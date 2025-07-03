SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Doc Malik – Independent Health Consultant

With over 25 years of experience as an orthopaedic surgeon in both public and private healthcare, I now work independently to support people navigating the often confusing and overwhelming medical system.

Whether you're facing uncertainty, overwhelmed by conflicting advice, or just want clarity before making a medical decision, this consultation is for you.

These are educational and non medical sessions designed to empower you with insight, confidence, and practical next steps. No rush, no pressure, no jargon.

What I Can Help With

Understand your diagnosis and treatment plan

Make sense of medical jargon and test results

Decide which practitioner is best for your needs (GP, specialist, osteopath, etc.)

Prepare for surgery and reduce post op complication risk

Ensure you’re giving fully informed consent

Support chronic conditions through lifestyle and diet

Explore holistic and integrative health options

Learn practical strategies for long term health optimisation

Implement lifestyle tools like intermittent fasting

Ask better questions, and know what to ask

Get a clear second opinion, free of bias

What People Say

Many people tell me it’s the first time they’ve felt truly listened to, no rushed appointments, no assumptions, no sales agenda.

“I wanted to talk with Doc Malik to get the perspective of someone with orthopedic knowledge who also sees the bigger picture of the body's interconnected systems. I'm glad I made the investment.”

“Doc Malik picked the right name with "Honest Health". He told me what I needed to hear, not what I wanted to hear.”

“Having a consultation with Doc Malik has made me feel empowered to take control of my health condition and proceed in a manner that is in line with my beliefs. He helped me make sense of my condition, gave me a clearer picture of the medication I’ve been prescribed and provided direction on a number of lifestyle and diet changes I can make. Highly recommend.”

“He provided an illuminating glimpse behind the medical curtain which confirmed in my mind that I am right to question procedures, medication and the whole m.o. in which you will otherwise get swept along. It was the most valuable birthday present my wife could have bought me!”

Why I Do This

After decades in surgery and hundreds of podcast interviews, one thing is clear, people need real understanding, not more protocol. I’ve seen the gaps in mainstream care and felt them myself, from chronic illness to recovery. These sessions are about cutting through confusion and helping you make sense of your options.

Booking Details

These consultations do not replace formal medical advice or treatment. They’re educational conversations designed to give you clarity, confidence, and direction.

