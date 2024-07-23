My dear listeners, supporters and friends

My special guest has cancelled due to a serious family emergency.

Obviously I can’t go into the details but all I can say is that I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

I cried when I heard the details.

Nothing is more precious than our health and the health of our loved ones. Never take that or your loved ones for granted. Hug and kiss them all, because tomorrow they might not be there.

At some point my guest will come back on the show and you will hear the story. You will need a box of tissues.

In the meantime I have spent all day trying to arrange another guest with no luck. It is simply too short notice. I am sorry.

It may be the case that I have to arrange 2 livestreams in August to make up for the missed one in July.

Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Love

Ahmad