Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Bennett's avatar
Ann Bennett
8h

I'd love to do this Ahmad, and I really need to purchase some for myself. I've been very unsure about how to do it, how it all works and I'm really scared of being scammed. Any help from your very knowledgeable group of people would be much appreciated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Doc Malik
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
8h

Fantastic idea doc. I have been demonetising since July due to the Substack-Stripe digital shock collar and have had so many people ask me how they can support me. I even live in a city with a mint so this is a win-win. Make sure people send you certified stuff - lots of fakes out there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Doc Malik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture