SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

PT Barnum - The Showman

Barnum Statements And Why They Matter

For those of you wondering, “who is Barnum?” or “What is Barnum?” Don’t worry, that’s exactly what I was thinking just a few weeks ago when I was chatting with my friend Drew Treglia, the director and screenwriter of The Jones Plantation. He was booked to come back on my podcast to discuss his new film called Barnum’s World. I’ve watched it, and it’s fantastic, I highly recommend it. (Links below.)

So, who was Barnum?

The man behind the name is Phineas Taylor Barnum, better known as P T Barnum, an American showman, businessman and politician who lived from 1810 to 1891. He made his name promoting elaborate hoaxes and later founded the Barnum and Bailey Circus. He was also an author, publisher and philanthropist, but perhaps most famously said, “I am a showman by profession.”

He’s often linked to the phrase, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” Whether or not he actually said it, it perfectly captures the spirit of his style, captivating people with spectacle while giving them little of substance.

But what does that have to do with you and me today?

Well, Barnum is also the namesake of something called the Barnum effect, a psychological phenomenon that explains how we can be manipulated by language that feels personal and true, but is actually vague and universal.

Let me explain.

In 1948, a psychologist named Bertram Forer gave his students a fake personality test, then handed back “results” that were all exactly the same. These “results” were full of generalised, flattering “Barnum” statements like:

“You have a great need for people to like and admire you”

“While you have some personality weaknesses, you are generally able to compensate for them”

“You pride yourself on being an independent thinker”

Sound familiar?

The kicker is this, even though every student got the exact same feedback, most of them thought it described them perfectly. They rated it as highly accurate.

This is the Barnum effect, the tendency for people to believe that vague, emotionally loaded statements are tailored specifically for them, when in fact they could apply to almost anyone. Horoscopes use it. So do palm readers. But more dangerously, so do politicians, pharmaceutical companies and the media.

The effect is everywhere, and it’s how we are being manipulated.

Political and Propaganda Slogans

Modern politics is full of Barnum statements. They sound bold, visionary or unifying, but they are deliberately vague. They allow every person to project their own hopes onto them, without ever having to deliver anything real.

Here are some of the classics:

“Make America Great Again” — But what does “great” mean? Who decides? Everyone fills in their own version. It means everything and nothing.

“Build Back Better” — Sounds good. But build back from what? Better for whom? No specifics.

“Make America Healthy Again” — Great slogan. But how? What steps? What does “healthy” even mean?

“Bring the People Together” — Appealing, yes. But entirely undefined.

“Yes We Can” — Can what, exactly?

These are emotional hooks, not plans. They bypass critical thinking and appeal straight to feeling. And that’s why they work.

Pharma and Media Messaging

The medical industry and mainstream media are also masters of the Barnum effect. Especially during the Covid era, we were bombarded with phrases designed to silence questions and manufacture consent.

Here are some of the worst offenders:

“Safe and Effective” — No mention of side effects, individual risks or long-term data. Just a blanket statement that sounds scientific but means very little.

“Follow the Science” — Sounds objective, but science is a method, not a decree. And actual science was often ignored.

“The New Normal” — A manipulative way to push change without debate. What exactly is normal now? Who decided that?

“Trust the Experts” — Appeals to authority rather than evidence. And many of these “experts” were completely wrong.

“Social Distancing” — Sounds rational, but in practice it was inconsistently applied, poorly defined, and often unscientific.

These phrases were repeated endlessly. They became mantras. And just like Barnum’s circus, they were all about illusion, not truth.

Why It Matters

Barnum statements lull us into false agreement. They create a sense of personal connection or understanding, but they do it with smoke and mirrors. This is how policies get passed without consent. This is how people get coerced. This is how the illusion of democracy is maintained while real decisions happen behind the curtain.

Once you start spotting them, you’ll see them everywhere, in headlines, adverts, political speeches, medical campaigns, social justice slogans. The world is full of actors reading from a vague script designed to get you to nod along, while you unknowingly give up your agency.

And remember, Barnum himself was a showman. That was his profession. He made a career from spectacle. And those who use these manipulative slogans today are no different. They’re just modern-day illusionists, dressed in suits or lab coats, pretending to care while hiding their true motives.

So next time you hear something that feels good, ask yourself, does it actually mean anything?

And for the next week, try this: train yourself to spot Barnum statements. Whether you’re listening to the news, a politician, reading an article, or glancing at a slogan, they’re EVERYWHERE.

Knowledge is power. Stay vigilant. Question everything.

Love

Doc Malik

Links -

https://jonesplantationfilm.com

Barnums World Movie

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Heracles Wellness

Sauna is increasingly recognised as a powerful tool for detoxification, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing, and it’s something I personally value as part of a balanced, healthy life.

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products. Visit

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x