Dear Readers

Madeleine Hunt was recently a guest on my podcast. If you missed that conversation, I would strongly encourage you to listen to it, it provides important context for what follows. Link below -

Madeleine is not a commentator, a campaigner chasing attention, or someone trading in speculation. She has spent years working quietly through official documents, legislation, and council records, following the paper trail most people never see.

After our conversation, she wrote to me and asked whether I would share the message below with my readership. Not to sensationalise it. Not to editorialise it. Simply to put the information in front of people who are capable of reading primary material and thinking for themselves.

What you are about to read is her own text. It is based on published legislation, formal government decisions, council minutes, and financial processes that are already in motion. There is no conspiracy theory here, only documented facts and deadlines that most of the public have not been told about.

I am sharing this because it concerns something fundamental, local democracy, local accountability, and the quiet postponement of elections while financial and structural decisions continue to be made in your name.

You do not have to agree with every interpretation to recognise that this matters. At the very least, it deserves scrutiny, awareness, and an informed public response.

Please read it carefully. Check whether your own council is affected. And if this resonates, consider acting while there is still time.

The text below is Madeleine’s, shared with her permission and reproduced in full.

Please note that the template letter applies for everyone, regardless of whether elections were cancelled or postponed. Could everyone reading this article please use the template letter at the bottom of the post and email to Section 151 Officer, their formal title is usually Chief Finance Officer or Director of Finance, but legally they are the Section 151 Officerunder the Local Government Act. Also copy in the following -

The Monitoring officer

The Chief executive officer

Dear Ahmad,

We are currently establishing a community bank account to launch a dedicated legal fund. To be clear: we are not taking the standard path of high-fee lawyers. We are using “guerilla law”—focusing on the hard legal facts of the Local Government Act 2000 and Section 151 liability, rather than the “courtroom theater” currently being staged by Reform UK.

We have reached a critical juncture. The deadlines of 14 February, 27 February, and 26 March are the keys to whether the Marxist-style administrative “reset” of our country is stamped into place or halted.

We no longer have time for debates or basic education on the system. For five years, I and a few others have faced constant counter-attacks from controlled opposition and “freedom leaders” designed to distract the public.

But when you target the Achilles’ heel of this system, its legal and financial mandate, the system sends an army of distractors.

I would like to ask you for a major favor. Would you consider sending, not publishing at this point , but sending - the briefing below to your mailing list? Your audience consists of exactly the kind of inquisitive minds who deserve to see the reality sitting right in front of everyone.

There is no conspiracy here, only clean, official documents and documented facts.

We need people to work with us - other ordinary people what ever their party afiliations is or there is none. I am attaching a template for residents to send to their councils.

Most people likely have no idea their area is being targeted along with a full list of all councils currently under the reorganisation and election dispute programs.

I would be deeply grateful for your support. Looking forward to our chat on the 11th.

Best regards,

Madeleine

This is a highly important message for citizens concerned about our country’s present and future. Please take a few minutes to read this and act. Time is running out, and while people are being deliberately confused, major structural changes are being pushed through right on their doorstep.

Subject: The Quiet Coup: How Your Vote Was Postponed While the Books Were Closed

There is a lot of noise about “saving democracy.” Almost none of it explains that your local democracy has already been put on ice.

While the media focuses on regional Mayors, the ordinary local elections that were supposed to happen in 2025 and 2026 have been systematically cancelled or postponed. This is not a technicality; it is a structural reset.

1. The Factual Calendar of Dispossession

Look at the timeline. This is how power is moved away from you:

February 2025: Government announces “Devolution Priority Programmes.” To “clear the way,” it postpones May 2025 local elections in 9 major areas (including Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, and Hampshire).

March 2024–2025: The “Audit Backstop” legislation is used. This allows councils to publish “disclaimed” opinions — essentially closing the books on years of unresolved spending without a proper audit.

March 24, 2025: The House of Lords debates a “Fatal Motion” to restore these cancelled elections. Peers warn this is “straight out of an authoritarian playbook.” The motion is defeated by the political establishment.

