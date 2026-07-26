Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
4h

I frequently hear rejections of the computer or smart phone as an educational tool for children and youth with the argument that it harms in some way. In the 70s we heard similar arguments rejecting electronic calculators, on the grounds that they would prevent or weaken mathematical thinking.

All this reminds me of a famous passage in Plato’s dialogue Phaedrus 274c-277a; Plato claimed that Socrates rejected the invention of writing because reading and writing weakens memory, something he regarded as an essential human faculty.

The passage contains within itself the greatest of contradictions because Plato is a philosopher who wrote a great deal (unlike Socrates) and thanks to that script we know the works and thoughts of Plato, including the passage to which I refer, although he also claims, elsewhere, that true philosophy can not be expressed in writing.

Lao Tzu, founder of Taoism, was adamant that the true "way" could not even be expressed with words, let alone written down with symbols!

Each progression which purports to aid our convenience is bound to be criticised by older generations who valued their own form of education. Like our taste in music seldom passes parental approval!

I was a total bookworm and still am to a certain extent. My son, 20 years younger, has read very few books but studied computer programming since he was 8 years old. Now he writes code, works with AI and tries very hard to explain to his dear old mum what the potentials of Ai (good and bad) might be going forward.

Approving progress seems to be as tough now as it has ever been.

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