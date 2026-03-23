Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Jo's avatar
Jo
4h

What a minefield. ( I just deleted a very long rambling post about the no-virus camp but I don't think it was helpful.)

I commented positively on your original post and I think it's important for you to write such articles because you have the professional knowledge to contextualise the (hyped-up "unprecendented") outbreak and give an overview of the knowledge of that disease.

People like me want to know about these perceived threats from a trusted source because I can't believe the BBC et all now, even if it turns out they're telling the truth!

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Frankie1859's avatar
Frankie1859
4h

I don't know about the first correspondent - who seems a bit troll-like - but Dr Mike Yeadon appears to be a decent chap, somebody who tends to be respected by the same people who respect you. I wonder if he would be willing to debate you on this topic, and maybe we would discover that you two do not have too many differences.

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