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Dear Readers

Elana Freeland joins me in the studio for a deep dive into the technologies quietly reshaping what it means to be human, 5G and 6G infrastructure, nanotech, synthetic biology, and the broader scientific push toward a post-human future.

Are we witnessing the twilight years of Homo sapiens and the dawn of something new? Homo technicus? Homo syntheticus? Homo machina? Whatever we call it, the transformation is already underway, and we’ll be asking whether we should be worried.

I apologise for the short notice, but if you can join us live today, we’d love to have you. If not, the recording will be available afterward, first half free for all subscribers, second half for paid members as per usual.

Today 13th July 6pm UK, 1pm EST. Link below

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Doc

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