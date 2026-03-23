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Dear Readers

I recently wrote a piece on the Meningitis outbreak - see here https://docmalik.substack.com/p/meningitis-and-meningococcal-vaccines?r=2gr6ev

It has been widely read and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

However, I was disappointed to see criticism from two prominent “no virus, no contagion” proponents, implying that I am somehow a shill, a gatekeeper, or even a vaccine advocate.

That is a serious accusation, and frankly, an absurd one.

I would like to add, both are past guests on my show that I respected and aired because I felt the world needed to hear what they had to say.

I have publicly sacrificed a successful and well paid career to speak out against the very system they claim to oppose. Not when I retired, not when I had nothing to lose. No I did it in the peak of my career, with 3 young kids, a wife to look after and a mortgage. How many other doctors do you know who did the same?

I have spent years questioning vaccines, highlighting harms, and challenging the narratives around safety, efficacy, and regulation. Hundreds of hours of podcasts and countless posts make that position abundantly clear.

So to suggest otherwise is not just inaccurate, it is deeply disingenuous.

I reached out to both of them directly. Neither responded.

Jamie Andrews posted the following -

“The mask fully slips. Take your vaccines(when they make a safe one), IV your Fluoridated AntiBiotics (AntiLife) synthetic chemicals because you could have this brain eating bacteria (That is found in most healthy kids) coz “friendly Freedom loving” Doc says so. 😬.”

Seriously?

At no point have I ever said “take vaccines.” Not once. This is a complete misrepresentation of my work.

As for the tone of Jamie’s post, the use of phrases like “brain eating bacteria” and sarcastic remarks such as “friendly freedom loving Doc” says more about the level of discourse than it does about my work.

This kind of sensational language and sarcasm may generate reactions, but it does nothing to engage with the substance of the article. It replaces argument with caricature.

At no point did I promote vaccines, recommend antibiotics, or encourage blind trust in any authority. The article does the opposite, it questions the evidence, the assumptions, and the narratives being presented.

Reducing that to flippant soundbites is not critique, it is misrepresentation.

In another comment Jamie states “That entire article is the polar opposite of “total maximum curiosity and humility Broski”… it is an arrogant, know-it-all, piece of State propaganda.”

That is quite a claim.

The article itself openly explores uncertainty, questions assumptions, and examines the limitations of the available evidence. It highlights reliance on modelling, lack of robust efficacy data, and inconsistencies within official narratives. That is not arrogance, and it is certainly not propaganda.

If anything, it is the opposite.

Using the authorities’ own data to question their conclusions is not an endorsement of their position. It is a method of scrutiny. It is precisely how systems should be challenged.

Curiosity does not mean abandoning all structure or evidence. And humility does not mean refusing to analyse, question, or draw reasoned conclusions.

Labeling something as “propaganda” without engaging with its actual content is not critique. It is dismissal.

If there are specific points of disagreement, then let’s hear them. That would be a far more productive and honest conversation.

If we are going to challenge powerful systems and entrenched narratives, then we need to be better than this. Serious issues deserve serious engagement, not sarcasm and distortion.

The following was posted by Dr Mike Yeadon on his telegram channel -

“I was surprised to read Doc Malik’s long article about meningitis. While it appears to be well written, the majority of it derives from the authorities. The part that is most alarming is that referencing “vaccines”.

Regardless of a person’s understanding of pathogens and of contagion, there’s no escaping the legal fact that the category of products called vaccines are not now nor ever have been subject to proper regulation.I didn’t know this until I encountered the legal scholarship of Katherine Watt.Watt has painstakingly examined every Federal law and regulation relating to public health and “vaccination”, going back earlier than 1900.

The written regulations look tough, but due to various riders and restrictions, they are in effect all suspended, inapplicable, null and void. This is a multidecade, systematic deception. I doubt the one or two term legislators in the House of Representatives or the Senate had any idea what they were bringing into law, because it’s been done in slivers, and with cross referencing voluminous prior federal regulations, only the guilty ones who designed the scheme could understand the effect of adding the jigsaw pieces.Some people protest and claim that US law doesn’t apply for example to the EU or U.K.

Well, they do, because of a series of Memoranda of Understanding and of what are called Mutual Recognition Agreements.Nobody reading this post and having the courage to open Katherine’s archives, can thereafter pretend that these are properly tested and manufactured products.

They’re intentionally harmful mixtures, of undefined composition.

What they are definitely not is safe and effective.

Best wishes Mike”

Again, it is difficult to understand the purpose of this post.

Dr Yeadon acknowledges that he only recently became aware of Katherine Watt’s work, yet the tone of the comments implies that others, including myself, are either unaware of it or ignoring it. That is not the case.

I am well aware of her work, as well as the broader legal, regulatory, and scientific critiques of vaccines. I have explored these issues in depth and discussed them with individuals such as Aaron Siri and others who have spent years challenging this space.

So let us be clear.

At no point in the article is it suggested that vaccines are properly tested, properly regulated, or “safe and effective.” In fact, the entire piece highlights uncertainty, weak evidence, reliance on modelling, and internal contradictions within the system.

The use of official sources is deliberate.

Not because they are trusted, but because using the authorities’ own documents is one of the most effective ways to expose their inconsistencies. If their own data, committees, and models cannot stand up to scrutiny, that is far more powerful than simply dismissing everything outright.

The criticism appears to rest on the idea that unless one rejects the entire framework from the outset, one is somehow reinforcing it.

This is a flawed assumption.

If the goal is to reach people who are still within that framework, then it is necessary to meet them where they are. Otherwise, the message only reaches those who already agree.

There are different stages of understanding. Not everyone starts from the same place.

What is disappointing is that this response does not engage with the substance of the article. Instead, it casts doubt on it, and by extension, on me.

That is not constructive, and it does not move the conversation forward.

In the end, this says more about the lens through which my work is being viewed than the work itself. If the starting point is that viruses do not exist and contagion is impossible, then anything that does not conform to that belief will be rejected outright. That is not critique, it is ideology.

And when disagreement leads to misrepresentation rather than honest engagement, it begins to resemble the same patterns of silencing and dismissal that many claim to stand against.

Love

Doc

Folks if you have enjoyed this piece or found it useful please share with friends and family

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