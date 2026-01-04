SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Venezuela and the Ritual of Repeated Lies

The same people who cheered the Vietnam war, the Gulf war, the invasion of Iraq, the Afghan war, the so called war on terror, the destruction of Libya, and the war in Syria are now cheering on war against Venezuela.

This is not ignorance by accident.

It is ignorance by repetition.

Never underestimate how many stupid people exist. Whatever number you arrive at, it is higher.

They believe they are on the side of good.

They are not.

They serve empire. They serve bankers, globalists, and endless war. Call it Satan if you like. The name hardly matters.

They think they are enlightened.

They are not.

They are ignorant.

They are useful.

And they are being played.

Every single time.

The selective morality problem

Here is an honest question for those celebrating and justifying the arrest or abduction of President Maduro.

How are they fine with the United States supporting, legitimising, and even meeting with head chopping former Head of the recognised terrorist outfit Al-Nusra Front, Ahmed al Sharaa, formerly Jolani and formerly known by another name or two, difficult to track given how frequently both his identity, dress code and beard seem to change?

How does that square with their sudden concern for human rights, democracy, and international law?

It does not.

Follow the resources, always

Venezuela has 303 billion barrels of oil, the largest reserves on Earth.

195 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, top five globally.

Thousands of tonnes of gold, the largest reserves in Latin America.

Major diamond deposits.

But yes, of course, this is about drugs and human rights. Sure sure.

If bombing Venezuela were really about stopping Americans from dying of drugs, then Fauci and the rest of those responsible for unleashing pharmaceutical harm on the Global population would have been prosecuted long ago.

They were not.

They were rewarded.

As I wrote recently in my article on neocolonialism in Africa, this pattern is already well established.

Western corporations routinely extract between 90 and 98 percent of a country’s resource wealth, leaving a token remainder for the government and the population. In any other context, this would be called what it is. Theft.

There is no reason to expect Venezuela to be treated any differently.

Western, and by that I mean American, British, and Israeli corporations, will sweep in, extract the vast majority of the wealth, and leave a paltry five percent behind. That small fraction will go not to the people, but to a compliant ruling elite, individuals who will own property in London, New York, and Tel Aviv, live extravagantly, and answer not to their own population but to their Western patrons.

Meanwhile, the majority of Venezuelans will remain poor, indebted, and dependent.

This is not liberation.

It is not democracy.

It is simply neocolonialism, repackaged and sold as rescue.

The petrodollar problem

The coup attempt in Venezuela is not just about oil. It is about the petrodollar system.

That system was formalised in 1974 through a deal requiring global oil sales to be denominated in US dollars, creating artificial demand for the currency and underwriting American global dominance.

That system is now dying.

Venezuela challenged it by selling oil in yuan, euros, and rubles, bypassing the dollar and building alternative payment channels with China.

History is very clear on what happens next.

Saddam Hussein switched oil sales to euros. He was overthrown.

Muammar Gaddafi proposed a gold backed dinar. He was overthrown.

This is not conspiracy. It is pattern recognition.

As global de dollarisation accelerates, led by Russia, China, Iran, and BRICS nations shifting away from dollar settlement and alternatives to SWIFT, the United States responds not with reform, but with force.

This is desperation, not strength.

But the people are celebrating

Now for the argument I keep hearing.

“But look, some Venezuelans are celebrating!”

Yes. And two things can be true at the same time.

An act can be criminal and aggressive, and some people can support it.

We are told, again, that “the people” are celebrating.

Were we not told the same thing and shown the same images during the wars against Iraq, Libya, and Syria? People cheering in the streets. Often abroad. Often in Western capitals.

But shown by whom?

By Western media outlets that have repeatedly proven themselves willing to curate, distort, and selectively present reality to fit a predetermined narrative. These are the same institutions that sold us weapons of mass destruction, humanitarian bombing, The plandemic, safe and effective, and the war on terror. Never forget!

So the obvious question is this.

How do we actually know what the majority of Venezuelans at home think?

