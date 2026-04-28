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Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

Dear Readers

You don’t realise how disconnected you’ve become… until you step away.

We’re constantly “on.”

Scrolling. Consuming. Reacting.

Always connected to something… but rarely connected to anything that actually matters.

And it creeps up on you.

Conversations become surface level.

Silence feels uncomfortable.

Your body is tense, your mind busy, and you don’t even remember what proper rest feels like anymore.

That’s exactly why I created these retreats.

Not as an escape.

But as a return.

A return to real conversations.

Real presence.

Real connection, with yourself and with others.

Do you feel like you need a real break this summer… not just time off, but time to reset?

To step away from the noise, slow things down, and actually feel present again.

To enjoy great food, beautiful surroundings, meaningful conversations, and space to properly switch off.

26th to 28th June, Hertfordshire, England.

Spaces are limited, and the early bird offer ends in 48hrs, so if you’re thinking about it, now’s the time.

https://docmalik.com/events/connection-retreat-june/

What to expect

Over three days, this is what we’ll explore together:

• Yoga and gentle movement to ground your body

• A deeply restorative MELT class to release tension and pain

• A powerful sound bath to calm your nervous system

• A guided sauna experience to properly unwind

• Bespoke massages tailored to you, helping you truly switch off

• A nature walk and monastery visit to step away from the noise

• Firepit evenings with honest conversations and reflection

• Beautiful, nourishing meals made with care

• Open discussions around men’s and women’s health, the conversations we often avoid

And something a little different…

I’ll also be sharing a preview reading from my upcoming book, ideas and stories I’ve not yet released publicly.

This isn’t about ticking off activities.

It’s about how you feel when you leave.

Slower.

Clearer.

More connected and happier!

And, if last year is anything to go by… here’s what people said:

“Thank you for hosting a fabulous weekend!

It was super to meet such wonderful people and the activities were great fun.” Clare

“The relaxed atmosphere was just brilliant, being able to discuss topics without having to tippy toe around anyone was in my opinion, like breaking free of any stigma. Your wonderful friend Marianne is a breath of FRESH air, GOD, she is so damn lovely, I could feel her honesty and her genuine soul, an amazing lady with food 🍱 too. I would personally like to thank you Ahmad for getting us all together, a team of like minded souls indeed. If only our world was more awake like the group you got together, our world would be a very different experience. I know it was only two and a half days but the happiness during that time was priceless. Your honesty and openness was felt by all. Don’t stop being the guy you are Ahmad, there are many fakes out there and I have met quite a few in my lifetime. I smell them!! I see them!!” Gary

“Hi Doc

Hope your well….

I thought the accommodation was great. I shared with one other lady, it was great getting to know her. We chatted lots and got on very well.. The bed was so comfortable, we had everything we needed. It was great to have an e’suit also.

The food was delicious, so full of flavours. I was always full, my body was always happy with everything..

The treatments were exceptional, I felt so relaxed after everyone, also the classes were invigorating leaving me feeling relaxed and happy.

I think maybe the retreat could have been a bit longer as the time just flew. I didn’t get a chance to really speak to everyone in the group. Everyone has their story…

So much to take away and think about..

Thank you so much for such a memorable weekend, I enjoyed ever minute and will always treasure 💞” Jo

“At first I found sharing a room a bit strange but on reflection it aided socialising and some important and interesting conversations were had because of it. I don’t think I would’ve had a better experience shut away in a single room, it would’ve been too much ‘comfort zoning’.” Stephen

“Dormitory style was great, first time for me but it was ideal.

The food was AMAZING and superb, tasty, fresh, good quality and made with love!

Classes and treatments were ideal as we had plenty of time to chat with each other.

The pace and timing was ideal. Really enjoyed myself and miss you all! I drove home smiling.” Sue

“Still on a high two days later. So much to think about. Initially dubious about the dorm thing but it was actually a lot of fun.

Wow Marianne cooked up feast after feast.

I enjoyed all the classes and treatments. I was new to Sound Baths and loved them.

Would have loved the sauna and ice bath on both days.

Ending on the massage was spot on!! Amazing treatment.” Suz

“I absolutely loved the whole weekend. I really appreciate the work you are doing organising these retreats, and for giving those of us who sometimes feel limited in where we can connect with each other in person, a safe space to be together.

Huge thanks to you, Marianne and Paula. You are all beautiful souls.

With lots of love” Eva

“I loved the experience and would attend a future retreat. I loved the extra touches like the journal, the mug and card we brought home. I liked how you managed to find time to talk to everyone so we all felt we got to know you. I liked how we all ate together – a hotel setting wouldn’t work the same.” Lesley

If something in this resonates with you, don’t overthink it.

Come and join us.

https://docmalik.com/events/connection-retreat-june/

Love

Doc

ps if you have a question about the retreat email me at retreats@docmalik.com

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Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

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WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

READY?

If you feel stuck, overwhelmed, or want honest clarity:

Book here https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it is your body, your life, your future.

Love,

Doc Malik

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Love,

Doc Malik

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

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