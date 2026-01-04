Doc Malik Honest Health

Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
13h

Doc, you put down so well. Indeed, any country or state that does not go along with the current status quo and wants independence is always overthrown. As far as I am concerned this is all about the rich resources up for the grab. Of course if the US gets all this oil and gas for themselves then they have a lot more power, but of course it won't make the slightest difference in quality of life for the average American because that is not the governments aim and never was. I have said this before - Australia is extremely rich in resources too but the average Auzzie doesn't get any benefit from this whatsoever, except the ones working for the mining companies. We should not have to pay any taxes here because of this wealth, but the mining companies make all the money which invariably ends up overseas not here. I mean the earth has so much in resources no one should be paying any taxes to governments fullstop. There really is so much abundance here, but most is taken/squandered by the billionaires who have far too much for themselves and far too much power and influence. I don't think we have progressed or should I say evolved too much since the Roman days. Same old, same old tricks and lies and power plays.

