I get asked all the time, what do I tell my partner. I do not want my wife to inject the kids. I do not want my husband to inject the kids. Well, folks, look, I do not believe in vaccines, and I will explain why. Maybe you can show this to your partner.

I do not trust vaccines because of the 1986 Vaccines Immunity Act. Why does a product that experts say is wonderful and brilliant need to be indemnified and shielded by an immunity clause. If it is that great, it should be able to stand up to the rigour of liability and court cases. By creating an immunity shield, you invite defective products. There is no incentive to make something truly excellent because even if it is flawed, you are protected. Nothing meaningful can be done to correct it. That is ridiculous.

I also doubt vaccines because the work of Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk, in Dissolving Illusions, clearly shows that childhood diseases were already in steep decline, bottoming out by the 1940s, the 1950s, and the early 1960s, due to clean water, sanitation, and decent food. Healthy children were not dying of these childhood illnesses. I am old enough to remember getting measles and chickenpox. I had a temperature and a headache for a couple of days, and I got better. Vaccines came along five or ten years after the decline in morbidity and mortality, sometimes even later, and then took the credit. They did not cause the drop that had already happened, but the vaccine gets the applause. Clean water, sanitation, and good nutrition are why childhood diseases are no longer life threatening in healthy populations.

I do not trust vaccines anymore because I cannot understand why something that used to be given four or five times in childhood has exploded into seventy or eighty injections across those same years. I do not accept the underlying idea that the body’s immune system is flawed, inherently abnormal, and damaged, and needs to be optimised and enhanced by a vaccine. I believe in natural immunity, not biological fakery.

I also do not believe in vaccines because there are no long term studies that show clear benefit and map delayed harms. There are no tried and tested vaccines with rigorous follow up beyond a few months. At best it is days and weeks. Look up Turtles All the Way Down. It dismantles the notion that this field is packed with rigorous research that stands up to scrutiny.

I do not trust the vaccine literature because so many studies are entangled with conflicts of interest, funded by big companies, written by experts beholden to those companies. They are rarely compared with a true saline placebo. The vaccine is tested against an older vaccine or an adjuvant blend. That is not clean science. That is theatre.

I do not believe in vaccine because they do not stop infection or transmission. At best they blunt symptoms. Sometimes that is worse. You do not want silent spread. Better to be unwell, stay home, recover, and not expose others, than to mask symptoms with a vaccine and go out shedding without knowing it.

I do not want a vaccine because of how they are made. I do not want a vaccine that was designed, produced, and manufactured using ethically troubling ingredients or methods in the past or present. These include aborted fetal tissue, bits of monkey, young cow blood, aluminium, mercury and more toxic gloop. Let me repeat I do not want a vaccine with animal serums, nor one containing toxic metals. I do not want aluminium or mercury near my brain or my child’s developing tissues. Just look up how toxic the latter two are to human or any biological life.

I do not want a vaccine because I do not like anything mandated, forced, or coerced. I do not want a vaccine because I do not trust Bill Gates. I do not trust Gavi. I do not trust the WHO. I do not trust the UN. I certainly do not trust most politicians. The recent pandemic era exposed deep corruption within big pharma, government, media, and so called public health. The Holy Vaccine sat in the middle of that mess.

I do not believe in vaccines. I do not think they are safe. I think they can be dangerous. I think they can damage the immune system and increase the risk of autoimmune conditions, chronic health problems, allergies, ADHD, autism, and more. I just do not want a vaccine.

You want to give a vaccine to your healthy child? That is your choice. But ask yourself, how did humanity get here over hundreds of thousands of years without vaccines. Look at the last twenty or thirty years and the explosion of illness in children, chronic conditions, autoimmune issues, allergies, ADHD, autism and SIDs (vaccine injury). Is it possible that something like the vaccine is part of the damage to our children’s immune systems.

Even if you think there is only a one percent chance that I am right, is it not worth doing your own research, instead of taking anyone’s advice for granted, and refusing to be led by politicians and media narratives? Your children’s health is at stake. Pause. Reflect. Do your homework. Then make an informed decision.

How I would talk to my partner about vaccinating our child

If I were the partner, I would not bombard them with facts and data. Beliefs run deeper than bullet points. They shift through introspection, reflection, and time. And trust me belief in vaccines is just that, a belief, a religion and for some a cult. It is not grounded in science. So I would start with a simple question, why do you want our child vaccinated?

If the answer is fear of serious childhood diseases, I would acknowledge that fear first. Then I would gently suggest we both look at history, public health, and risk in context, and I would share resources that shaped my view, and I list some of them below. My aim would be to show that fear is doing a lot of the driving, and that many childhood illnesses can be managed with good care, timely medical advice, nutrition, rest, and sensible supplementation where appropriate, while also knowing when to seek proper clinical help. For specific conditions I highly recommend the resources found on the Vaccine Choice Canada website.

If the reason is, the doctor/paediatrician has recommend it, I would talk about how medicine is influenced by industry, guidelines, and institutional incentives. I would raise questions about conflicts of interest and the record of large fines and unethical practices within parts of the pharmaceutical industry. If it is because politicians or authorities recommend it, I would ask us to look at the incentives and the track record of those institutions too and the corruptibility of politicians.

Then I would ask them how they like to receive information. Do they prefer podcasts, books, or websites? If it is podcasts, I would point them to my conversations on my Podcast. If it is books, I would suggest Roman Bystrianyk and Suzanne Humphries, Dissolving Illusions, and Turtles All the Way Down. If it is websites, I would suggest Vaccine Choice Canada, alongside mainstream sources so we can compare perspectives.

More than anything, I would keep asking questions, not to trap them, but to help us both think.

What outcome are we most afraid of, and what is the absolute risk for our child, not the average child

What are the alternatives and supports we would put in place if we delay or decline, nutrition, vitamin D, sleep, plans for early care if unwell, a trusted clinician we can call

What would change our minds, for or against, and how would we measure that

How do we want to make big decisions together, what is our threshold for benefit, what is our tolerance for harm

If we disagree, what is the smallest step we can both accept while we keep learning

Finally, I would suggest a shared plan. We each read or listen to two items from the other’s list, we bring our top five questions to a calm appointment with a clinician who respects informed consent, we agree to sleep on it before deciding, no pressure, no shaming, just care for our child and respect for each other.

And I would pray that my partner comes to the same conclusion that I have.

Resources

Podcasts -

Aaron Siri After listening to this podcast I doubt anyone will ever vaccinate their children or themselves again

Ignored Science: mRNA, Vaccines, Cancer, and Autism (Must listen!)

Ignored Science: Decoding the Vaccine Mandates - Truth, Transparency, and Tyranny

Suzanne Humphries: Dissolving Illusions, Reclaiming Truth

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History

Andrew Wakefield The Original “Anti-vaxxer Quack” Or An Ethical Doctor Way Ahead Of His Time?

Books -

Turtles all the way down

Dissolving Illusions

Websites -

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com

https://dissolvingillusions.com/