The House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill was pushed through in late 2024 and 2025 to remove the 92 remaining hereditary peers. At the same time, the government has been “rebalancing” the chamber with record numbers of life appointments. Under the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Act, the remaining independent hereditary block has been systematically removed. In their place, a new cohort of “Life Peers” has been installed — predominantly made up of former party executives, senior councillors (including the Mayor of Lewisham and former leaders of London Councils), and corporate stakeholders from the delivery and regulatory sectors. This is the “Administrative Reset”: By replacing independent hereditary peers with career executives and stakeholders, the second chamber has been transformed from a house of scrutiny into an echo chamber for the very “Regional Government” model we are challenging.

December 2025: The Ministry (MHCLG) asks 63 more areas to “volunteer” to postpone their May 2026 elections to focus on Local Government Reorganisation (LGR).

January 2026: Government confirms legislation to postpone elections for 29 councils. Existing councillors simply have their terms extended by decree, not by your vote.

2. The Mayoral Hijacking

You are being told that “restoring mayoral elections” is a victory. It is a trap. Mayors are the face of the restructured system. Reform UK and others are campaigning to “defend” these mayoral votes, but they are inadvertently helping to legitimise the very system that has already killed your local council.

A Mayor is one person.

A Council is a representative body. By the time you get to vote for a “Powerful Mayor,” the local, accountable councils where you could actually influence planning and spending will have been dissolved into “Unitary Authorities” that are too big to care about your street.

3. Governing Without Consent or Audits

While your elections are being “postponed,” these councils are:

Spending Millions: Committing huge sums to “transition planning” for new authorities that do not yet legally exist.

Hiding the Past: Using the “Backstop” to bury years of financial mismanagement. In early 2025, nearly 50% of councils published disclaimed or unmodified opinions. They are merging messy accounts into new structures so the trail of taxpayer money is lost forever.

Ignoring Section 151 Officers: In some areas, residents are already issuing formal challenges to Chief Finance Officers (S151s), questioning the legality of spending “future” budgets when the council has no current electoral mandate.

This is Not “Pro-Election”—I t’s About Which Elections Survive

We are being steered toward a “Directly Elected Leader” model because it is easier for central government to control one Mayor than a thousand local councillors.

This is not a conspiracy; it is a documented legislative program. We are documenting every postponement, every disclaimed audit, and every pound spent without a mandate. We are doing this so it can never be said that “nobody objected.”

The real issue isn’t the headline misleading elections argument. It’s the fact that your local ballot box has been removed while the “authorities” spend your money to build their own new, unchecked power structures.

Internal Strategic Briefing: The Battle for the Ballot Box

The Headline: While the media and “latecomer” political parties chase headlines about Mayoral elections, a fundamental structural shift is happening. Your local democracy is being quietly replaced by a system of centralized, regional control—often by councils that no longer have a valid electoral mandate.

The Factual Calendar of Dispossession

This is not a conspiracy; it is a documented legislative program.

Key Strategic Takeaways:

The “Head Start”: We the residents (and some by Heritage party) started the PAPs Reform even filed their claim. They are latecomers to a fight a legal challenge that have been live since the 2025 Lords Fatal Motion. The Evidence Gap: While Reform is arguing about “voter discouragement,” residents PAPs are built on the Local Government Act 2000—specifically that Cabinets have no legal right to request these changes without a Full Council vote. The Feb 19th Trap: If Reform “wins” a blanket order to restore all elections, they may inadvertently restore the very Mayoral elections we managed to halt through our Dec/Jan actions. We want local accountability, not a centralized Regional Leader. The Audit Black Hole: While unelected Cabinetsmerge councils, they are using the “Audit Backstop”to write off years of unresolved accounts. This is a financial “reset” done without a mandate. Jan 21, 2026The Turning Point: 29 councils confirm postponement; 34 proceed.SUCCESS: Our pressure influenced over 50% of councils to refuse the postponement .Reform files JR Claim (AC-2026-LON-000195).

