Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

Thank you Umara and Judea

Hi everyone,

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

I’ve received hundreds of kind messages, well wishes, and prayers—and I’m deeply grateful. Truly.

I’m sorry I didn’t reply to each one individually, but doing so would have defeated the purpose of stepping back to rest and heal. I hope you understand.

Just know that I read every single one, and they meant the world to me. Your support has been a big part of my recovery journey.

I also had an incredible healing experience at my own retreat. It was a roaring success, and I was blessed to spend it with 16 incredible, beautiful souls. Over those three days, we all held space for each other, shared, laughed, cried, and ultimately—healed. It was just as transformational for me as it was for everyone who attended. We became a tribe, and the love was real.

The June 27th to 29th retreat will be released next week x

I’m also checking in to let you know I’ve truly been taking it easy — I haven’t recorded, edited, or touched a podcast since announcing my break.

The good news? My neck is slowly improving. The numbness in my right hand and the aching down my arm are easing. I’m still sleeping on the floor, but now I only wake twice a night. The pain has gone from unbearable to tolerable. Most importantly, I finally believe I will get better.

A huge shoutout to Sarah Jane Goulding, who reached out to me through our mutual friend Marianne Walsh. Sarah, it turns out, is a big fan — not because of the podcast, but because I operated on her father years ago and saved him from an amputation.

Sarah is a practitioner of something I’d never heard of before: the MELT Method (Myofascial Energetic Length Technique). After just one call, she invited me to her home one evening, despite just finishing a long day at work and not having had time to eat or relax. For 90 minutes, she worked on my neck and shoulder using a mix of massage, hot stones, cupping, and exercises.

That night, I had my first proper sleep in over six weeks.

More than that, Sarah gave me something I hadn’t felt in a long time: hope.

You can book to see her here and online classes contact 07412235067, and instagram here.

Sarah also introduced me to Caroline Clarke, who has been working with me remotely to improve my posture through targeted online exercises. Her knowledge and guidance have made a big difference, and once again, I can’t recommend her enough.

I also want to mention Poppy, my incredible acupuncturist. After every treatment with her, I feel a noticeable improvement — not just physically, but energetically too.

Each of these women has contributed something unique to my healing journey, and I’m deeply grateful to be supported by such kind, skilled, and generous souls.

I’m planning to release my next podcast this Sunday. It features Lillith from NHS 100K— an incredible woman with an equally incredible story. We dive into her journey, the formation of NHS 100K, and their brave stand against the vaccine mandates. It’s a powerful conversation you won’t want to miss.

But the main reason I'm writing this Substack today is to respond to a thought-provoking question I came across on James Delingpole's Substack chat

. It really stuck with me, and I felt compelled to share my thoughts in response.

Here’s the comment that caught my attention:

How To Spot Traitors

The longer I spend in this game, the more I realise just how much of the supposed opposition is controlled.

Awake people don’t like talking about this because a) their amour propre doesn’t like the idea that their discernment isn’t working and b) “Why can’t we all get along?”. Oh and c) “You’re crediting the enemy with too much power. Not everyone is controlled.”

But I think, after a time, you begin to notice certain tells. Why don’t you tell me about your favourite tells?

Well these are my thoughts.

10 Signs Someone Might Be Controlled Opposition



(And why it matters to pay attention)

Not everyone claiming to “fight the system” is truly on your side. Some voices act as gatekeepers — whether knowingly or not — designed to distract, derail, or dilute real resistance. Some are directly controlled, others just heavily influenced. Some mean well. Others don't.

Here are 10 red flags to look out for:

They Have a Massive Platform with Minimal Pushback

They cover controversial topics but are never censored, banned, deplatformed, or throttled. Ask yourself: why are they still so visible when others get silenced for saying less? Why do some lose their jobs and careers and others don’t. Why do some get investigated and de-registered, and others don’t. They Avoid the Real Puppet Masters

You’ll hear a lot about immigration, “wokeism,” or culture wars — but never a word about the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Black Nobility, The Crown, central banks or the BIS. Silence on who really pulls the strings is telling. They Focus on Distraction Issues, Not Root Causes

Constant outrage about surface-level problems, but never the economic systems, historical power structures, or global agendas behind them. Gaza? Zionism? The IMF? BIS? Always avoided. They Stir Division, Not Solutions

Instead of encouraging local empowerment or critical thinking, they amplify division — turning you against your neighbour rather than pointing to the system that pits us against each other. They Promote a Messiah Figure Instead of Empowering You

Whether it’s a billionaire, a politician, or a media figure, they want you to believe someone else will save you — instead of helping you become your own leader. They Come From the System They Now “Oppose”

Ex-BBC, ex-CNN, former government advisors or "insiders" who now claim to be whistleblowers — yet their critique is always within safe limits. They Support Controlled Political Candidates

They back “anti-establishment” figures who are still playing within the rigged system. It’s just the illusion of choice — the game doesn’t change, only the players. They Avoid Naming the Real Agendas

They won’t touch topics like depopulation, eugenics, vaccines, mRNA tech, nanotech, artificial biology, 5G, EMF toxicity, communitarianism or technocratic global governance. And when they do mention climate change or AI, it’s only in approved, diluted ways. Selective Outrage is Their Signature Move

For example, they may talk about Muslim grooming gangs or immigration problems but never mention the intelligence agencies, think tanks, or elites enabling mass migration and social breakdown. They Offer No Real Empowerment

They describe the problems in endless loops, but never help you build solutions, community, sovereignty, or resilience. It’s outrage porn — no action, no tools.

Final Thought

Controlled opposition isn't always “in on it.” Sometimes they’re just useful idiots repeating scripts they don’t question. Either way, it’s up to you to think critically, question everything — even those who seem to be on your side — and reclaim your power.

Assume everyone is controlled, and think critically for yourself and be your own leader!

Much love,



Doc Malik

ps Reminder again, The next retreat is the last week of June. I'll publish details next week.

Health - Freedom - Happiness

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love Ahmad

