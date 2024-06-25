This Month's Livestream Special Guest is Debi Evans 26th June 230pm UK time on What's Next?
Pop it in your diary and make sure to join us!
As my paid subscribers know by now, I hold a livestream with a special guest every month.
I am delighted to inform you that this month it will be the Debi Evans. Debi is a former nurse and presenter on UK Column.
Debi is going to discuss what she feels the authorities are planning for us next..
Please feel free to comment and ask questions during the podcast.
The platform I use is Riverside. Please use Google Chrome on a laptop for best results. Make sure you have good internet connection and that all your other browsers are closed.
The link is at the bottom of this post.
Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener publication. To support my work fighting the evil ones then please become a paid subscriber.
Affiliates
As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.
I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.
Hunter & Gather
The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website
https://hunterandgatherfoods.com
to see what they offer.
Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)
and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.
I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).
MERCHANDISE
You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER
Health - Liberty - Happiness
Support Doc Malik
To subscribe to my paid substack - click here
To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here
To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee
For a regular coffee donation - click here
Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.
Your contribution will make a difference.
Thank you to my recent subscribers!
Private Link Below
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Doc Malik Honest Health to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.