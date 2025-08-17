Doc Malik Honest Health

Meredith Miller
I would also recommend single people have these big conversations on date #1 to be sure their values are in alignment. And not just if they plan to have kids. But also as a health and wellbeing standard. Most people took the shots or had sex with people who took the shots. There’s the shedding/exposure health risk as well as the question of trust for the next time the authorities try to force a vax on the population. It’s important to know that a partner is on the same page about those boundaries if or when it happens again.

Jeff Schreiber
Brilliant advice Doc! My wife and I do not have kids so I read your post as an outside observer. But it was all of the voices like yours that moved me to avoid having the mRNA injection in 2021 and beyond. The only things I would add to your resource list would be a few documentaries that made me aware of the crimes that were happening. These include Vaxxed, Vaxxed 2, The Greater Good and Died Suddenly. I’m sure there are some others but these really pack a punch.

Keep up the good work. You are truly a great warrior in the battle of Good vs Evil.