We do not.

And even if it were true that many Venezuelans despise their government, that still does not answer the real question. All governments are coercive. Most populations, everywhere, have deep grievances with those in power.

That does not mean they welcome foreign interference, sanctions, bombing, or the abduction of their head of state by an external empire.

Who were these people that we see celebrating?

In many cases they were not patriots.

They were and are frequently members of former ruling classes, political factions aligned with Western power, or families that had benefited under corrupt systems while acting as vassals to empire.

When removed from power, they fled to the West. When sanctions crippled their countries, they blamed their governments. When invasion came, they cheered.

These are not revolutionaries.

They are collaborators.

And in other cases, they were simply ordinary people who knew no better.

People who had been subjected to years of propaganda by domestic opposition groups, oligarchic interests, and a relentless US and UK intelligence and media apparatus designed to manufacture consent. People worn down by sanctions, shortages, and economic sabotage, taught to blame their own government for suffering deliberately imposed from outside.

That does not make them evil.

It makes them human.

But images of celebration, selectively filmed and endlessly replayed by Western media, tell us almost nothing about what a population as a whole actually believes. They certainly do not tell us whether the majority of people support foreign interference, invasion, or the abduction of their country’s leader.

It is entirely possible, and historically common, for people to resent their own government while still rejecting the idea of a foreign power intervening in their country’s affairs.

That position is not contradictory.

It is called sovereignty.

Sanctions, despair, and misdirected anger

Crippling sanctions are not placed because governments are cruel to their people.

They are placed because those governments make sovereign decisions that do not align with US, UK, or Israeli interests.

Sanctions impoverish populations deliberately.

Then the same Western powers point to that suffering and say, look how bad your government is.

Desperate people, like desperate patients, will do desperate things. They will support anyone who promises relief, even if that relief comes from the very force causing the suffering.

The democracy illusion

Hollywood and decades of propaganda have sold the world the idea that Western democracy is the solution to all problems.

It is not.

We do not have real democracy in the West. We have managed consent, corporate capture, surveillance, and unaccountable power.

And that is exactly the system that gets exported after regime change.

Nothing changes except the flag on the embassy and the name of the central bank.

A simple thought experiment

Look at the UK.

A significant proportion of people despise the current leadership. Many believe the system is broken, corrupt, and unresponsive.

Now imagine the US and EU placed crippling sanctions on Britain, crashed the economy, bombed London, and kidnapped the Prime Minister.

Would there be people celebrating in the streets?

Of course there would.

That does not make it legal.

It does not make it moral.

It does not make it right.

The hypocrisy, stated plainly

The justifications for regime change always sound noble. They are also wildly inconsistent.

One day it is about human rights.

The next it is about drugs.

Then it is about security.

Then democracy.

Then suddenly, honesty slips out.

Marco Rubio says it is about a dictator who oppresses his people.

Pete Hegseth says it is about drugs that pose an imminent threat.

Donald Trump says it is about the oil, and that they are going to make some people in the United States very rich.

Three stories.

One target.

One outcome.

If this were really about dictators, the United States would not arm, fund, and protect absolute monarchies and brutal regimes across the Middle East.

If it were really about drugs, the architects of pharmaceutical harm, regulatory capture, and domestic devastation would be prosecuted at home.

If it were really about democracy, the West would not tolerate censorship, mass surveillance, unelected power, and managed consent within its own borders.

And where is NATO in all of this?

Where is the emergency summit.

Where is the collective outrage.

Where are the sanctions, the condemnations, the urgent declarations about sovereignty and international law.

Nowhere.

If this were truly about democracy, human rights, or the rule of law, NATO and Western governments would be condemning this naked aggression against a sovereign nation and the abduction of its leader.

They are not.

Because NATO does not exist to defend democracy. It exists to defend Western strategic, financial, and geopolitical interests.

The silence tells you everything.

The truth is simpler.

As long as a leader serves Western elites, they can jail dissidents, bomb civilians, and rule without consent.

