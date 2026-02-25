Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

Sandra
10h

Honestly, I feel I have terminal loneliness and disconnection. Dogs, nature and books are my lifelines. Am reading The Gift of Not Belonging, which is resonating. Am also grateful for your podcasts. X

Patrick Thiele
9hEdited

The last time I felt connected with someone was yesterday evening when my HMO flatmate and I sat together without causing each-other annoyance .. and having just cleaned up for a few days some mess that someone else had caused in the HMO where I live.

I think prior to that I felt connected to someone abroad who looks up to me for guidance, and that says that he misses me so much each time I’m away. It doesn’t matter to me that others say about him he were problematic. I accept him like that and appreciate his company.

I also was so relieved recently when I rebuilt a connection with someone abroad who’d been overwhelmed with chaotic time-management in his job, and who’m it appeared had lost faith in my ability to pursue the joint dreams I always talk about. But because I showed him photos of my progression doing landscaping and repair-parts-ordering work he completely jumped back on board, and to my delight showed me that he also had done some housekeeping and rid himself of destructive friendships

I guess it’s not irrelevant for me that all of these 3 people I’ve just mentioned are fully ‘in the know’ about me pro-actively pushing back against ‘Satans lot’ … and that they believe me, have seen much of it … and don’t ‘write me off as a lunatic. They’re not equipped to do what I do.., but that’s ok. I class myself as blessed to be able to.

… and of course: I also feel connected to You Doc, a few other investigative journalists and to ‘heavenly father aka source’ more than ever before … but there was much of this connection already before ‘the covid era began’

Meanwhile:

15 second video of ‘social distancing instructions remaining in hospital year 2026 https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/eyx420dq4bm3brupa2xnc/distancing-swansea-hospital.MOV?rlkey=dc0e4o34mann5uhx28st9qbdo&st=sz4yr5xy&dl=0