REALITY - NOT MISLEADING SENSATIONAL HEADLINES

We are the only ones challenging the legality of the process (the Section 151 Officer’s liability). Everyone else is just fighting over the date of the vote. If you are sharing this with your circles, make it clear: We are not just “pro-election.” We are pro democratic elections and pro-accountability. We refuse to be governed by “shadow authorities” and media (often on both sides) that have no legal basis and no audited history.

Ok, this is me, Doc again. I just want to take a few minutes to explain what PAPs are.

A PAP, Pre Action Protocol letter, is the formal legal warning letter that must be sent before a Judicial Review or other legal action can begin.

When residents issue PAPs, they are doing something very specific and powerful.

What a resident PAP actually is

A resident PAP is a letter sent by an ordinary citizen to a public authority, for example a local council, a cabinet, or a Section 151 officer, stating:

• the decision or action being challenged

• the legal basis of that challenge

• why the decision is unlawful

• what remedy is being sought

• a deadline for response

It puts the recipient on notice of personal and institutional legal risk if they proceed.

This is not protest. It is not petitioning. It is procedural law.

Why resident PAPs matter in this situation

In the context of postponed elections and local government reorganisation, resident PAPs typically challenge things like:

• Cabinets acting without Full Council authority

• spending money on future authorities that do not yet legally exist

• postponing elections without proper legal mandate

• breaching the Local Government Act 2000

• exposing Section 151 officers to personal liability for unlawful expenditure

Once a PAP is issued, the authority can no longer claim ignorance or good faith.

That matters because Section 151 officers have a personal duty to ensure spending is lawful. A properly constructed PAP forces them to either justify the legality in writing or halt the action.

Why this is different from party led legal action

Political party Judicial Reviews often argue about process, fairness, or voter impact.

Resident PAPs focus on black letter law:

who had the legal authority to decide,

whether the correct body voted,

whether spending is lawful,

and whether officers are breaching statutory duties.

That is why they are uncomfortable for the system.

Why you are hearing about them now

Resident PAPs are usually invisible because they happen before court and often succeed without a hearing. Councils quietly pause, retreat, or modify actions to avoid escalation.

That is also why you will not see headlines about them.

CALL TO ACTION

Here is a template letter to send to your council.

Subject: Material Financial and Legal Risks: The Importance of Process over Headlines

This letter is a factual briefing regarding the structural changes currently affecting local government and the unintended legal consequences of recent political interventions.

As residents, our primary concern is that Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) is being used as a justification to bypass standard democratic and financial oversight. We are sharing this to ensure that all parties understand the legal risks now being introduced into our local governance.

1. The Legal Reality: Cabinet vs. Full Council

Under the Local Government Act 2000, the authority to request fundamental changes to a council’s structure or election cycle lies with the Full Council, not just the Cabinet.

The Success of Local Resistance: By highlighting this legal requirement, residents successfully influenced over 50% of targeted councils to refuse the 2026 election postponements. These councils correctly identified that a “locally led” process requires the consent of the whole elected body, not a private request from a small executive group.

The Jeopardy: Recent “blanket” legal challenges (such as the Judicial Review filed by Reform UK on 16 January 2026) are now placing these specific local victories at risk. By seeking a broad order to “restore all elections,” these interventions could override the 34 councils that specifically chose to proceed with their polls.

2. The “Audit Backstop” and Financial Liability

At the heart of the current reorganisation is a significant financial risk that is being obscured by political headlines.

Closing the Books Without Audits: Councils are currently using the “Audit Backstop” legislation (Dec 2024 / Feb 2025) to issue “disclaimed” audit opinions. This effectively closes the books on years of unresolved spending without a final sign-off.

Liability Notices: In light of this, residents have issued formal Liability Notices to Section 151 Officers. We are questioning the legality of committing millions of pounds in “transition funding” for new authorities while the legacy financial records of the existing councils remain unresolved.

3. The Mayoral Trap

There is a critical distinction between Ordinary Council Elections and Mayoral Elections.

The new “Mayoral” model is part of the restructured system being challenged.

Restoring mayoral votes without first ensuring the survival of local, accountable councils effectively cements a new system of centralised power that has not yet faced a public mandate.

