging and addressing the trauma inherent in medical training and practice.

