HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero Ads - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

I received a message from Dr Michael Taylor, a supporter and past guest of the show, this morning with a reminder that today is the last day you can write to the Northern Ireland health minister regarding the consultation regarding the new proposed Public Health Bill.

This was Michael’s message -

“Hi Ahmad

I’ve taken the liberty to copy paste two responses that you read out on the Liz Evan’s podcast I’m suggesting that you put these out to your network, encouraging everyone who follow you, to send emails to the NI health minister- using either the short or long version of your text. Modified/ personalised to have greater impact.

Per the podcast, it’s very late now and few people will have the time or energy to do what I did in responding to the consultation document. But short sharp emails are possible even at this late stage.

Next message are the text extracts from the podcast transcript- to save you time

Please let’s all support this very important fight to prevent NI legalising what happened in Oz, NZ and Canada

Regards Michael”

Long version email

“I do not consent to this bill. I reject your authority to assume my agreement to a fundamental shift in the relationship between the government and the people. You ask questions unrelated to the bill's profound impact on MY Rights. It is unclear what rights I will give up in exchange for protection.

This bill promotes harmful actions without informed consent, and it introduces vague surveillance measures with no defined limits. This consultation lacks credibility, it was hard to find, received no media coverage and was only sent to a select few. It fails to meet consultation principles, and by the way, the government has its own 2018 consultation principles and it broke all of them.

This bill proposes significant overreach, violating individual rights and informed consent, I DO NOT CONSENT, and it should not pass the proposal stage”

Short version

“This proposed bill is a breach of medical ethics, informed consent, and I do not give you permission to do this, how dare you?”

Folks if you haven’t already, please email phbt@health-ni.gov.uk, no matter where you are in the world the above or in your own words to the same effect. It will only take a few minutes of your time.

Please let’s all support this very important fight to prevent NI legalising what happened in Oz, NZ and Canada

Tomorrow this could be where you live…

and this folks is why we laugh and mock at them

Much love

Ahmad

This is how I feel amongst the medical profession. Please sign up to my paid substack so that I can speak up for your freedom and fight the tyranny.

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.