I started my podcast almost 2 years ago to combat what I saw as the almost one way, one sided, unobstructed and unchallenged mainstream media noise, propaganda, brainwashing and true disinformation.

I was sick of seeing so-called "experts" paraded on official platforms who were nothing more than shills who served an agenda, while real scientists, doctors, and people of integrity were silenced, censored, deplatformed, and blacklisted.

The Doc Malik Honest Health Show was created to give a voice to the dissident doctors, persecuted physicians, and silenced scientists. But beyond that, I wanted to speak with fascinating individuals who had incredible, untold stories—people you’d never hear from on mainstream platforms.

In the past two years, I’ve published over 300 episodes, roughly 150 a year. I know it’s impossible for anyone to listen to them all. Time is our most valuable commodity, and in today’s world, we all have so little of it. With episodes ranging from 90 minutes to 2 hours, keeping up with every single one would be impossible.

But that was never my expectation. This is not an "all-you-can-eat" buffet.

Instead, I want my listeners to have the freedom to pick and choose the topics and guests that resonate most—like selecting from an à la carte menu rather than being forced to consume everything. Some of you may be more interested in one subject than another, and that’s okay. You get to decide.

If I only released one or two episodes a week, I wouldn’t be able to give a voice to so many important causes and courageous individuals like

, mum to multi-stroke vaccine-injured Cody Hudson, and

and pandemic failures, as well as trying to introduce Cody's Law. Or the persecution of people like Iris Koh, Dr Mark Hobart, Dr Sarah Myhill, Dr Sam White, Dr Gerard Waters,

, Dr Jayne Doneghan, Dr Shankara Chetty and Dr Billy “Big Balls” Bay. Or people who don’t get the exposure they deserve like

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

to name just a fraction of those who have been on my show. And to discuss topics with guests you just won’t ever hear on MSM like episode

and

.

So, don’t stress about listening to every episode. You have the freedom to choose what to engage with—and what to skip. That’s how it should be.

For a full list of my episodes and past guests please visit www.docmalik.com.

Thank you for your support.

Much Love

Doc