Political activity that focuses solely on “the date of the vote” ignores the more serious issue: who controls power once the vote is over.

The Factual Position

This is not about being “pro-election” or “anti-reorganisation.” It is about ensuring that:

Mandates are renewed before 40-year structural changes are made.

Financial accounts are audited before multiple authorities are merged into one “black hole.”

Local decisions are made by Full Councils, as required by the 2000 Act, not by ministerial decree or cabinet-level shortcuts.

We urge all residents and representatives to look past the headlines and focus on the hard facts of the law. If we allow the process to be hijacked by broad political claims, we risk losing the specific legal protections we have worked to uphold.

Sincerely

And here is a full list of all councils currently under the reorganisation and election dispute programs.

Areas where councils have submitted LGR proposals (2025)

Essex, Southend-on-Sea & Thurrock. Councils involved in multiple submitted proposals (three-, four-, and five-unitary models):

Braintree District Council

Basildon Borough Council

Brentwood Borough Council

Castle Point Borough Council

Chelmsford City Council

Colchester City Council

Epping Forest District Council

Harlow District Council

Maldon District Council

Rochford District Council

Southend-on-Sea City Council

Thurrock Council

Tendring District Council

Uttlesford District Council

East Sussex & Brighton & Hove

Councils that submitted proposals for a single unitary across East Sussex — and an alternative model for a wider Sussex area:

Eastbourne Borough Council

East Sussex County Council

Hastings Borough Council

Lewes District Council

Rother District Council

Brighton and Hove City Council

Norfolk Proposals submitted for unitary configurations across Norfolk:

Norfolk County Council (one unitary)

South Norfolk District Council (two unitary proposal)

Breckland District Council

Broadland District Council

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council

North Norfolk District Council

Norwich City Council (three unitary proposal cluster)

Suffolk Councils that submitted proposals for alternative unitary structures in Suffolk:

Suffolk County Council (one unitary)

Babergh District Council

East Suffolk District Council

Ipswich Borough Council

Mid Suffolk District Council

West Suffolk District Council

West Sussex Councils proposing unitary models in West Sussex:

West Sussex County Council

Arun District Council

Adur District Council

Chichester District Council

Crawley Borough Council

Horsham District Council

Mid-Sussex District Council

Worthing Borough Council

Councils publicly reported as having asked for a May 2026 postponement

A widely cited press list (Independent, 25 Jan 2026) names the councils it says have asked for a delay. That list includes:

Adur DC

Basildon BC

Blackburn with Darwen Council

Burnley BC

Cannock Chase DC

Cheltenham BC

Chorley BC

City of Lincoln Council

Crawley BC

East Sussex CC

Exeter City Council

Harlow DC

Hastings BC

Hyndburn BC

Ipswich BC

Norwich City Council

Pendle BC

Peterborough City Council

Preston City Council

Redditch BC

Rugby BC

Stevenage BC

Tamworth BC

Thurrock Council

Welwyn Hatfield BC

West Lancashire BC

West Sussex CC

Worthing BC

Councils That Postponed Elections in 2025

Zombie councils without mandate - these so-called authorities have no lawful rights to stay in the office after their term ended in 2025

In 2025 Heritage Party managed to “fight” for elections to be hold in several areas where they have people who committed to run a legal challenge against the postponement, including directly challenging the ministers followed by ministerial refusal to grant the postponement request for these areas.

Adur District Council

Basildon Borough Council

Blackburn with Darwen Council

Burnley Borough Council

Cannock Chase District Council

Cheltenham Borough Council

Chorley Borough Council

City of Lincoln Council

Crawley Borough Council

East Sussex County Council

Exeter City Council

Harlow District Council

Hastings Borough Council

Hyndburn Borough Council

Ipswich Borough Council

Norfolk County Council

Norwich City Council

Peterborough City Council

Preston City Council

Redditch Borough Council

Rugby Borough Council

Stevenage Borough Council

Suffolk County Council

Tamworth Borough Council

Thurrock Council

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

West Lancashire Borough Council

West Sussex County Council

Worthing Borough Council

