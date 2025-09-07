SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Being a kid of the 80s, and a bit of a Trekkie when I was younger, I have to tell you about an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation titled Conspiracy. It was the 25th and penultimate episode of the first season, aired in May 1988, when I was just 13 years old. It left an indelible mark on me.

The story follows Jean-Luc Picard as he uncovers a conspiracy within Starfleet: senior officers possessed by parasitic aliens preparing to invade the Federation. A scorpion-like creature attaches to the brainstem and takes over its human host. In the climax, Picard and Riker confront one infected officer. He devours a fleeing parasite, and when they fire on him, they discover a massive creature inside him, the Queen. Destroying her kills all the others, since the smaller parasites cannot live without her command.

Looking back now, the irony strikes me: the title of that episode was Conspiracy. Because that is exactly what we are living through today. In Star Trek, the parasites were physical invaders. In our world, they are ideological parasites, mind viruses.

I believe there is a central source of these destructive ideologies, coming from powerful groups who create systems that encourage their spread. And society has been infected. That is why teachers push DEI, gender ideology, and climate alarmism. Why the judiciary failed to resist Covid lockdowns. Why police arrest citizens for social media posts while ignoring real crime. Why doctors jab people with toxic gene-based injections and hand out SSRIs without thought. Why so many accept overpopulation as fact and parrot climate propaganda as truth.

But unlike the Star Trek episode, we cannot just destroy the mother parasite. We are not going to expose the elusive “they,” decapitate them, and see the system collapse.

Our challenge is different. We must reach out to those infected with these mind viruses, the minor parasites, so to speak, and help them wake up. We cannot destroy our friends, families, and colleagues. We must deprogram them, encourage them to question, and build resilience in ourselves.

That is the true danger, the adaptability of these parasites. They have many tentacles, and if you resist one form, they return in another. If climate change has not captured you, maybe Covid will. If not Covid, then Ukraine. If not Ukraine, then Gaza. Or water, or overpopulation, or blind faith in democracy, or idolising Trump. The form does not matter, the goal is always control. Control of how you think, what you do, what you say and to make you willing agents of the enemy acting against your own interests.

Resistance begins with immunity of the mind. Awareness of how the parasite tries to creep in. And the courage not only to refuse it ourselves, but to help others shake it off too.

One of the first things we must do is raise awareness. That is what I, and many others, are trying to do through writing here on Substack and through podcasts. This is an information war. It is a war for our minds. And yes, people often ask me, “But what are the solutions?”

Well, think of it this way. Imagine a person with cancer. If they do not know they have cancer, there is no point talking about treatment options. Or take diabetes, there is no value in discussing lifestyle changes if the person does not even recognise the condition. It is the same with our society today. We need to help people see the diagnosis first. We need to awaken the masses to what is actually going on. Only when enough people become aware, when we reach that critical number, can we really start to talk about solutions.

So, folks, please help me in any way you can. That might mean buying me a coffee as a donation, supporting my work by becoming a paid subscriber, or simply sharing this Substack with your friends and family. Share my podcasts. Have conversations. Ask questions. Every small act matters.

I will also be writing a separate piece soon on simple, practical acts of resistance that we can all take. I hope you find it useful.

Thank you.

Love

Doc Malik

