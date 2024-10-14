HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

I emailed a professor I admired back in April 2024, hoping to have them on my podcast. After a positive conversation and scheduling a time, I was surprised to receive an email a few days later saying, “Apologies, I’ll no longer be able to do this.”

Last week, while discussing the professor's work with a friend, I felt compelled to reach out again.

A few days later, I was taken aback by their response.

After scratching my head for a few hours, I crafted a reply that I felt was worth sharing.

“Hello

Thanks for replying.

I was discussing a paper of yours with a friend (I really respect your work) and that's why I reached out to you.

I would love to know what a "right wing libertarian agenda" is and what led you to think this.

I don't believe in right or left wing, these are manufactured dichotomies designed to have us fighting each other.

If I am any wing, it's the common sense wing.

I value sound finances based on Austrian economics and a small state, as I believe Thomas Jefferson said, "That government is best that governs least". If this makes me libertarian then so be it.

Sadly in the West we use labels which have been weaponsied ultimately to shut down any debate and rational conversation.

This is one of the problems with science. We are all bogged down in our belief systems and are unwilling to entertain alternative views and simply agree to disagree.

Much easier to label someone, and therefore ignore anything they have to say.

You have spent over a decade exposing ——— corruption, ————, and —————————-

Your work is incredible and should be taught to all medical students as a warning of how science can be corrupted to legitimise pharmaceutical fraud and insatiable drive for profits.

If you are open to coming on my podcast I would be honoured, and I think my audience would love to hear what you have to say.”

There is no doubt in my mind that this individual is a good person. However, this case highlights that none of us are immune to biases and prejudices. Intolerance and a lack of constructive debate have become the norm. We will never solve the world’s problems if we cannot engage respectfully with those who disagree with us.

We need to relearn how to have civil discourse if we are to escape this current Dark Age.

I truly hope they get back to me, as they would make a fantastic guest. While we may not see eye to eye on every issue, that doesn’t matter to me. I respect their perspective and am open to new ideas. I hope they feel the same way.

Much love

Ahmad

