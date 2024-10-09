HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

As my long-standing paid subscribers know by now, I hold a livestream with a special guest every month as a thank you to them.

The platform I use is Riverside. Please use Google Chrome on a laptop for the best results. Make sure you have a good internet connection and that all your other browsers are closed.

Feel free to comment and ask questions during the livestream.

Recorded version will be uploaded later if you can’t make the livestream.

The link is at the bottom of this post.

Andrew Wakefield was one of my earliest guests. I have to thank my friend Sally Beck for the kind introduction.

For most of my career, Dr Andrew Wakefield was a figure who had lurked in the periphery of my awareness. I was studying for my medical finals during the MMR fiasco that Andrew found himself in early 1998. Back then, I had more important things on my mind, like graduating and finding a job as a junior doctor. All I knew about Andrew was that he was a disgraced doctor who was ridiculed by colleagues and shunned by the profession. It had something to do with vaccines, which was strange because aren’t vaccines safe?

I look back in amazement. How did I manage to go through 5 years of medical school training with not one lecture on vaccines, their mode of action, ingredients, research demonstrating safety, etc., but still come out of the system with the absolute unquestioning belief that vaccines were safe and a miracle drug? Talk about mind control and indoctrination. Kudos to the Faculty of Medicine.

It was only during the COVID years that I looked into the MMR fiasco and the critical part that Andrew played in it. I felt deeply embarrassed that it had taken me so long to research the truth and believe that Andrew was a dangerous and disgraced doctor for the longest time. I was determined to get Andrew on my podcast, not just to allow him to share his story and clear his name but also to apologise publicly to him for falling for the lies.

Twenty-five years after Andrew Wakefield found himself amid the MMR debacle, I was shocked to see the Daily Mail run another hit piece on Andrew after he came on my podcast.

In the livestream, Andrew will be discussing his latest movie Protocol 7.

To see my conversation with him last year see here.

In this livestream you will also have the opportunity to ask Andrew and myself questions.

I look forward to seeing you.

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Working For The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% Supported By The People - Join The Clan Of Freedom Lovers And Critical Thinkers

Subscribe to my paid substack today - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes today - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For Regular coffee donations because you love me - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry out my work, speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan and thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Please make sure to check your emails for latest episodes and my writings, and don’t forget to download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Update: for now, I will not be using Spotify Ads to try and supplement my income. I will rely on listeners becoming supporters through my subscriptions to keep going.

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

LIVE STREAM Link below