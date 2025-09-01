SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Both pictures were taken by my younger sister, whom I absolutely adore. The one on the left is my fortieth birthday, the one on the right is my fiftieth. Yes, the beard is white and I am older, but it is hard to deny I am far healthier than I was ten years ago.

At forty I was type two diabetic, hypertensive, fatty liver, stressed, depressed, did not love myself, and had no energy. I was working as a full time orthopaedic consultant in the public system while running a busy private practice. I was earning four times what I earn today, and that was a decade ago, yet I was not happy. I was miserable. I worked six days a week, every hour God sent, often going to bed at one or two in the morning and waking at six. My testosterone was in the boots. I was chasing the dream, trying to become a big name in orthopaedics, build a big practice, get the big house, the big car, the big holidays, all inside a system that was broken, and it broke me.

I am no longer in that system, and I have turned the clock back. Today I am much healthier than I was ten years ago. No type two diabetes, no hypertension, no fatty liver. My testosterone is normal for my age. I have energy and vibrancy. I am living my true, authentic self.

How did I get here It was not one thing. I optimised my sleep and aligned with my circadian rhythm. I minimise blue light and non native EMFs. I fast every day. I move every day. I fill my life with love and purpose.

Another pic from this week, and 10 years ago on my 40th birthday

I do miss surgery, but I do not miss spending six days a week underground in theatres with artificial light, or in clinics behind tinted windows, bright LED lights and Wi Fi, glued to a screen. I would leave for work in the dark and return in the dark. I barely saw the sun, which is why I looked pasty and washed out. I did not ground. I did not even know what grounding was, and if someone had told me, I would have laughed. That was ignorance and naivety.

Now I work fewer hours and prioritise health. I truly believe we can all turn back the biological clock. Ageing is inevitable, but how we age is the real question. Do we slide into decrepitude, wheelchair bound, medicated and polypharmacy dependent, or do we grow old with energy, strength, mobility, flexibility, and, most importantly, without pain

This is possible. It comes down to choices, to the decisions you make each day.

In the coming months I aim to complete my book, Dr Malik’s Simple Guide to Good Health, and next year I plan to offer courses based on it. In the meantime, if you are stuck and struggling to move forward, book a consultation with me. I would love to share what I have learned.

Until then, stay healthy, and remember, your health is the highest form of wealth.

Love

Doc x