The moment a leader chooses an independent path, questions dollar dominance, nationalises resources, or refuses to be a vassal state, they are rebranded overnight.

Dictator.

Threat.

Enemy.

The language changes.

The goal does not.

Money.

Power.

Control.

The Libya lesson

I once worked with a Libyan doctor during the NATO bombing of Libya.

He told me he was delighted.

Why, I asked.

Because Gaddafi is a dictator and we need democracy.

He was repeating lines he had heard on television, much like safe and effective.

This was despite the fact that he had never paid tax, had been given a house when he married, received free education including training in the UK, and enjoyed free healthcare.

A year later, after Libya had gone from the most developed country in Africa to a nation with open slave markets, I asked him again what he thought.

He said, it is very sad.

No reflection.

No questioning.

No accountability.

Much like the people who quietly say they will not take another booster, yet never interrogate why they took the first ones.

Never questioning the experimental nature of the injections, the coercion and mandates, the unscientific lockdowns and masking, the stripping away of basic rights and informed consent, the fear programming, the behavioural manipulation, or the way dissent was silenced and truth was inverted.

They step away from the next round, but refuse to look back at the machinery that pushed them into the first. Not because the questions are unclear, but because asking them would force an uncomfortable reckoning.

No one likes to admit they were coerced.

No one likes to admit they were manipulated.

And almost no one likes to admit they were wrong.

So they move on quietly, unchanged, and the system that did it all remains intact.

The real rule

Here is the rule that never changes.

If a leader supports Western elites, they can say and do almost anything.

If a leader chooses an independent path, refuses to be a vassal state, or prioritises national sovereignty, they will be labelled a villain and removed by domestic or foreign means.

It is never about the people.

It is always about money, power, profit, and control.

What gives me hope

What gives me hope is this.

More people are waking up.

More Americans are refusing to buy these fake wars, these recycled lies, these endless justifications for theft and violence.

Once you see the pattern, you cannot unsee it.

Nothing can stop that awakening now.

Much love

Doc

Ps TRUMP is a puppet, a Globalist, NOT AMERICA FIRST

Some US Backed Regime Changes in South America

Guatemala, 1954

President Jacobo Árbenz was overthrown in a CIA operation after he attempted land reform that threatened United Fruit Company interests. This marked the beginning of decades of civil war and mass civilian deaths.

Brazil, 1964

The US supported a military coup against President João Goulart after he pursued nationalist economic policies. A military dictatorship followed, lasting 21 years.

Chile, 1973

The US backed the overthrow of democratically elected President Salvador Allende. General Augusto Pinochet took power, ushering in years of torture, disappearances, and repression.

Argentina, 1976

The US supported the military coup that removed Isabel Perón. This led to the so called Dirty War, during which up to 30,000 people were disappeared.

Uruguay, 1973

US backing and coordination helped facilitate a coup that dismantled democratic institutions and installed a military regime.

Bolivia, 1971

The CIA supported a coup that installed General Hugo Banzer, resulting in repression, torture, and alignment with US strategic interests.

Paraguay, 1954

The US supported the rise of Alfredo Stroessner, whose dictatorship lasted 35 years and was one of the longest in Latin American history.

Ecuador, 1963

The US backed a military junta that removed President Carlos Julio Arosemena for opposing US military bases.

Peru, 1968

The US opposed and later undermined General Juan Velasco Alvarado after he nationalised oil and challenged US corporate interests.

Suriname, 1980

US tacit support followed a coup led by Desi Bouterse, amid Cold War manoeuvring.

Venezuela, 2002

The US supported a failed coup against President Hugo Chávez. US officials met with coup leaders beforehand and initially welcomed the removal before it collapsed.

Honduras, 2009

While Central America, this is often grouped with South American interventions. The US supported the removal of President Manuel Zelaya after he challenged US influence.

Bolivia, 2019

The US backed the removal of President Evo Morales following disputed election claims. Later analysis showed no evidence of fraud.

